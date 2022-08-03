ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Greensburg business collects donations for parts of Kentucky impacted by flooding

By Melanie Gillespie, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A local Greensburg business is collecting donations for flood-ravaged towns in Kentucky.

The Webbs have a connection to not only the fire service, but to a particular town in Kentucky as well.

”Miles was the first to make contact with the sheriff down in Whitesburg, Kentucky — that was the town where our dad was born and raised,” Helen Webb Mucci said.

Seeing the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky that killed more than 35 people and left hundreds unaccounted for hits close to home for the Webbs.

They’ve had their dad’s family business anchored here in Westmoreland county since the 70s, but they still have relatives in Kentucky. Some were barely impacted at all by the flooding, while others lost much more.

”One cousin lost his vehicles and lost a lot of his belongings in his house, so (we’ve been) both barely affected and fully affected,” Miles Webb said.

The brother and sister are using their family business, Webb’s Service Center in Hempfield Township, to collect donations to deliver essential items to those victims in eastern Kentucky.

“Miles and I have both been involved and do a lot for the community, and this just kind of hit at our heartstrings because it’s our family,” Webb Mucci said.

As the region already hit hard by flooding braces for more rain, the Webbs are sorting through donations — from small boxes to pallet loads of needed items — as the recovery efforts continue.

”It’s everybody. I’ve had people walk in the door just from the community, or (someone) saw it on Facebook, or somebody told them,” Webb Mucci said.

”Just feels good to do and to help other people,” Webb said.

Folks can still contribute by dropping it off to the business at 5075 Old State Route 119 in Greensburg, or donations can be shipped to their business by next Wednesday.

The Webbs said they can also make arrangements to collect any donations.

PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
wtae.com

Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery

Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Out & About: Every vehicle tells a story at The Stroll car cruise in Ligonier

There was a story behind every antique, classic and custom ride parked around the Ligonier Diamond on Friday evening for The Stroll, the annual oldies-themed car cruise. Ron Webberking of Irwin dreamed of owning a 1940 Ford Standard Coupe since his high school days of reading car magazines. “They were...
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County

Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
The Center Square

Pittsburgh loosens residency requirement for firefighters

(The Center Square) – Union disputes in Pittsburgh over residency requirements for city workers have weakened requirements for police and firefighters to live in the city proper. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy detailed the shift away from residency requirements. Pittsburgh voters approved an amendment...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
