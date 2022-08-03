Read on www.nbcnews.com
Indiana on the cusp of passing near-total abortion ban
Indiana is on the cusp of passing a near-total ban on abortion, the first state to take that step since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The ban includes exceptions for the mother’s health and for victims of rape and incest. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk spoke with OB-GYNs to discuss the new legislation.Aug. 5, 2022.
Indiana Legislature becomes first to approve abortion ban in post-Roe era
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Legislature became the first in the nation Friday to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he will sign it. Indiana was...
O’Rourke Called Abbott a Thug and Supports Critical Race Theory in Schools
This past Wednesday in Victoria, Texas which is east of San Antonio, Democratic Challenger for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke mentioned that he supported teachers, and he supported their right to teach the version of history they felt was appropriate.
Kansas Votes to Preserve Abortion Rights Protections in Its Constitution
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas voters resoundingly decided against removing the right to abortion from the state constitution, according to The Associated Press, a major victory for the abortion rights movement in one of America’s reliably conservative states.
Washington Examiner
Abbott faces backlash on Operation Lone Star with border protests this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Activists from progressive immigrant rights groups will descend on four cities across Texas this weekend to protest how Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has spent billions of dollars mobilizing thousands of state troopers and military to the Mexican border in the past year. Protesters will rally in...
Fetterman to hold first campaign rally since suffering a stroke
WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman has announced plans to hold his first campaign rally since suffering a stroke in May. The rally will be held in Erie, Pa., on Aug. 12, his campaign said in a news release Friday. The campaign noted that Donald Trump narrowly won Erie County, one of Pennsylvania’s biggest bellwether counties, in 2016, and Joe Biden won it in 2020.
Governor Abbott said Texas Powers the American Economy
Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave the keynote address at the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt at San Angelo State University. This event highlights the achievements of Texas and discusses its future. For 30 minutes, Governor Abbott outlined the oil production of West Texas, property taxes, and touched on busing immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk Tina Peters lost election
DENVER — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County Clerk...
DeSantis suspends Florida prosecutor for indicating he would not enforce restrictions on abortion, gender therapy
MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the top county prosecutor from Tampa on Thursday after the Democrat publicly said he wouldn’t enforce a new state abortion restriction or a potential law banning surgeries for transgender children. Flanked by state and area law enforcement officials who are fellow...
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Michigan
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan library faces closure after voters reject millage over LGBTQ literature
(The Center Square) – Patmos Library in Michigan's Jamestown Township may face closure next year after voters rejected a millage renewal on Tuesday in protest of some graphic LGTBQ content in the library’s collection. Voters defeated the millage by 62% to 37%, or 763 votes. Bridge Michigan reported...
Minnesota pharmacist who refused to fill morning-after pill prescription did not discriminate, jury rules
A Minnesota jury ruled Friday that a pharmacist who refused to fill a prescription for a morning-after pill because of his "beliefs" did not violate a woman's civil rights under state law but inflicted emotional harm and awarded her $25,000 in damages. Andrea Anderson, who filed the civil lawsuit against...
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members of...
AOL Corp
Kansas election results: See the winners in the state House primary races for your district
Editor’s note: The election results graphics on this page will be continuously updating as votes across the state are counted. Check back here throughout the night to see the latest. Want to have results delivered to your inbox at the end of the night? Sign up for our free politics newsletter.
Massive verdict against Alex Jones isn't just vindication. It's a warning.
Alex Jones, host and creator of the far-right conspiracy-theory website Infowars, has received what is likely to be only the first of a series of expensive lessons about the importance of fact-checking. On Thursday, a Texas jury ordered Jones to pay $4.1 million in compensatory damages to the parents of...
Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say
As eastern Kentuckians continue to search for missing loved ones, muck out their homes and prepare for more rain, they are beginning to ask who could be at fault for this past week's deadly flooding and whether it was a natural disaster or one caused by the coal mines that have drastically reshaped and scarred the landscape.
What Alex Jones’ $50 million fine means for others profiting off disinformation
After a Texas court handed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones a $50 million punishment for defaming the family of a Sandy Hook mass shooting victim, Jones was back online, calling the trial “rigged.” But, the mother of Jesse Lewis, a child gunned down in 2012, called the sentencing a win for all the victims’ families. The defamation judgement could serve as a precedent for other misinformation-related cases moving through the courts: showing what people can say and whether they can make money doing it online.Aug. 6, 2022.
MySanAntonio
Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US
There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
Alex Jones jury was asked to decide on punitive damages. What does that mean?
The Texas jury tasked this week with deciding how much Alex Jones should pay in damages to the parents of a 6-year-old killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was asked to come up with two separate award amounts. On Thursday, the jury ordered Jones to pay $4.1 million...
