Sycamores open fall camp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores opened fall camp Wednesday morning at Memorial Stadium. The Sycamores will hold twelve practices of training camp as they prepare for the upcoming college football season.

Head coach Curt Mallory enters his fifth season leading the Sycamores and is already finding ways to improve after day one.

“I would like the execution to be better,”says Mallory.

“I thought the excitement was there, I thought the want-to was there, we have to keep that up, get some things cleaned up on the offensive side and be back tomorrow and get better tomorrow.”

Senior wide receiver Dante Hendrix was the only Sycamore to receive a preseason honor. Hendrix was named All-MVFC Second Team.

“Preseason rankings and all of that, it doesn’t matter. The good thing about it is we all got to go out there and perform. Whether you are first team, second team, or not on the team,” says Hendrix.

“It’s exciting to get recognized by the coaches in the MVFC, but I don’t need any motivation or anything like that to get going. I’m extremely excited for this season and I’m ready for it.”

Wide receiver Dakota Caton has been waiting a long time to get back to competition after suffering an injury in camp last season.

“It feels so good to be out here. I’m just so happy to be playing football and to be out here with the guys and compete against each other and see everyone go to work and just getting ready for the season.”

ISU will open the season on Thursday, September 1st against North Alabama.

