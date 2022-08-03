ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday

By Camila Barco, Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OuIQJ_0h3rwKgp00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, who were both taken to a local hospital, SFPD said.

Video: Richmond cop fired, charged with assault for beating traffic suspect

One victim had life-threatening injuries and died shortly after being taken to the hospital. The other victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed a Muni bus surrounded by crime scene tape. The bus appears to have been an 8 Bayshore bus, running between City College and Fisherman’s Wharf. The shooting was a short distance away from the Cow Palace Arena & Event Center.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if the shooter was on the bus.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

SFPD officer involved shooting ends with suspect surrender, minor injuries

San Francisco police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting between officers and a suspect. SFPD Assistant Chief David Lazar told KTVU his officers were attempting to detain a male suspect in his 50s on Shotwell St. when the man, who had two bikes, took off. Lazar says the suspect led officers to 17th St. and Shotwell St. when he started shooting in their direction.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person dead, 3 injured following two shootings in Oakland

The Oakland Police Department is investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one person dead and three others injured. Police say they were near the 1400 block of Webster St. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Saturday when they heard gun fire. Once officers got to the scene they found one man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in grave condition with life-threatening injuries according to police.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 3 wounded in Oakland overnight shootings

OAKLAND -- Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday.Oakland police said the homicide marks the city's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 homicides.The fatal drive-by shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland's Uptown district. A  35-year-old Pittsburg man was pronounced dead at the hospital.Two others -- a woman and a man, both from Berkeley -- were also wounded and  in stable condition at the hospital.Earlier, officers heard gunfire and went to the 1400 block of Webster Street at 12:15 a.m. They found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.The  25-year-old Alameda man was taken to the hospital where police said he is in grave condition with injuries police described as life-threatening. Police will not share the Pittsburg man's identity until his family can be notified.The two shootings do not appear to be related.  Police were still trying to determine motives for the shootings. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950. 
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Daly City, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested following San Francisco police shooting Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO -- No one was shot but officers discharged their weapons while pursuing a suspect who fled on foot and shot at officers in the vicinity of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue Saturday morning, police said.Officers in the city's Mission district station tried to detain a suspect in the area of 16th Street and South Van Ness around 7:55 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The suspect fled on foot and, during the foot pursuit, an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.The suspect hid behind a vehicle and "continued to shoot at officers," according to police.Members of the SFPD Tactical Unit responded and helped take the suspect into custody, police said.While no one was shot as a result of the incident, the suspect was transported to the hospital for an injury not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.The San Francisco District Attorney's Office, the SFPD Investigative Services Division, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division and the Department of Police Accountability are investigating the incident, police said.A town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within 10 days.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal Oakland shooting leaves one man dead

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Sfpd#Nexstar Media Inc
berkeleyside.org

Clerk shot during robbery attempt at Berkeley liquor store

A store clerk was shot in the hand Saturday afternoon during a robbery attempt at a South Berkeley liquor store on Adeline Street, authorities report. The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. at Black & White liquor store at 3027 Adeline St. just south of Ashby Avenue. Berkeley police...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest South Hayward BART stabbing suspect

HAYWARD, Calif. - Police have arrested a 22-year-old San Francisco man on suspicion of stabbing someone at the South Hayward BART station earlier this week. On Thursday, BART police conducting a security check at the Civic Center station in San Francisco allegedly saw someone on the street level they recognized as the alleged stabber, officials said.
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Watch stolen from man after armed robbery in Danville: police

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to an armed robbery Saturday afternoon in Danville, police said in an email to KRON4. The incident happened around 2:44 p.m. in the Livery Shopping Center on the 200 block of Sycamore Valley Road. Three armed suspects worked together to rob a man who recently walked out of a […]
DANVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Police search for suspect in South San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE – Police responded to a South San Jose neighborhood Saturday morning, searching for a suspect who was in a stolen vehicle.The department announced shortly after 9:30 a.m. that units were on the 2900 block of Old Almaden Road, not far from the Guadalupe River.Police said the suspect fled from the vehicle and is believed to be on foot in the area. The suspect is described as a man standing 6' tall, with black shirt and jeans. It was not immediately known if he was armed. This is a developing story. More details to come.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police officer assaulted during traffic stop

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — A South San Francisco police officer received non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after being dragged and forced to the ground following a traffic stop in which the stopped driver restarted his vehicle and sped off. A spokesperson for the South San Francisco Police Department said officers made a traffic stop […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate gunshots fired in SF’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers are responding to shots fired Friday afternoon in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department said in an email to KRON4. The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. on the 2400 block of Mission Street. As of 1:15 p.m., no injuries or damage to property were reported. No suspects were […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa man arrested for illegally possessing firearm

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Friday arrested a man in connection with illegally possessing a firearm. Cristian Fernando Hernandez Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a concealed firearm that is not […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

South San Francisco police officer dragged during traffic stop; driver arrested

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – A police officer in South San Francisco suffered non-life threatening injuries after being dragged by a motorist during a traffic stop on Friday.Around 5:20 p.m., officers pulled over the suspect on the 1000 block of San Mateo Avenue over a vehicle code violation. Police said that during the traffic stop, the driver suddenly restarted the vehicle.The driver then "rapidly accelerated" away from the scene, police said. An officer standing by the vehicle was dragged and forced to the ground.Police said the officer was treated at a local hospital and released.Officers pursued the driver into neighboring San Bruno. During the pursuit, police said the driver threw a loaded firearm out the window.The pursuit ended and the driver was arrested when the suspect crashed into two parked vehicles. A search of the vehicle yielded burglary toolsPolice said the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Vincent Harris of East Palo Alto, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail. It was not immediately known when Harris would appear in court on the charges.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SR-92 crash leads to 2 deaths, 1 seriously injured

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have died, and one is left seriously injured following a crash on CA State Route 92 Friday morning according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). At around 9:44 a.m., CHP received a call to their communication center about a crash on SR-92 westbound, east of Foster City Boulevard. A […]
FOSTER CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Person extricated from car on I-280

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A person was extricated following a vehicle crash on Interstate 280 southbound Saturday morning, according to a tweet by North County Fire Authority (NCFA). The extricated person was transported to a local hospital. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation. All lanes are currently open. KRON On is […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy