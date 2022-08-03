Former Vice President Pence backs Kleefisch in governor’s race during Wis. visit

Read on www.nbc15.com
Trump ally takes on Walker protégé in Wis. governor’s race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican hopes to reclaim a crucial governor’s seat in swing-state Wisconsin this year long appeared to rest on Rebecca Kleefisch. She’s a former TV news anchor who spent eight years as former Gov. Scott Walker’s heir apparent and vowed to continue his sharply conservative policies. Then a wealthy construction company owner jumped in, dumped $12 million of his own money into the race and won Donald Trump’s backing.
Governor Evers grants 49 pardons
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers granted 49 more pardons Friday. This brings the Wisconsin governor’s total number of pardons to 603 to date, according to a report early on Friday. “It is one of the most rewarding parts of my job as governor to have the opportunity...
On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, Meteorologist Brian Doogs traveled up to Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on Friday. The Wisconsin State Fair has been going on in Wisconsin for 171 years, as of 2022, which...
Wisconsin State Fair begins on Thursday
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WMTV) - The cream puffs are filled and the rides are ready for the start of the 171st Wisconsin State Fair. Opening Day for the Wisconsin State Fair is on Thursday and runs through Sunday, August 14. As part of the 11 days of family fun, there...
CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities
The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car...
WEC sending postcards to ensure security of absentee voting process
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin election officials will be mailing out close to 4,000 postcards to voters this week as part of a series of actions to ensure the absentee voting process is secure. The Wisconsin Elections Commission let voters know Thursday that absentee voting is a safe method to...
CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Staff shortages continue to limit healthcare facilities in Wisconsin, but health administrators are hoping an online employment portal improves hiring process. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. Updated: 23 hours...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect secures lawyer
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County appeared in court Friday afternoon to determine if he had secured representation. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail...
