Blaine, WA

Monthlong Mosquito Lake Road closure begins next week

ACME, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works announced plans to replace a failing 30-inch concrete fish barrier culvert with 10-foot diameter culvert that will meet current fish passage standards. Work is expected to begin Monday, August 8th, and continue sometime into early September. The road will be closed to all traffic during that time.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Forecasters warn of high temps in the Whatcom County foothills

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service have issued a heat advisory that will be effective from noon on Saturday, August 6th, to 9pm on Sunday, August 7th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades below 2,000 feet. Temperatures in the...
E-bikes are a blast at Sun-E-Land Bikes in Bellingham

Matt Holmes is the owner and resident bike aficionado at Sun-E-Land Bikes. His big, yellow shop is located inside the container village on Bellingham’s waterfront. Sun-E-Land Bikes specializes in smart, sustainable, and affordable e-bikes, accessible for all riders. By the way, the "e" stands for electric. This family-owned business...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Aug. 5 update: 2022 primary elections unofficial results

WHATCOM — At 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, the Whatcom County Auditor's Office posted an update to the Aug. 2 primary election results. With the election not officially certified until Tuesday, Aug. 16, the results remain unofficial. With 173 precincts reporting, 73,044 ballots have been counted, which translates to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Family Care Network remains committed to Blaine facility, CEO says

While not much headway has seemingly been made on the Family Care Network (FCN) clinic in Blaine over the past year, company CEO and president Dr. Rodney Anderson said the healthcare provider is still committed to seeing the clinic through. “The work is ongoing,” Anderson said. “We hope to have...
BLAINE, WA

