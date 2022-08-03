Afra Rafeeq: India teen who died but raised millions to save her brother

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Parents sue TikTok after daughter dies attempting 'blackout' social media challenge
A Wisconsin family is suing TikTok after their 9-year-old daughter died attempting the so-called "blackout challenge" popularized on social media. Arriani Jaileen Arroyo died by asphyxiation on Feb. 26, 2021. Now, her family, along with the parents of 8-year-old Lalani Walton of Texas, who also died of asphyxiation by strangulation on July 15, 2021, have come together with the Social Media Victims Law Center to file a lawsuit against TikTok on behalf of their daughters.
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
Wife Says Husband Recorded Videos of Her Dead Parents After Killing Them
The wife of a Florida man who was arrested for allegedly murdering her parents told ABC News 4 that her husband tried to show her videos of her dead parents. Gabriela Lagos said her husband, Guillermo Silva, was taking care of her parents while she was out of town. “He said, ‘turn the camera on, turn the camera on, I want to show you something.’ He recorded videos for me, to see my parents dead. I can’t believe it. He’s a monster, that he can do that to two older people,” Lagos told ABC News 4. Silva, 57, is accused of brutally murdering the elderly couple on July 2, but told arresting officers he doesn’t remember killing them. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies found the pair dead after Lagos’ oldest son discovered the bodies when dropping by the house to give money to his grandparents. The 80-year-old man had suffered blunt force trauma to his face, and his 79-year-old wife was found “positioned on the bed nude on her knees with severe blunt force trauma on her torso, arms and face,” the sheriff’s office said. Lagos said she hasn’t seen the videos.
This mom of 12 has been pregnant during 16 of the last 19 years
It should come as no surprise that Iris Purnell sometimes feels phantom baby kicks. The 38-year-old mom of 12 was pregnant every year between 2004 and 2019. “When we’re all out together people will ask, ‘Is this a school field trip? Are they adopted? Are they really all yours?’” Iris told TODAY Parents, with a laugh. "They also want to know about our living arrangements and if we drive a bus."
'The only word I know to call it is hell': Turpin sisters share the details of their family's house of horror
Jordan Turpin was 17 years old when she found herself crawling out of a window of her family's home, hoping to save the lives of her 12 siblings.
Ohio bride surprises grandfather who had to miss her wedding for health reasons
Grandpa Dean was unable to attend his granddaughter’s wedding after a recent cancer diagnosis. So, his granddaughter and her groom surprised him after returning from their honeymoon. Vladimir Duthiers shares the grandfather’s sweet reaction in our “Uplift at Eight.”
63-Year-Old Woman Sets Record For World's Longest Fingernails
Diana Armstrong hasn't used a nail clipper for nearly 25 years.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Dramatic video shows 'disgruntled, fired employee' using large excavator to tear down yacht brokerage building
A 59-year-old man has been charged with mischief over $5,000 in connection with the incident that took place in July in Ontario, Canada.
Taiwan: US hits out at 'irresponsible' China amid attack rehearsal claims
The United States has accused Beijing of "provocative" and "irresponsible" actions after Taiwan said China rehearsed an attack on the island. Taiwan said it responded to the Chinese drills, now in their fourth day, by deploying aircraft and ships on Sunday. The heightened tensions follow a trip to Taiwan by...
A centuries-old horse tooth might be the last piece in the genetic puzzle of Assateague's horses
The unexpected discovery of a 16th-century horse tooth in modern-day Haiti has provided credence for an age-old folk story about the origin of feral horses on an island off Maryland and Virginia.
French officials are trying to rescue a malnourished beluga whale trapped in the River Seine with a vitamin cocktail
According to French officials, the mammal is visibly malnourished and attempts to feed it frozen herring and live trout have been unsuccessful.
Amazon warehouse staff in Tilbury walk out over 35p an hour pay rise
Staff at an Amazon warehouse have staged a walkout over a 35p an hour pay increase offer. Workers left the depot in Tilbury, Essex, on Wednesday and Thursday as they sought a rise of £2 an hour. The GMB union said the rise asked for would better match the...
Parents Furious After Learning Daughter Eloped on Facebook
Should parents ever be excluded from milestones in their children’s lives?. Being a parent is considered one of the harder jobs in the world, and it's one that never stops. Even if your children are adults, you will always be a parent.
Influencer who ate great white shark investigated by police after posting footage
A Chinese influencer is under police investigation after a clip of her roasting and eating a great white shark went viral.Footage of the vlogger, known by her online name Tizi, showed her feasting on the predatory fish, which police in the central city of Nanchong confirmed was a great white.“It may look vicious, but its meat is truly very tender,” Tizi said while tearing off large chunks of the animal’s barbecued meat in a video posted in mid-July.In the footage, since deleted, she is seen unwrapping a 2-metre-long fish she purchased and lying down next to it to show...
Mountain bike worth £10k goes missing on flight to US
A professional mountain biker who flew to the United States for a competition arrived empty handed after his £10k bike went missing on the flight. When James Anderson, from Denbighshire, arrived in Baltimore, he discovered his wheels had gone walkabout. It is thought his equipment went missing when the...
Queensland shooting: Three killed on remote Australian property
A manhunt is under way in northern Australia after three people were killed and another critically injured in a shooting on a remote property. The shooting happened on Thursday morning local time on a cattle farm at Bogie in Queensland, authorities said. Queensland Police have locked down an area surrounding...
YouTuber Jackie Aina under fire for naming a candle after a Nigerian protest slogan
Makeup guru Jackie Aina is under fire for using a slogan associated with the Nigerian movement against police brutality as an "aesthetic" in her new candle collection. Aina, 35, started as a beauty YouTuber and is known for advocating for inclusivity for people of color in the makeup industry. After calling out the brand Too Faced for its limited shade range, Aina collaborated with the brand to expand its foundation collection to include darker skin tones.
Raksha Bandhan to Laal Singh Chaddha: 'Struggling' Bollywood's online hate problem
Two of India's biggest Bollywood stars have been facing social media calls to boycott their upcoming movies - but do such campaigns actually have any effect?. Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, starring Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, respectively, have been trending this week on social media amid demands by a section of users to boycott the films, the actors and even Bollywood itself. Both movies are set to release in theatres on 11 August.
