ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Ali Leadership Institute graduates 4th class, raises $30k, at Liberty House gala

By Daniel Ulloa
hudsoncountyview.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on hudsoncountyview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidernj.com

Murphy Requests Independent Investigation into New Jersey City University’s Finances and Operations by State Comptroller

Governor Phil Murphy today sent a letter to the Office of the State Comptroller to request an investigation into the financial situation of New Jersey City University (NJCU). This request follows public reports that NJCU has gone from a $108 million surplus in 2014 to a $67 million deficit today, with another $156 million in debt.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Seton Hall Prep teacher nominated for statewide award

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark has nominated its Teacher of the Year, Juliette Wester, a history teacher at Seton Hall Preparatory School in West Orange, for the New Jersey Council for American Private Education’s 2022 New Jersey Nonpublic School Teacher of the Year Award. NJCAPE...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
jerseydigs.com

St. Peter’s University Sues to Block Jersey City Cannabis Lounge

With the race to open Jersey City’s first cannabis businesses officially underway, a prominent university in McGinley Square is looking to void approvals for a dispensary and lounge near their campus. On August 3, St. Peter’s University filed a lawsuit against Medusa LLC in Hudson County Court seeking to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Society
Jersey City, NJ
Education
County
Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Education
Jersey City, NJ
Society
CBS New York

NJ program feeds families in need with help from restaurants

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Many restaurants were hard hit during the pandemic and are now facing tough times with rising inflation.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, a New Jersey program allows nonprofits to purchase foods from restaurants throughout the state in order to feed families and bridge the gap.At Cafe Peanut in Jersey City, there were hundreds of bags loaded with gourmet meals to be delivered to families in need."We know hunger waits for no one," said Dr. Leeja Carter, with the Coalition for Food and Health Equity.The Sustain and Serve Hunger Project by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
politicsny.com

Judge throws out DOE budget, allowing another City Council Vote

New York State Supreme Court Judge Lyle E. Frank has restored the education budget to the NYC City Council budget, saying the process upon which the budget was established violated state law and allowing City Hall a new vote. On July 18, New York City parents and educators filed a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood

If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopedic extend partnership for the next decade

CarePoint Health and the Rothman Orthopedic Institute have extended their partnership for the next decade after teaming up for the first time in March 2021. This commitment exemplifies the priority of both organizations to create a world-class comprehensive orthopedic service line at Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital in Jersey City to serve the patients in Hudson County and beyond.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Liberty House#Boe#Democratic
hudsontv.com

Retired Veteran Bayonne Firefighter Passes Away

Photo Credit: Facebook / Bayonne Office of Emergency Management Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis announced on Saturday the passing of retired, Bayonne Fire Lieutenant Richard Burroughs. Lt. Burroughs had the distinction of being the city’s first, African-American fire officer. He served the Department for 37 years. In a Facebook post,...
BAYONNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
insidernj.com

The Poet Laureate of Paterson and the Politics of Grace

PATERSON – Elizabeth Estella, the delicate, sensitive, but Paterson-tough poet laureate of this craggy North Jersey factory town, has inspired a worldwide Facebook following with her artful and always poetic posts about life, language, love and the crisis of her cancer diagnosis. Already a veteran of two massive cancer surgeries, and pneumonia four times in two months, she now faces this fall – already scheduled and postponed – the mother of all surgeries (14 hours), which requires the removal of all nonessential organs and chemotherapy by hand. As a consequence of melted together scar tissue in her body, she can’t eat, but speaks in a voice of strength and determination.
PATERSON, NJ
hobokengirl.com

This Union City Couple Met at Saku + Got Engaged at the Weehawken Waterfront

Danielle Grande and Jeffrey Grey are a Union City couple who recently got engaged locally. The pair’s love story includes a lot of local ties — they met at Saku in Hoboken, had their first date at 512 Quantum Sound in Union City, and eventually got engaged along the Weehawken waterfront after being together for two years. The Hoboken Girl had the chance to talk with these soon-to-be newlyweds. Read on learn more about Danielle and Jeffrey and their Hudson County love story.
UNION CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy