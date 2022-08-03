ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Football players from the Mid-Penn gear up for football season, host media day

By CBS 21 News
local21news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on local21news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Eastern York starts anew in 2022, FNF 2022 Preview

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — 2022 is the start of a new era for Eastern York football. Bud Kyle comes over from Columbia High School to begin his tenure with the Golden Knights this fall, and the trust the players already have in their new program leader bodes well for the future of Eastern York football. […]
YORK, PA
Tribune-Review

Countdown to kickoff 2022: Cumberland Valley out to show it’s the right site (at the right price) for PIAA finals

When the PIAA awarded the state football championships to Cumberland Valley, the sudden exit from Hersheypark Stadium caught most by surprise. After 24 years in Hershey, the state finals are leaving the so-called “sweetest place on Earth” this fall for a high school stadium about 30 miles away. The PIAA in February revealed Cumberland Valley, a school district just west of Harrisburg, won the bidding process to host for the next four years, beating out offers from Hersheypark, Penn State’s Beaver Stadium and Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium.
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

It's Raining Mets! | The Mailbag is Back!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week Meteorologist Steve Knight answers your submitted questions... When will some cooler Fall air arrive? Could the historic flooding that happened in Kentucky happen here? Will a hot Summer make for a mild Winter?. Plus, he takes a look at recent weather trends and what...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
Mechanicsburg, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mechanicsburg, PA
Sports
local21news.com

Hot and humid with a chance for thunderstorms throughout the day

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will remain hot and humid today, and once again more hit and miss thunderstorms will be popping up. Expect afternoon highs near 90 with more scattered storms around tonight for the evening hours and an overnight low near 70. HOT WEEKEND:. More heat is on...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster senior complex close to completion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Heat remains, slight relief in sight for weekend

Dauphin County, PA — This afternoon our highs will soar into the middle 90s with a heat index at or slightly above 100. There will be a few t'storms in the region which will temporarily cool things off in a few spots. Any storm will be capable of extremely...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Players#Media Day#Football Season#Football Teams#American Football
WTAJ

Police: Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths, house fire

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg, the […]
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day | Dangerous heat

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This afternoon our highs will soar into the middle 90s with a heat index at or slightly above 100. There will be a few t'storms in the region which will temporarily cool things off in a few spots. It is a CBS 21 *Weather Watch Day* for dangerous heat. Be sure to limit any strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and keep an eye on the elderly, children, and pets! Note - for Thursday, parts of the viewing area are under an air quality alert for high levels of air pollution, which poses a risk to people with respiratory and heart problems. Be sure to limit time outdoors in this heat and poor air quality.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

School districts in Central Pennsylvania struggle to fill open positions

With the new school year set to start at school districts in Central Pennsylvania in just a few weeks, school districts are still working to fill numerous positions. "Right now, we are having the most challenging summer that I have ever experienced," said Mark Holman, the Director of Human Resources for Susquehanna Township School District.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Lower Allen Police announce the passing of K9 officer Rocco

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of one of its former K9 officers, Rocco. The dog was euthanized after a veterinary exam revealed he was suffering from advanced cancer, the police department said. Rocco retired from service in 2020 after...
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Interactive dinosaur exhibit coming to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!. Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police name Five Most Wanted in Harrisburg area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have named the “Five Most Wanted” in the Harrisburg area. State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer released the information on social media Wednesday morning asking for the public’s help finding the individuals. Pictures and information...
PennLive.com

‘Hidden gem’ restaurant with Indian food, bar and trivia nights opens in Dauphin County

Visitors at Karara Tandoori & American Grill in Middletown gather around a bar with draft beer, play trivia and order tikka masala with naan. The restaurant at 15 Mill St. at the former JD’s Junction is not like traditional Indian establishments. Karara, named for the Indian word meaning a “delicious,” meshes a neighborhood bar vibe with an Indian/American menu.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
chronicle-express.com

Potter early settler's grave rediscovered in Pennsylvania

Arnold Potter died in 1810 at McAllister's Inn, in Harrisburg, Pa., while on a trip to Philadelphia with a drove of cattle. It took many years to discover what cemetery he was buried in, but with a bit of assistance from the Dauphin Co. Historical Society, they found a record of his burial down to the lot and stone number. It has since fallen down and we nearly gave up, but finally found it in the grass and in a lot above where it was supposed to be.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy