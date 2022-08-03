ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vin Scully Tribute at Dodger Stadium: ‘He Loved the Game of Baseball’

Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster who died Aug. 2 at the age of 94, was remembered in a tribute Friday at Dodger Stadium as a towering but humble figure whose work extended beyond the team to become part of the fabric of baseball. “He wasn’t just a Dodger — he loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the memorial ceremony that preceded the Blue Crew’s evening home game against the San Diego Padres. “Vin, you will be missed,” Roberts said from...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Will Smith, Max Muncy drive Dodgers past Padres again, 8-3

Although the San Diego Padres made plenty of noise at the trade deadline, it's already been drowned out by the relentless drumbeat of the Los Angeles Dodgers' march toward October.Will Smith homered and drove in three runs, and the Dodgers continued to pull away from the rest of the NL West with their seventh consecutive victory, 8-3 over the second-place Padres on Saturday night.Max Muncy hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning for the Dodgers, who boosted their division lead to a season-high 14 1/2 games with their 16th win in the last 18 meetings with San Diego. A...
Watch: Dodgers Honor Vin Scully Before Friday's Game

Earlier this week, legendary broadcaster Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94. On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers honored him with a pregame ceremony. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared some beautiful words for Scully before the game started. He ended with his speech with Scully's famous line: "It's time for Dodger baseball."
Manny's sign from '04 parade made Derek Jeter "sick"

BOSTON -- Now nearly 18 years removed from the moment, it's difficult to capture just how large of a celebration followed the Red Sox' World Series victory in 2004. Generations' worth of pain and frustration evaporated, as Boston baseball fans soaked in the pure ecstasy that had evaded them for so long.Yet through it all, one snapshot that has always endured from those days has been the image of Manny Ramirez joyously holding up a fan's sign while parading through Boston on a duck boat during the World Series rolling rally. "Jeter is playing golf today," the sign read. "This is...
