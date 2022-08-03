‘This innocence and hope:’ Russian Ballet Orlando offers free monthly classes for children

Read on www.clickorlando.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 great pizza places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Bay News 9
Orlando nonprofit trains service dogs for families, free of charge
ORLANDO, Fl. — Turning a light off, grabbing a drink from the fridge, opening the door — these are all things many people take for granted, but one local nonprofit is working to ensure these necessary tasks don't put a burden on those who need a little assistance.
click orlando
‘Art After Dark:’ Orlando nonprofit to host event for young professionals
ORLANDO, Fla. – Art After Dark events are returning to downtown Orlando. The Downtown Arts District, a nonprofit committed to advancing arts and economic development in the area, will host a semi-formal soiree for young professionals at CityArts Orlando from 7 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 13. This program...
click orlando
‘It helps a lot:’ HOPE Helps gives away free school supplies, clothes to 300 students
OVIEDO, Fla. – A Seminole County nonprofit is helping kick off the new school year by giving away free supplies, clothing and hygiene products to families who are struggling to make ends meet. HOPE Helps held its 14th annual Kids of HOPE Back to School Bash on Saturday. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Dr. Phillips Center celebrates Caribbean American heritage with free festival
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s own Dr. Phillips Center is celebrating Caribbean American heritage with a festival full of music, dancing and food. The free multicultural event will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Frontyard and Seneff Arts Plaza, located at 445 South Magnolia Ave.
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
fox35orlando.com
Homeless Florida college student looking for laptop lost in the mail
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tavares Clarke isn’t your typical college sophomore. Not only is he a little older than your typical college student, but the full-time business major is also homeless. "I was like, ‘I don’t want to be like this my whole life so let me stick my nose...
click orlando
Bingo: This Titusville ministry took a gamble on community and everyone’s a winner
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Many churches and nonprofits with a mission to help the less fortunate struggle to pay for those services. But one Brevard County ministry has found a unique way to fundraise. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. When LifePointe Ministries decided to build a...
click orlando
Red Panda Noodle looks to bring something unique to Central Florida dining
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Eliot Hillis and Seth Parker are not newcomers to the Orlando area, but they hope to bring something wholly different to the dining scene with their new restaurant, Red Panda Noodle. Hillis and Parker recently left the kitchen at Orlando Meats to start their own...
click orlando
Celebrate back-to-school with new cereal flavor at Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream
ORLANDO, Fla. – What does ice cream and cereal have in common?. For starters, they’re both sugary, sweet and often served in a bowl. Now, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream is combining the two loves for the perfect occasion. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
allears.net
Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park
Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard Zoo welcomes first ever baby howler monkey to the family
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard Zoo in Florida had an unexpected surprise early Tuesday morning when they welcomed a baby black howler monkey – a first for the zoo. Both mom and baby appear to be healthy and doing well, the zoo said in a blog post. "We...
WDW News Today
Give Kids the World Village Returns to Full Capacity, Discontinues Night of a Million Lights Event
Today, Give Kids the World Village announced on Twitter that they would finally return to full capacity after two and a half years. But there was a rather sad caveat that came with this announcement. As the village returns to its full-time focus on “creating life-changing experiences for Wish families”,...
click orlando
Programs offer financial help to Central Florida parents sending children back to school
ORLANDO, Fla. – Parents are experiencing sticker shock as they head to stores to complete their back-to-school shopping. According to the most recent report, consumers are seeing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years and that is translating into higher prices. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s...
Disney World Has a New Dinner and a Show Offering
Orlando is never low on options for entertainment, and now there is one more great offering for patrons. Dinner and a show is a great way to make the most of dinner time and get much needed downtime and still be entertained (and entertaining) at the same time. Universal Orlando...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Exciting News for the MetroWest Community
Vista Verde in MetroWest Nominated for Golden Key Awards. Vista Verde Apartments (https://www.vvmetrowest.com/) in MetroWest has been nominated for the prestigious Golden Key Awards presented by the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando for Renovation/Remodel of the Year, as well as for Curb Appeal. “The MetroWest Master Association congratulates Vista Verde...
travelawaits.com
Getting From The Airport To Walt Disney World Just Got Cheaper
Getting from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Disney World just got much more affordable. For the next month, the Sunshine Flyer has extended its Summer Special so kids ride free. From now until September 5, kids ages 3–9 ride free on one-way and round-trip travel. They’ll still need a ticket,...
click orlando
Former Applebee’s manager ‘in shock’ after DEO takes $5K lotto prize
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – When Michael Everett walked into the Publix supermarket in Lake Buena Vista this past Monday night, he never imagined he would hit it big on a “Monopoly Doubler” lottery ticket to the tune of $5,000. The bartender and former Applebee’s manager was set...
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
8 Airbnb Experiences You Didn't Know Existed In Orlando & They Are So Affordable
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. Orlando is one of the most widely known cities in Florida and it has no shortage of activities. While some are so overdone, the central Florida hot spot also has so many Airbnb experiences that aren't basic and totally worth the value.
WESH
Fans pack Camping World Stadium to see Bad Bunny in concert
ORLANDO, Fla. — It seems everyone and everything was out in full force at Camping World Stadium for the Bad Bunny concert Friday night. Food truck vendors hoped to cash in on his allure. “Big money and Bad Bunny,” food truck vendor Hans Avril said. There were pedicabs...
