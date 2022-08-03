ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-American UConn guard Paige Bueckers will miss 2022-23 season with torn ACL

By Mike Santa Barbara
 3 days ago
Paige Bueckers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"It's so so crazy because you work so hard to get back healthy, you feel stronger than ever, and you are playing your best basketball and with one sudden movement it all shifts," Bueckers said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "It's hard trying to make sense of it all now but I can't help but think that God is using me as a testimony as to how much you can overcome with Him by your side.

"The prayers and love means so much to me and the doubts that I won't get back to where I was might mean even more. God put a dream in my heart and even if I have to walk through a nightmare to get it I'm going to keep believing."

Bueckers is scheduled for surgery on Friday. An update on her timetable for recovery will be provided after the procedure, per the team.

"We're all devastated for Paige," UConn head coach Geno Auriemma in a statement released by the team. "She's worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback.

"We'll miss her presence on the court, but she'll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season. Our program will support Paige through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger."

Bueckers missed nearly three months of the 2021-22 season after surgery to repair a fractured tibial plateau and meniscus tear in her left knee. She finished the season averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds. 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 17 games for the Huskies.

The 5-foot-11 guard made an immediate impact at UConn as a freshman. During the 2020-21 season, Bueckers averaged 20.0 points, 5.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.3 steals in 29 games, winning the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, and AP Player of the Year.

