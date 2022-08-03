Read on newschannel20.com
Related
newschannel20.com
School supply tax break begins in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois school supplies tax break began on Friday. More than 30 students from local elementary schools are getting their school supplies for free. Students from Black Hawk, Harvard Park, Enos, and Feitshans Elementary Schools lined up at Walmart on Friday to shop until they drop.
newschannel20.com
Jesse White to serve as Twilight Parade Grand Marshal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois’ longest serving Secretary of State Jesse White will serve as the Grand Marshall for this year's Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade. White was first elected to office in 1998. He has continued to serve as the state's 37th Secretary of State. “Jesse White...
newschannel20.com
Illinois school supply tax holiday starts Friday
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois is having a 10-day sales tax holiday on school supplies. Starting on August 5, the state sales tax on school supplies will drop from 6.25% to 1.25%. The holiday goes through August 14. Items included are clothing and footwear such as school uniforms, coats, sneakers,...
newschannel20.com
Studies show certain drivers are getting pulled over more
CHICAGO (WICS) — Motorists of color on Illinois streets and highways continue to be stopped at rates higher than that of white drivers according to data collected and reported by police across the state. In 2021, Black drivers were approximately 1.7 times more likely to be stopped by police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
$1.33B Mega Millions prize still unclaimed
CHICAGO (WICS) — It has almost been a week since the third highest Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Illinois and the ticket is still unclaimed. "For a prize of this magnitude, it's not unusual for the winner to take a while to claim," said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays. "I'm sure they're going through a range of emotions. We will work closely with the winner to respect any wishes for privacy, and support them in any way we can to provide a positive winning experience."
newschannel20.com
What's new at the Illinois State fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Fair is a week away, and there will be some new things to see this year. In fact, it might be impossible to miss one of the new exhibits--dinosaurs!. The dinos will be as big as 60 feet long and 35 feet...
newschannel20.com
Gov. Pritzker speaks out about abortion
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, officially announced the new Illinois Department of Public Health Director on Thursday. During the announcement, Gov. Pritzker spoke about health care and abortion access in Illinois. "I've said it before and I'll say it again abortion is health care," Governor Pritzker said....
newschannel20.com
Funnel clouds seen Thursday across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We had numerous reports of cold air funnel clouds on Thursday across Central Illinois. Below is an example of one of the funnel clouds on Thursday. Cold air funnel clouds are formed from weak thunderstorms or showers where there is very cold air aloft. While...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Annual Mount Auburn Farmer's Picnic kicks off
MOUNT AUBURN, Ill. (WICS) — It was an afternoon of family fun in Mount Auburn on Thursday. The 135th Mount Auburn Farmer's Picnic week kicked off with a pageant at the grandstand at the Mt. Auburn Community Park. The pageant has a Little Miss and Little Mister for kids...
Comments / 0