Kentucky recovering from horrific flash flooding that claimed at least 37 lives

'We're not victims ... we're survivors': Kentucky residents deal with flooding aftermath
CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports from eastern Kentucky, where entire towns are buried in a foot of mud and are still without running water and power.
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: A look at damage across Eastern Kentucky amid catastrophic flooding
Communities across eastern Kentucky were ravaged by catastrophic flooding over the past several days, with some being completely wiped out. Here's a look at the damage caused by the historic flooding event.
WIS-TV
National Guard airlifts 150-plus residents to safety during deadly Kentucky floods
PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard rescued multiple flood victims over a four-day period in July following record rainfall in Kentucky. WSMV reports the rain overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky, where UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the...
PHOTOS: Here’s how eastern Kentucky looks after devastating floods
Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.
A father of 5 is among at least 37 dead in the Kentucky floods as battered infrastructure hampers search for the missing
Gabriel Hensley, a father of five who stopped to help an injured driver and was later swept away by floodwaters himself was found dead this week, as the storm damage across eastern Kentucky complicates efforts to find the many people still unaccounted for.
wpsdlocal6.com
WATCH LIVE: Beshear cancels eastern KY travel plans due to dangerous conditions, gives KY update
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear originally planned to travel to eastern Kentucky today — specifically, to Pike and Letcher counties. Due to bad weather, he had to cancel his trip. Instead, he'll be briefing KY on flood conditions.
Kait 8
‘I felt helpless’: Kentucky family survives floods after stranded on hill for 16 hours
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman in Kentucky is sharing her harrowing story of how she escaped rising floodwaters last week with her grandmother. Naomie Williams told WKYT that she was with her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, when the flooding started in their southeastern Kentucky neighborhood. “When we walked...
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power FINAL Storm Update Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m.
Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. More than 900 Kentucky Power personnel, business partners and external resources worked to restore power. Restoration:. There are approximately 350...
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
whopam.com
Flood Warning issued for parts of area, Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m.
…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY…. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE…A portion of western Kentucky, including the following. counties, Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, McLean and Muhlenberg. * WHEN…Until noon CDT. * IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying. and...
WTRF
Showers and storms arrive in West Virginia and Ohio this evening
Thursday: Starting off with some sunshine and clouds building in through the day. There could be a few showers in the morning but those should be few and far between. Rain showers and possible storms will starting in the afternoon and carry over into tomorrow. These storms could have heavy rain which could cause some localized flash flooding around the area. The possibility of gusty winds is also there as well. High of 88 degrees will feel like its in the mid 90s so it will be important to stay hydrated and cool.
Eastern Kentucky flood victims advised to get tetanus shots: Here’s why
Tetanus shots are now recommended to flood victims in eastern Kentucky, as they begin to the re-building phase.
Keven Moore: Hard lessons learned and remembered as flash floods devastate Eastern Kentucky
It’s been a week as we have watched the Eastern Kentucky floods devastate 13 counties where people are being rescued and at least 37 people have been killed. The search continues for those still missing. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency after what has been described as a thousand-year flooding event that dumped up to 10.4 inches of rain on parts of the state. The North Fork Kentucky River in Jackson jumped 37.5 feet in under 33 hours as rains came down, according to the National Weather Service.
wdrb.com
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
Flood warning issued for Las Vegas valley until Friday evening
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Las Vegas valley, signaling more rain, winds and flooding this monsoon season.
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
Kentucky residents begin cleanup after devastating floods: "I thought it was going to be months before I could even get out of here"
In the small town of Neon, Kentucky, devastation and destruction can be found everywhere. After flood waters receded, as much as two feet of mud covered nearly every street and building, including the only pharmacy in town, The Weather Channel's Justin Michaels reported in partnership with CBS News. Now everyone...
wcluradio.com
Nine counties drop to low risk of Covid-19, but 80 remain at high risk; Kentucky infection rate second highest among the states
Kentucky’s risk from Covid-19 fell slightly last week, based on the county-by-county risk as estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state still had 80 of its 120 counties in the high-risk zone, indicated by orange on the CDC map released Thursday, but unlike last week, it has some counties at low risk. There are nine: Fulton, Logan, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Adair, Pulaski, Nicholas and Bracken. Another 31 are at moderate risk.
