Looking for an affordable rental in Bellingham? Interactive maps show best areas to save
Our interactive graphics also show the increase in prices for apartments in Bellingham over time.
Monthlong Mosquito Lake Road closure begins next week
ACME, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works announced plans to replace a failing 30-inch concrete fish barrier culvert with 10-foot diameter culvert that will meet current fish passage standards. Work is expected to begin Monday, August 8th, and continue sometime into early September. The road will be closed to all traffic during that time.
This recreational attraction in Whatcom has closed its gates due to illegal activities
Officials said illegal trash dumping, trail building and shooting are to blame.
Heat will bake Whatcom again. Here’s what to know
Fair skies return, but wildfires could mean hazy sunsets.
Heading south on I-5? Here’s where and when to expect delays
Road construction continues south of Bellingham and in Seattle.
Forecasters warn of high temps in the Whatcom County foothills
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service have issued a heat advisory that will be effective from noon on Saturday, August 6th, to 9pm on Sunday, August 7th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades below 2,000 feet. Temperatures in the...
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Aug. 3, 2022
FERNDALE — After two years, the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce continues its legacy events with a renewed vision of moving the Street Festival onto the Riverwalk in Ferndale.
Single-use plastics now fully banned in Bellingham. These are the rules
“We’ve always been an environmentally-focused community, and this ordinance is just an extension of that,” said City Council member Dan Hammill.
Avoid the water at this Whatcom beach. Bacteria has been found there.
Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.
E-bikes are a blast at Sun-E-Land Bikes in Bellingham
Matt Holmes is the owner and resident bike aficionado at Sun-E-Land Bikes. His big, yellow shop is located inside the container village on Bellingham’s waterfront. Sun-E-Land Bikes specializes in smart, sustainable, and affordable e-bikes, accessible for all riders. By the way, the "e" stands for electric. This family-owned business...
This is how much you need to make to afford rent in Washington and Bellingham
You’ll need to work 72 hours a week to afford living in Washington if you make minimum wage.
COVID cases are down, so why is Whatcom County still in the CDC’s ‘medium’ risk range?
One of the seven school district regions within the county would receive a “high” grade, where the CDC suggests masking for everyone.
This Is Washington's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
Upset about tree trimming, Whatcom man allegedly threatens this work crew with a gun
The crew twice called the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office after being reportedly being threatened by the man.
Two years ago a Nooksack dam was destroyed. Now, where are the salmon?
The Middle Fork Nooksack dam blocked fish on their way to spawn.
This second small earthquake struck near Bellingham on Monday
Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS.
Two Bellingham stores holding closing sales, a new artisan market planned for holidays
Also, a Halloween seasonal store is coming back to Bellingham.
Trail runner near Lake Whatcom injured after encountering black bear Wednesday
“We are extremely thankful that the victim is recovering and receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter.” the WDFW said.
Aug. 5 update: 2022 primary elections unofficial results
WHATCOM — At 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, the Whatcom County Auditor's Office posted an update to the Aug. 2 primary election results. With the election not officially certified until Tuesday, Aug. 16, the results remain unofficial. With 173 precincts reporting, 73,044 ballots have been counted, which translates to...
Family Care Network remains committed to Blaine facility, CEO says
While not much headway has seemingly been made on the Family Care Network (FCN) clinic in Blaine over the past year, company CEO and president Dr. Rodney Anderson said the healthcare provider is still committed to seeing the clinic through. “The work is ongoing,” Anderson said. “We hope to have...
