Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Holding Pregame Ceremony To Honor Vin Scully At Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor Vin Scully during a pregame ceremony at Dodger Stadium on Friday. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. PT. Additional details of the ceremony were not announced. The Dodgers did reveal fans will have an opportunity to...
Dodgers Unveil Commemorate Patches to Honor Vin Scully
The Dodgers took the field on Wednesday night with Vin Scully patches on their jerseys.
TMZ.com
Yasiel Puig Says Vin Scully Was A Father Figure, I'm So Sad He's Gone
Yasiel Puig says he's heartbroken over Vin Scully's death -- telling TMZ Sports the legendary sportscaster was a father figure to him, and the former Dodgers star is crushed he's gone. "I'm so sad because when I met him when I play in Los Angeles, he's a good person," the...
Vin Scully Tribute at Dodger Stadium: ‘He Loved the Game of Baseball’
Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster who died Aug. 2 at the age of 94, was remembered in a tribute Friday at Dodger Stadium as a towering but humble figure whose work extended beyond the team to become part of the fabric of baseball. “He wasn’t just a Dodger — he loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the memorial ceremony that preceded the Blue Crew’s evening home game against the San Diego Padres. “Vin, you will be missed,” Roberts said from...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Former NFL star Terrell Owens films 'Karen' confrontation near Florida home
Retired football great Terrell Owens posted video Thursday of a confrontation with a Florida neighbor — whom he dubbed "Karen" — after he says she called deputies to complain about his driving. Owens claimed, in an Instagram video with more than 166,000 views as of Friday morning, that...
Will Smith, Max Muncy drive Dodgers past Padres again, 8-3
Although the San Diego Padres made plenty of noise at the trade deadline, it's already been drowned out by the relentless drumbeat of the Los Angeles Dodgers' march toward October.Will Smith homered and drove in three runs, and the Dodgers continued to pull away from the rest of the NL West with their seventh consecutive victory, 8-3 over the second-place Padres on Saturday night.Max Muncy hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning for the Dodgers, who boosted their division lead to a season-high 14 1/2 games with their 16th win in the last 18 meetings with San Diego. A...
Dodgers honoring legendary Vin Scully with microphone patch
Vin Scully, the legendary MLB announcer, died on Wednesday night at 94 years old. One of the most iconic voices of the summer, Scully spent 67 years calling games for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's an icon for not just baseball fans, but sports fans in general. For the Dodgers,...
The Smaller Vin Scully Made Himself, the Larger He Became
The legendary broadcaster had a self-effacing instinct that always failed. His humility is why everybody loved him.
Vin Scully through the eyes of four artists
We commissioned four artists to commemorate Vin Scully's career as the legendary voice of Dodgers broadcasts. Here are their portraits.
Watch: Dodgers Honor Vin Scully Before Friday's Game
Earlier this week, legendary broadcaster Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94. On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers honored him with a pregame ceremony. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared some beautiful words for Scully before the game started. He ended with his speech with Scully's famous line: "It's time for Dodger baseball."
Manny's sign from '04 parade made Derek Jeter "sick"
BOSTON -- Now nearly 18 years removed from the moment, it's difficult to capture just how large of a celebration followed the Red Sox' World Series victory in 2004. Generations' worth of pain and frustration evaporated, as Boston baseball fans soaked in the pure ecstasy that had evaded them for so long.Yet through it all, one snapshot that has always endured from those days has been the image of Manny Ramirez joyously holding up a fan's sign while parading through Boston on a duck boat during the World Series rolling rally. "Jeter is playing golf today," the sign read. "This is...
