Rock Co. officials identify motorcycle driver who died after Beloit crash

Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive just after 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead...
Man missing in rural Lafayette County since Monday found, hospitalized
CUBA CITY, Wis. — Emergency crews in Lafayette County located a man who had been missing since Monday. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 9600 block of County H Thursday for a report of an unattended vehicle. An investigation led officials to begin looking for a 49-year-old man who had not been seen or heard from since Monday evening. ...
One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning
MADISON, WI– A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the Beltline Saturday morning. It was a single-vehicle crash, according to Madison Police, and happened around 5 a.m. near Agriculture Drive causing lanes to close headed westbound. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and...
Pedestrian hit by semi in Iowa County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was injured early Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a semi after stepping into a lane of traffic at a Town of Linden intersection, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the man was walking along the shoulder of...
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Crashed into A Tree, Injuries Were Being Reported…
From our good friends at Northwest Fire and Northwest Rescue. Northwest Fire and Northwest Rescue responded on the morning of Aug 6th to a report of a vehicle vs a tree. Sources said the location was near the area of the 4400 block of Owen Center rd. On arrival, crews...
Missing Fitchburg woman with special needs found safe
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department reported Sunday night that Marcela Suazo Vargas was found safe and returned to family members around 7:45 p.m. Family members first alerted NBC15 about their concerns for 24-year-old Suazo, whose family says has special needs. She was last seen in the 5400...
Madison woman beaten, has car stolen while loading groceries; suspect arrested after multi-county chase
Madison police say a woman reported being beaten and having her 2013 Range Rover stolen as she was loading groceries in a store parking lot Friday morning.
Silver alert issued for 70-year-old man in Green County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a silver alert for a 70-year-old man in Green County Saturday night. John Svendsen was last seen around 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 6 wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and a ball cap. Svendsen is described as a white male with blue eyes and gray hair. He’s 5′10″ and weighs about 185 pounds.
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, In Winnebago County
It happened around 4:30 pm near Alpine and E Riverside. Injuries were being reported. Traffic was reported to be delayed a bit in the area. Avoid the area for a bit. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!. You can...
14-year-old passenger in stolen car arrested in Fitchburg, driver gets away
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy after stopping a stolen car Friday morning. The incident began when a Madison police officer spotted a Nissan sedan that had been reported stolen in Milwaukee driving in the area of Midvale Boulevard at about 1:40 a.m. Friday, police said. Several officers were tracking the car when it was spotted again by a Fitchburg officer in the area of King James Way.
Police responding to report of shots fired in SW Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a report of shots fired on Madison’s southwest side Friday afternoon. The police department said the incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Balsam Road and Leland Drive. Further details, including whether anyone was hurt, were not...
Madison, Fitchburg PDs pursue car stolen in Milwaukee; passenger caught
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. police departments teamed up early Friday morning to catch a young teen accused of fleeing from officers after being seen running from a car that was reported stolen in Milwaukee. A Madison Police Department officer first saw the stolen car around 1:40 a.m.,...
Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
Crash on EB I-94 near Cottage Grove cleared
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Eastbound Interstate 94 has cleared at County Highway N near Cottage Grove after a crash during the Friday evening rush hour, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. A WisDOT traffic camera in the area appears to show...
Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash, driver dead: police
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police said a motorcycle driver died after a crash near State Highway 11 and State Highway 31 on Thursday morning, Aug. 4. According to police, the motorcycle-vs-box truck accident happened around 6:30 a.m. An off-duty fireman rendered aid to the motorcycle driver until first responders arrived.
Rockford Scanner™: Motorcycle Crashes Into Fence In Roscoe, Man With Multiple Injuries
At approximately 8:10 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 10900 block of Sprague Road in Roscoe for a motorcycle accident. A adult male reportedly crashed his motorcycle into a fence in the area. He was transported to a local hospital and is reported to have serious injuries. Avoid...
Rockford Scanner™: (Delayed/Last Night) Rollover Accident in Boone County
Sources are reporting a rollover accident in Boone County. It happened approx. 11:45 pm near the area of Marengo Rd. & Garden Prairie. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. No reports of extrication. No other information at this time. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and...
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
Three Drunk Drivers Crash Into Each Other in Wisconsin, Nicely Done!
Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin knows how to party! JournalTimes. O.K. so let me try to explain this complicated crash scene. It's filled with drifting, a vanishing act, and three OWI's handed out. I'm sorry to laugh at an accident, but honestly this entire story makes me chuckle. Drinky number one in...
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Then A Walk In At A Local Hospital…
A couple reports of shots fired in Rockford today:. In the area of Montague Rd and Foster Ave @ around 1:40 am. 100-200 block of Flintridge Dr @ around 6:00 am, then more shots fired in the area about 10 minutes later. In the 200 block of Prairie St around...
