Connecticut auto body shops struggle as car part shortages, inflated prices impact business

Hit by rising costs and supply snarls, Toyota profit tumbles 42%
TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) profit slumped a worse-than-expected 42% in its first quarter as the Japanese automaker was squeezed between supply constraints and rising costs.
Walmart Cuts Jobs at Corporate, Braces for Sales Slowdown
Walmart has announced plans to cut about 200 corporate jobs at its headquarters and other offices, according to a report Wednesday (Aug. 3) from The Wall Street Journal. The paper confirmed that the retail giant is restructuring its merchandising, global technology and real estate teams to create “new roles” in more profitable areas after it lowered its sales and earnings forecasts for the third quarter and full year, citing rising inflation that’s forced consumers at all income levels to rethink spending.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
The 12 best cities to weather a housing-market downturn when a recession strikes
The economy is reeling amid fears of an upcoming recession. As mortgage rates rise and uncertainty spreads, home prices have declined across the country. Home value downturns will escalate in the trendiest hotspots, while other markets will show more resilience. Pandemic home buying hotspots like Sacramento and San Jose have...
FOXBusiness
Record retail bankruptcies will happen by fall, former Toys 'R' Us CEO warns
Former Toys 'R' Us CEO Gerald Storch warned on Wednesday that in the fall "we’re going to see record bankruptcies in retail" for small businesses and some chains. He stressed that he believes mom-and-pop stores will experience a "decimation" of mom-and-pop stores on Main Street, but that "those chains that have been struggling for years strategically and never got it right" are also "going to have big problems as we round the bend here after the holidays."
U.S. Cities Home Buyers Are Fleeing
Vox
The inflation prices that broke us
Peter Lewis recognizes that eggs aren’t the biggest expenditure in the world. But amid today’s levels of inflation, the price increase on the consumer staple really gets to him. “I tend to buy the same things every week, and for some reason, with eggs, I just eat a lot of them, and I notice the prices on them,” he says. The 18 extra-large eggs he buys were $3.18 in early 2021; now, they’re $5.12. Over the weekend, Lewis spent nearly $100 at his local Walmart on food for him and his wife, an amount he doesn’t believe he’s ever hit before. “It’s not like we’re buying a whole shopping cart.”
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
No worries about U.S. demand for now, Japan's Subaru says
TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru Corp (7270.T) expects strong demand from U.S. car buyers to continue, a senior executive said on Wednesday, amid growing concern about a slowdown in the world's largest economy.
Is Your Home Recession-Proof? Why House Prices Might Not Fall in Your Area
It's "the less appealing" areas which will weather a recession better, Zelman & Associates' analyst Dennis McGill told Newsweek.
Next forecasts bigger profits as summer dresses and suits lift sales
Retailer also warns of slowing growth in coming months as cost of living crisis hits budgets
freightwaves.com
Class 8 truck orders slump in July despite strong demand
Class 8 truck orders in July resembled popular concert tickets the day after they are sold out. No one orders any. The analogy by Don Ake, vice president of commercial vehicles for FTR Transportation Intelligence, captures the situation and the sentiment surrounding new equipment. Parts and components availability is improving. But it is not equal to the pent-up demand for tractors.
Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. Consumers Continued to Spend in July While Navigating High Inflation
PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- According to Mastercard SpendingPulse TM, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, U.S. retail spending excluding automotive increased +11.2% year-over-year in July, while retail sales excluding automotive and gas rose +9.0%. Notably, e-commerce sales were up 11.7% YOY, a sharp increase after months of softer growth. Rising prices—particularly for necessities such as food and fuel—were a contributing factor, as Mastercard SpendingPulse reflects nominal spending and is not adjusted for inflation.
The Profits for Toyota Dropped, but Hope Is on the Horizon
Toyota is one of the most popular automakers. Unfortunately, despite the popularity, Toyota suffered some profit drops, but there is hope for the future. The post The Profits for Toyota Dropped, but Hope Is on the Horizon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNBC
Home prices cooled at a record pace in June, according to housing data firm
Home price gains are cooling fast, as demand wanes and supply builds. The annual rate of price appreciation fell two percentage points from 19.3% to 17.3%. Price gains are still otherwise strong because of an imbalance between supply and demand. The housing market has had a severe shortage for years.
California gas prices still far above other states, even as nationwide fuel costs fall
Even as gas prices across the nation continue to fall — dropping to the lowest point in the last month as of Monday — California rates still far outpace other states, according to the American Automobile Assn. California prices are also decreasing, but the average price per gallon...
High Federal Interest Rates and Your Auto Loan
Car prices have soared to record highs; gas prices, too. Now a half-percent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve seems certain to add misery to your auto buying experience. But peek under the hood, and all is not nearly as bad as it seems. You can navigate these financial...
