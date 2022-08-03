1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, who were both taken to a local hospital, SFPD said.

One victim had life-threatening injuries and died shortly after being taken to the hospital. The other victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed a Muni bus surrounded by crime scene tape. The bus appears to have been an 8 Bayshore bus, running between City College and Fisherman’s Wharf. The shooting was a short distance away from the Cow Palace Arena & Event Center.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if the shooter was on the bus.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

