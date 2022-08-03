ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Afra Rafeeq: India teen who died but raised millions to save her brother

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
GMA

Parents sue TikTok after daughter dies attempting 'blackout' social media challenge

A Wisconsin family is suing TikTok after their 9-year-old daughter died attempting the so-called "blackout challenge" popularized on social media. Arriani Jaileen Arroyo died by asphyxiation on Feb. 26, 2021. Now, her family, along with the parents of 8-year-old Lalani Walton of Texas, who also died of asphyxiation by strangulation on July 15, 2021, have come together with the Social Media Victims Law Center to file a lawsuit against TikTok on behalf of their daughters.
WISCONSIN STATE
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Wife Says Husband Recorded Videos of Her Dead Parents After Killing Them

The wife of a Florida man who was arrested for allegedly murdering her parents told ABC News 4 that her husband tried to show her videos of her dead parents. Gabriela Lagos said her husband, Guillermo Silva, was taking care of her parents while she was out of town. “He said, ‘turn the camera on, turn the camera on, I want to show you something.’ He recorded videos for me, to see my parents dead. I can’t believe it. He’s a monster, that he can do that to two older people,” Lagos told ABC News 4. Silva, 57, is accused of brutally murdering the elderly couple on July 2, but told arresting officers he doesn’t remember killing them. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies found the pair dead after Lagos’ oldest son discovered the bodies when dropping by the house to give money to his grandparents. The 80-year-old man had suffered blunt force trauma to his face, and his 79-year-old wife was found “positioned on the bed nude on her knees with severe blunt force trauma on her torso, arms and face,” the sheriff’s office said. Lagos said she hasn’t seen the videos.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Person
Muhammed
TODAY.com

This mom of 12 has been pregnant during 16 of the last 19 years

It should come as no surprise that Iris Purnell sometimes feels phantom baby kicks. The 38-year-old mom of 12 was pregnant every year between 2004 and 2019. “When we’re all out together people will ask, ‘Is this a school field trip? Are they adopted? Are they really all yours?’” Iris told TODAY Parents, with a laugh. "They also want to know about our living arrangements and if we drive a bus."
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kerala#Crowdfunding#Viral Video#Spinal Muscular Atrophy#Bbc News#Indian#Sma#Ach
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Influencer who ate great white shark investigated by police after posting footage

A Chinese influencer is under police investigation after a clip of her roasting and eating a great white shark went viral.Footage of the vlogger, known by her online name Tizi, showed her feasting on the predatory fish, which police in the central city of Nanchong confirmed was a great white.“It may look vicious, but its meat is truly very tender,” Tizi said while tearing off large chunks of the animal’s barbecued meat in a video posted in mid-July.In the footage, since deleted, she is seen unwrapping a 2-metre-long fish she purchased and lying down next to it to show...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Mountain bike worth £10k goes missing on flight to US

A professional mountain biker who flew to the United States for a competition arrived empty handed after his £10k bike went missing on the flight. When James Anderson, from Denbighshire, arrived in Baltimore, he discovered his wheels had gone walkabout. It is thought his equipment went missing when the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Queensland shooting: Three killed on remote Australian property

A manhunt is under way in northern Australia after three people were killed and another critically injured in a shooting on a remote property. The shooting happened on Thursday morning local time on a cattle farm at Bogie in Queensland, authorities said. Queensland Police have locked down an area surrounding...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

YouTuber Jackie Aina under fire for naming a candle after a Nigerian protest slogan

Makeup guru Jackie Aina is under fire for using a slogan associated with the Nigerian movement against police brutality as an "aesthetic" in her new candle collection. Aina, 35, started as a beauty YouTuber and is known for advocating for inclusivity for people of color in the makeup industry. After calling out the brand Too Faced for its limited shade range, Aina collaborated with the brand to expand its foundation collection to include darker skin tones.
WORLD
BBC

Raksha Bandhan to Laal Singh Chaddha: 'Struggling' Bollywood's online hate problem

Two of India's biggest Bollywood stars have been facing social media calls to boycott their upcoming movies - but do such campaigns actually have any effect?. Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, starring Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, respectively, have been trending this week on social media amid demands by a section of users to boycott the films, the actors and even Bollywood itself. Both movies are set to release in theatres on 11 August.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy