Effective: 2022-08-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest temperatures expected Tuesday afternoon.

GILLIAM COUNTY, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO