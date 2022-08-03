Sink Your Toes Into The Sands Of These Beaches In The Bahamas

Tripadvisor announces the Travelers’ Choice Award Series: The Best of the Best Things to Do for experiences, tours, activities, and attractions. Since the pandemic, travelers have shifted from sitting poolside within a resort. Travelers across all ages indicated (60%) in a 2021 Tripadvisor survey that emerging from the pandemic they intend to book a local experience to get to know more about the destinations they plan to visit on their next trip, with interest rising further for millennial travelers. It’s the experiences travelers have on a trip that leave lasting impressions, frequently retold stories and unforgettable memories.

