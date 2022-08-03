ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

NBC News

Indiana on the cusp of passing near-total abortion ban

Indiana is on the cusp of passing a near-total ban on abortion, the first state to take that step since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The ban includes exceptions for the mother’s health and for victims of rape and incest. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk spoke with OB-GYNs to discuss the new legislation.Aug. 5, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Abbott faces backlash on Operation Lone Star with border protests this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Activists from progressive immigrant rights groups will descend on four cities across Texas this weekend to protest how Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has spent billions of dollars mobilizing thousands of state troopers and military to the Mexican border in the past year. Protesters will rally in...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Fetterman to hold first campaign rally since suffering a stroke

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman has announced plans to hold his first campaign rally since suffering a stroke in May. The rally will be held in Erie, Pa., on Aug. 12, his campaign said in a news release Friday. The campaign noted that Donald Trump narrowly won Erie County, one of Pennsylvania’s biggest bellwether counties, in 2016, and Joe Biden won it in 2020.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott said Texas Powers the American Economy

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave the keynote address at the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt at San Angelo State University. This event highlights the achievements of Texas and discusses its future. For 30 minutes, Governor Abbott outlined the oil production of West Texas, property taxes, and touched on busing immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Michigan

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.
NBC News

What Alex Jones’ $50 million fine means for others profiting off disinformation

After a Texas court handed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones a $50 million punishment for defaming the family of a Sandy Hook mass shooting victim, Jones was back online, calling the trial “rigged.” But, the mother of Jesse Lewis, a child gunned down in 2012, called the sentencing a win for all the victims’ families. The defamation judgement could serve as a precedent for other misinformation-related cases moving through the courts: showing what people can say and whether they can make money doing it online.Aug. 6, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US

There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

