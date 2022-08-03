ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two bodies found in Carson Beach area in South Boston

BOSTON - Police are investigating two bodies, one pulled from the water, near Carson Beach in South Boston on Wednesday, Police said the death are two separate incidents.

At about 1:30 firefighters pulled a body from the water near the Mother's Rest Area near the beach. State police are still trying to determine how the person died and how he or she ended up in the water.

About two hours later, state police responded to reports of an unresponsive man on the beach in the area of H Street. Police said that incident did not appear to be a drowning.

