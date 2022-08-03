Ali Leadership Institute graduates 4th class, raises $30k, at Liberty House gala

Read on hudsoncountyview.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
insidernj.com
Murphy Requests Independent Investigation into New Jersey City University’s Finances and Operations by State Comptroller
Governor Phil Murphy today sent a letter to the Office of the State Comptroller to request an investigation into the financial situation of New Jersey City University (NJCU). This request follows public reports that NJCU has gone from a $108 million surplus in 2014 to a $67 million deficit today, with another $156 million in debt.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep teacher nominated for statewide award
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark has nominated its Teacher of the Year, Juliette Wester, a history teacher at Seton Hall Preparatory School in West Orange, for the New Jersey Council for American Private Education’s 2022 New Jersey Nonpublic School Teacher of the Year Award. NJCAPE...
jerseydigs.com
St. Peter’s University Sues to Block Jersey City Cannabis Lounge
With the race to open Jersey City’s first cannabis businesses officially underway, a prominent university in McGinley Square is looking to void approvals for a dispensary and lounge near their campus. On August 3, St. Peter’s University filed a lawsuit against Medusa LLC in Hudson County Court seeking to...
Entrepreneurial Newark high school students create hot sauce, give back to community
A hot sauce created by some business-savvy high school students is making its way to local farmer's markets.
NJ program feeds families in need with help from restaurants
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Many restaurants were hard hit during the pandemic and are now facing tough times with rising inflation.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, a New Jersey program allows nonprofits to purchase foods from restaurants throughout the state in order to feed families and bridge the gap.At Cafe Peanut in Jersey City, there were hundreds of bags loaded with gourmet meals to be delivered to families in need."We know hunger waits for no one," said Dr. Leeja Carter, with the Coalition for Food and Health Equity.The Sustain and Serve Hunger Project by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)...
City employees uncomfortable with Adams' request for pictures of potential hires: report
Mayor Eric Adams’ office instructed city agencies to provide him with photographs of all potential hires during the interview process, a request that makes some city employees uncomfortable.
politicsny.com
Judge throws out DOE budget, allowing another City Council Vote
New York State Supreme Court Judge Lyle E. Frank has restored the education budget to the NYC City Council budget, saying the process upon which the budget was established violated state law and allowing City Hall a new vote. On July 18, New York City parents and educators filed a...
Bon Appétit
Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
Jersey City ward map goes to court, but no decision made yet
Nearly seven months after its adoption, Jersey City’s controversial ward map had its day in court, appearing before a judge as both sides made oral arguments for and against proceeding with a lawsuit to overturn it, with the judge saying he will render a decision on it, potentially within a week or two.
longisland.com
Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
hudsoncountyview.com
CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopedic extend partnership for the next decade
CarePoint Health and the Rothman Orthopedic Institute have extended their partnership for the next decade after teaming up for the first time in March 2021. This commitment exemplifies the priority of both organizations to create a world-class comprehensive orthopedic service line at Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital in Jersey City to serve the patients in Hudson County and beyond.
WRGB
NYC mayor asking for pictures of city job applicants in suspected push for more diversity
NEW YORK (TND) — New York City is looking to fill leadership positions ranging from assistant commissioner to departmental press secretary, and an order from Mayor Eric Adams instructing city agencies to present him with pictures of eligible candidates before any new hires are made is causing concern. Politico...
Sale of multi-housing community in Jersey City; MFHN announces appointments | Business Notes
JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has closed the $31.9 million sale of Solaris Lofts, a 72-unit, newly constructed, boutique multi-housing community located within the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood in Jersey City. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, PERE. Beachwold Residential LLC acquired the asset. Solaris Lofts, which...
Several changes made to Montclair school district calendar since first approval
Since first approving the 2022-23 school year calendar in May 2021, the Montclair Board of Education has made several revisions — changing the start and end dates for the school year, moving spring break and repeatedly adjusting when the district will celebrate certain holidays. Parents have voiced frustration over...
hudsontv.com
Retired Veteran Bayonne Firefighter Passes Away
Photo Credit: Facebook / Bayonne Office of Emergency Management Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis announced on Saturday the passing of retired, Bayonne Fire Lieutenant Richard Burroughs. Lt. Burroughs had the distinction of being the city’s first, African-American fire officer. He served the Department for 37 years. In a Facebook post,...
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
cityandstateny.com
Texas Gov. Abbott escalates feud with Eric Adams by ‘shamelessly’ sending migrant buses to NYC
In an apparent act of spite against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced the state will begin busing people who recently crossed the border to New York City. The battle between the two leaders began last month when Adams blamed the Abbott administration,...
N.J. school board member resigns amid backlash over student survey about gender identity
A member of Cedar Grove’s school board criticized for her role in distributing a gender identity survey to students last year resigned this week after more than 3,000 local residents signed a petition for her ouster. Christine Dye, who served on the Essex County district’s board of education for...
insidernj.com
The Poet Laureate of Paterson and the Politics of Grace
PATERSON – Elizabeth Estella, the delicate, sensitive, but Paterson-tough poet laureate of this craggy North Jersey factory town, has inspired a worldwide Facebook following with her artful and always poetic posts about life, language, love and the crisis of her cancer diagnosis. Already a veteran of two massive cancer surgeries, and pneumonia four times in two months, she now faces this fall – already scheduled and postponed – the mother of all surgeries (14 hours), which requires the removal of all nonessential organs and chemotherapy by hand. As a consequence of melted together scar tissue in her body, she can’t eat, but speaks in a voice of strength and determination.
hobokengirl.com
This Union City Couple Met at Saku + Got Engaged at the Weehawken Waterfront
Danielle Grande and Jeffrey Grey are a Union City couple who recently got engaged locally. The pair’s love story includes a lot of local ties — they met at Saku in Hoboken, had their first date at 512 Quantum Sound in Union City, and eventually got engaged along the Weehawken waterfront after being together for two years. The Hoboken Girl had the chance to talk with these soon-to-be newlyweds. Read on learn more about Danielle and Jeffrey and their Hudson County love story.
