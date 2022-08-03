Greensburg business collects donations for parts of Kentucky impacted by flooding

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A local Greensburg business is collecting donations for flood-ravaged towns in Kentucky.

The Webbs have a connection to not only the fire service, but to a particular town in Kentucky as well.

”Miles was the first to make contact with the sheriff down in Whitesburg, Kentucky — that was the town where our dad was born and raised,” Helen Webb Mucci said.

Seeing the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky that killed more than 35 people and left hundreds unaccounted for hits close to home for the Webbs.

They’ve had their dad’s family business anchored here in Westmoreland county since the 70s, but they still have relatives in Kentucky. Some were barely impacted at all by the flooding, while others lost much more.

”One cousin lost his vehicles and lost a lot of his belongings in his house, so (we’ve been) both barely affected and fully affected,” Miles Webb said.

The brother and sister are using their family business, Webb’s Service Center in Hempfield Township, to collect donations to deliver essential items to those victims in eastern Kentucky.

“Miles and I have both been involved and do a lot for the community, and this just kind of hit at our heartstrings because it’s our family,” Webb Mucci said.

As the region already hit hard by flooding braces for more rain, the Webbs are sorting through donations — from small boxes to pallet loads of needed items — as the recovery efforts continue.

”It’s everybody. I’ve had people walk in the door just from the community, or (someone) saw it on Facebook, or somebody told them,” Webb Mucci said.

”Just feels good to do and to help other people,” Webb said.

Folks can still contribute by dropping it off to the business at 5075 Old State Route 119 in Greensburg, or donations can be shipped to their business by next Wednesday.

The Webbs said they can also make arrangements to collect any donations.

