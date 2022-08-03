ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky recovering from horrific flash flooding that claimed at least 37 lives

thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power FINAL Storm Update Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m.

Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. More than 900 Kentucky Power personnel, business partners and external resources worked to restore power. Restoration:. There are approximately 350...
whopam.com

Flood Warning issued for parts of area, Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m.

…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY…. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE…A portion of western Kentucky, including the following. counties, Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, McLean and Muhlenberg. * WHEN…Until noon CDT. * IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying. and...
WTRF

Showers and storms arrive in West Virginia and Ohio this evening

Thursday: Starting off with some sunshine and clouds building in through the day. There could be a few showers in the morning but those should be few and far between. Rain showers and possible storms will starting in the afternoon and carry over into tomorrow. These storms could have heavy rain which could cause some localized flash flooding around the area. The possibility of gusty winds is also there as well. High of 88 degrees will feel like its in the mid 90s so it will be important to stay hydrated and cool.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Keven Moore: Hard lessons learned and remembered as flash floods devastate Eastern Kentucky

It’s been a week as we have watched the Eastern Kentucky floods devastate 13 counties where people are being rescued and at least 37 people have been killed. The search continues for those still missing. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency after what has been described as a thousand-year flooding event that dumped up to 10.4 inches of rain on parts of the state. The North Fork Kentucky River in Jackson jumped 37.5 feet in under 33 hours as rains came down, according to the National Weather Service.
wcluradio.com

Nine counties drop to low risk of Covid-19, but 80 remain at high risk; Kentucky infection rate second highest among the states

Kentucky’s risk from Covid-19 fell slightly last week, based on the county-by-county risk as estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state still had 80 of its 120 counties in the high-risk zone, indicated by orange on the CDC map released Thursday, but unlike last week, it has some counties at low risk. There are nine: Fulton, Logan, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Adair, Pulaski, Nicholas and Bracken. Another 31 are at moderate risk.
