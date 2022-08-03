ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. County Board deadlocks over proposed operator of 211 assistance line

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08MJBA_0h3rw3lj00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The future operation of Los Angeles County's 211
resident-assistance hotline was left in question today when a proposed $67.2
million contract with a private company to take over management of the service failed to generate enough support among the Board of Supervisors.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

After a lengthy debate, the proposed contract with Deloitte Consulting was defeated on a 2-2 vote, with Supervisors Janice Hahn and Kathryn Barger opposing the contract, and Supervisor Hilda Solis abstaining.

The proposed contract with Deloitte Consulting was a seven-year deal,
with options for three, one-year extensions totaling another $27.4 million.
County officials billed it as a much-needed upgrade for a four-decade-old
service that provides 480,000 callers per year with assistance on an array of
inquiries, referrals to applicable county health, human and social services and
basic information residents ``need to navigate life in Los Angeles.''

The service has been operated since its inception in 1981 by a nonprofit group known as ``211 LA.'' That group's contract with the county, however, expires at the end of the year. A bidding process led the county to select Deloitte as the proposed new operator of the service.

The selection led to a wave of protests from 211 LA officials and employees, some of whom called into the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

One warned the board that Deloitte is a for-profit company that will act on
behalf of ``shareholders, not L.A. County residents.''

``Your constituents deserve better. Deloitte is not the answer,'' one
caller said.

Others contended that Deloitte's service will be largely automated,
meaning callers will be greeted by a computer voice, rather than an actual
person.

“People need a human touch, not an automated system,'' one caller told the board, noting that “a recorded message can't check if an address is
under evacuation.''

Board of Supervisors Chair Holly Mitchell said, however, the contract
with Deloitte included a provision that ``all calls will be answered by a live
person, and it will only be directed to the automated system if appropriate.''

Mitchell also noted that the existing 211 LA nonprofit uses an
automated system. She said she personally called the 211 line and her call was answered by an automated system, and a member of her staff called the line Tuesday, and was also met by an automated system.

“I don't think it's fair (to say) that only Deloitte is going to use an automated system, when (211 LA) does,'' Mitchell said.

Mitchell also said the contract with Deloitte included provisions that
call for the company to hire any qualified workers who are displaced from
the nonprofit 211 LA due to loss of the contract.
The Deloitte contract also included a local-hiring requirement.

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said the nonprofit organization has long held
a sole-source contract to operate the information line, and she said as far
back as 2016, supervisors' offices were receiving complaints about the level of service being offered by the current contractor.

Those complaints led to the initiation of the bidding process, which
ultimately led to the selection of Deloitte.

Hahn said she believes the 211 LA nonprofit has a long history of
operating the line, and any problems they have can be fixed.

“It's 211 LA's core mission to serve our residents here in L.A. County,'' Hahn said.” While maybe they've had some problems, in my opinion, I
don't think anyone can do it as well as they have.
They're local. They're
homegrown. And they hire people from our communities.''

Critics of the Deloitte contract have held multiple rallies in recent weeks to oppose the move. Several dozen people took part in a protest Monday in
downtown Los Angeles.

Some critics have also noted that Deloitte operated a phone center for
the state Employment Development Department during the COVID-19 pandemic -- a system that led to rampant complaints from out-of-work residents unable to get information about the status of their unemployment checks.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded.  Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis

Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
beverlypress.com

BHUSD disappointed by jury decision

A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury has awarded the Beverly Hills Unified School District approximately $1 million in its eminent domain case against the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. According to the district’s board of education, the BHUSD was seeking approximately $52 million in the eminent domain case...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
iheart.com

Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year

Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

‘I Will Not Let My Daughter Play Outside’: Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Addresses Gascón Concerns On-Air

In an on-air interview with KHTS on Wednesday, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) revealed why she won’t let her daughter play outside under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s “insufficient” prosecution of criminal violations in Santa Clarita. Assemblywoman Martinez-Valladares called into KHTS Radio from...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheila Kuehl
Person
Janice Hahn
Person
Hilda Solis
foxla.com

Metro cuts ceremonial tape on Hyde Park Station construction site

LOS ANGELES - Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA City Council members question Ridley-Thomas' pay suspension

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mark Ridley-Thomas suspended from LA council, hours before not guilty plea. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas was suspended from office by a divided Los Angeles City Council today, hours before he entered a not-guilty plea to federal bribery and conspiracy charges stemming from his time serving on the county Board of Supervisors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deloitte Consulting#Business Industry#Linus Business#L A County Board#The Board Of Supervisors#Knx News 97 1 Fm
californiaglobe.com

Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year

Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
smobserved.com

Latin Street Vendor Sues Santa Monica for 'Illegally Towing' His Car

A street vendor has sued Santa Monica in federal court, alleging that the city is targeting Black and Latino people by illegally towing the vehicles of unlicensed drivers. Reyes Murcia alleges in the proposed class-action complaint that Santa Monica is targeting poor Black and Latino people by depriving them of their property in violation of the Fourth Amendment while "arbitrarily" imposing an unjustified impound fee, according to the civil rights lawsuit filed last Friday in Los Angeles.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
spectrumnews1.com

Evening Briefing: Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash arrested; parts of SR-170 and I-405 get sound walls; Hollyhock House to reopen to public

Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Drier air moves into SoCal for the weekend, which will help heat temperatures, especially inland. The chance for mountain and desert storms will also decrease with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy