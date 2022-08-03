ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

The Post and Courier

Nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths reported in South Carolina

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths related to the virus July 24-30. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 63.8 percent. Percent positive: 24.9 percent. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South Carolina, 60.6 percent of people...
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
WBTW News13

South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases down, but hospitalizations up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — COVID-19 case numbers and vaccination rates were down last week, according to data updated Thursday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Weekly results were delayed by two days. There were 14,967 new cases reported to DHEC last week, according to the data — a decrease of 14.1% […]
The Associated Press

Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina’s death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments. Only three inmates in the U.S., all in Utah, have died by firing squad since 1977 and 19 have been electrocuted this century.
WLTX.com

Delay in COVID data from South Carolina leads to inaccurate CDC map

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A quick look at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map may have some South Carolina residents happy to see almost the entire state dropping to lower COVID spread levels. Unfortunately, this isn't accurate according to state health authorities. The South Carolina Department of...
live5news.com

Board members worried about education gap in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The gap between the lowest performing and highest performing students in South Carolina is expanding, according to the National Assessment Governing Board. The board analyzes data, known as the Nation’s Report Card, that tests kids in 4th, 8th and 12th grades to see their progress in...
live5news.com

SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro. South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences. Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim...
WIS-TV

Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
Fox 46 Charlotte

Deputies: Man charged for mail theft in South Carolina

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a Moncks Corner man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail after an investigation conducted by Berkeley County deputies. David Benjamin Driggers was arrested July 26 after deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home located along the 2100 block of South […]
The Post and Courier

Fight the Power: The paradoxical gun culture in South Carolina

C. Delores Tucker was right. Tucker was a civil rights activist that marched with Dr. King (as well as an honorary doctorate recipient from Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina). Tucker spent the '90s bashing gangsta rap and the lyrics she deemed misogynistic and filled with gun violence, making an example of Snoop's 'Doggystyle,' which had an abundance of both.
