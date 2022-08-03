Football players from the Mid-Penn gear up for football season, host media day

Read on local21news.com
Eastern York starts anew in 2022, FNF 2022 Preview
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — 2022 is the start of a new era for Eastern York football. Bud Kyle comes over from Columbia High School to begin his tenure with the Golden Knights this fall, and the trust the players already have in their new program leader bodes well for the future of Eastern York football. […]
Countdown to kickoff 2022: Cumberland Valley out to show it’s the right site (at the right price) for PIAA finals
When the PIAA awarded the state football championships to Cumberland Valley, the sudden exit from Hersheypark Stadium caught most by surprise. After 24 years in Hershey, the state finals are leaving the so-called “sweetest place on Earth” this fall for a high school stadium about 30 miles away. The PIAA in February revealed Cumberland Valley, a school district just west of Harrisburg, won the bidding process to host for the next four years, beating out offers from Hersheypark, Penn State’s Beaver Stadium and Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium.
6 finalists, hundreds of wings, 1 winner: Tussey Mountain’s WingFest crowns 2022 champ
Winners from all six weeks returned for the final competition.
It's Raining Mets! | The Mailbag is Back!
HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week Meteorologist Steve Knight answers your submitted questions... When will some cooler Fall air arrive? Could the historic flooding that happened in Kentucky happen here? Will a hot Summer make for a mild Winter?. Plus, he takes a look at recent weather trends and what...
Hot and humid with a chance for thunderstorms throughout the day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will remain hot and humid today, and once again more hit and miss thunderstorms will be popping up. Expect afternoon highs near 90 with more scattered storms around tonight for the evening hours and an overnight low near 70. HOT WEEKEND:. More heat is on...
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
Heat remains, slight relief in sight for weekend
Dauphin County, PA — This afternoon our highs will soar into the middle 90s with a heat index at or slightly above 100. There will be a few t'storms in the region which will temporarily cool things off in a few spots. Any storm will be capable of extremely...
State police capture one of Harrisburg’s most wanted accused of 2020 escape
One of state police’s five most wanted in the Harrisburg area has been taken into custody. The Pennsylvania State Police served a warrant on August 5 on Tia Lashay Williams, 39, of Harrisburg. Williams was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Lenker for “escape,” which police allege occurred on...
Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire to perform at Hersheypark Stadium
HERSHEY, Pa. — Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will perform in Hershey. The Grammy Award-winning artists will take the stage at Hersheypark Stadium starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Santana and his band will perform songs from his Supernatural and Woodstock eras, as well as newer tracks from...
Muggy weather returns before Thursday Weather Watch Day for dangerous heat
Dauphin County, PA — It will continue to be sunny today with highs around 90... although the humidity won't be too bad. The air turns muggier tonight with lows in the lower 70s along with mostly clear skies. THURSDAY WEATHER WATCH DAY:. On Thursday, our highs will soar into...
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
Police: Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths, house fire
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg, the […]
Weather Watch Day | Dangerous heat
HARRISBURG, Pa. — This afternoon our highs will soar into the middle 90s with a heat index at or slightly above 100. There will be a few t'storms in the region which will temporarily cool things off in a few spots. It is a CBS 21 *Weather Watch Day* for dangerous heat. Be sure to limit any strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and keep an eye on the elderly, children, and pets! Note - for Thursday, parts of the viewing area are under an air quality alert for high levels of air pollution, which poses a risk to people with respiratory and heart problems. Be sure to limit time outdoors in this heat and poor air quality.
School districts in Central Pennsylvania struggle to fill open positions
With the new school year set to start at school districts in Central Pennsylvania in just a few weeks, school districts are still working to fill numerous positions. "Right now, we are having the most challenging summer that I have ever experienced," said Mark Holman, the Director of Human Resources for Susquehanna Township School District.
Lower Allen Police announce the passing of K9 officer Rocco
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of one of its former K9 officers, Rocco. The dog was euthanized after a veterinary exam revealed he was suffering from advanced cancer, the police department said. Rocco retired from service in 2020 after...
Interactive dinosaur exhibit coming to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!. Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.
Pennsylvania State Police name Five Most Wanted in Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have named the “Five Most Wanted” in the Harrisburg area. State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer released the information on social media Wednesday morning asking for the public’s help finding the individuals. Pictures and information...
‘Hidden gem’ restaurant with Indian food, bar and trivia nights opens in Dauphin County
Visitors at Karara Tandoori & American Grill in Middletown gather around a bar with draft beer, play trivia and order tikka masala with naan. The restaurant at 15 Mill St. at the former JD’s Junction is not like traditional Indian establishments. Karara, named for the Indian word meaning a “delicious,” meshes a neighborhood bar vibe with an Indian/American menu.
Potter early settler's grave rediscovered in Pennsylvania
Arnold Potter died in 1810 at McAllister's Inn, in Harrisburg, Pa., while on a trip to Philadelphia with a drove of cattle. It took many years to discover what cemetery he was buried in, but with a bit of assistance from the Dauphin Co. Historical Society, they found a record of his burial down to the lot and stone number. It has since fallen down and we nearly gave up, but finally found it in the grass and in a lot above where it was supposed to be.
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
