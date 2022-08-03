ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

‘This innocence and hope:’ Russian Ballet Orlando offers free monthly classes for children

click orlando
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Society
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballet Orlando#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Free Classes#Free Dance#Russian Ballet#Performing#Ukrainian Ballet Masters#Rbo#Project Relev
allears.net

Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park

Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Russia
TheStreet

Disney World Has a New Dinner and a Show Offering

Orlando is never low on options for entertainment, and now there is one more great offering for patrons. Dinner and a show is a great way to make the most of dinner time and get much needed downtime and still be entertained (and entertaining) at the same time. Universal Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Exciting News for the MetroWest Community

Vista Verde in MetroWest Nominated for Golden Key Awards. Vista Verde Apartments (https://www.vvmetrowest.com/) in MetroWest has been nominated for the prestigious Golden Key Awards presented by the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando for Renovation/Remodel of the Year, as well as for Curb Appeal. “The MetroWest Master Association congratulates Vista Verde...
ORLANDO, FL
travelawaits.com

Getting From The Airport To Walt Disney World Just Got Cheaper

Getting from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Disney World just got much more affordable. For the next month, the Sunshine Flyer has extended its Summer Special so kids ride free. From now until September 5, kids ages 3–9 ride free on one-way and round-trip travel. They’ll still need a ticket,...
ORLANDO, FL
The Planking Traveler

Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
ORANGE CITY, FL
Narcity USA

8 Airbnb Experiences You Didn't Know Existed In Orlando & They Are So Affordable

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. Orlando is one of the most widely known cities in Florida and it has no shortage of activities. While some are so overdone, the central Florida hot spot also has so many Airbnb experiences that aren't basic and totally worth the value.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Fans pack Camping World Stadium to see Bad Bunny in concert

ORLANDO, Fla. — It seems everyone and everything was out in full force at Camping World Stadium for the Bad Bunny concert Friday night. Food truck vendors hoped to cash in on his allure. “Big money and Bad Bunny,” food truck vendor Hans Avril said. There were pedicabs...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy