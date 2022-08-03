COVID-19 still an issue for schools as classes plan to resume

Read on ktul.com
Tulsa Public School Board president asks for reversal of school's demotion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public School Board President Stacey Woolley published a letter to her social media asking the Oklahoma State Board of Education to reconsider their demotion of Tulsa Public Schools to "accreditation with warning" after the board found that TPS violated HB 1775, which bans the teaching of critical race theory in Oklahoma schools.
Eastern Oklahoma VA to offer new Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Starting Monday, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will begin offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to unvaccinated veterans and their spouses and caregivers. VA employees and CHAMPVA recipients are also eligible. The new vaccine uses a protein-based technology, such as the ones use for...
A New Leaf to host series of open interviews
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf is holding a series of open interviews for both part-time and full-time positions. They are seeking Direct Support Staff to help people with disabilities live on their own. “This is a chance to make a difference in the lives of people with...
Tulsa Community College graduates 38 inmates in Corrections Education Program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Community College will graduate 38 incarcerated men who have earned either a degree or certificate participating in the Corrections Education Program. The in-person ceremony is taking place at the Dick Conner Correctional Center Thursday morning for the first time since 2019 and will represent...
Tulsa Parks to host recruiting event for Oxley Nature Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Parks will host "Volunteer Rendezvous" for citizens who love nature and want to learn more about volunteering at Oxley Nature Center. Two events will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tulsa Parks’ Interpretive Naturalist...
Nonprofit helps former Green Country inmates become truckers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When Rodney Fisher was 22 years old, he was given a 52-year sentence for purse snatching. He was finally released in 2020 after maintaining his innocence for 34 years. “Long story short,” he explained, “I was given a second chance by the governor we have...
Broken Arrow Intertribal Veterans Association hosting 'Pow Wow' to benefit Mission 22
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Intertribal Veterans Association is hosting the "Contest Pow Wow" starting Friday to benefit Mission 22. The association wants to honor the servicemen and servicewomen who are actively serving, have served, or made the ultimate sacrifice with this event. Broken Arrow is home...
Cherokee Nation announces $1 million relief for ranchers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation announced a $1 million relief program to help Cherokee ranchers. The "Relief for Cherokee Ranchers" program will support Cherokee ranchers within the Nation Reservation with the hay shortage during the current drought. This program will assist up to 2,000 ranchers, one per...
Pawnee County reaches $850,000 settlement with oil company for 2016 earthquake damages
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pawnee County reached an $850,000 settlement with Eagle Road Oil for the role their wastewater wells played in the 2016 earthquake that rocked Pawnee and Cushing residents, though the company continues to deny that their wells played a role in the earthquake. People in Cushing...
Graffiti plaguing town of Muskogee, police ask for information
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department is looking to identify the culprit or culprits behind graffiti around the town. Police posted photos of the graffiti on a social media post on Thursday. "We are actively investigating the graffiti and any possible suspects," MPD said. Anyone with information is...
OKC residents arrested in Tulsa with meth, fentanyl and a firearm
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have arrested three OKC residents for drugs, a firearm and a stolen car. Police responded to reports of stolen car from a used car dealership near 41st and Memorial. Officers said they saw the stolen Buick and found Brittany Jefferson, who had taken...
Amber Alert canceled, missing teen and 6-month-old child found
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Lawton police have issued an Amber Alert for 6-month-old Carson Sellman. Police said the child is a white male. The child went missing around 7:45 Thursday morning from his foster home. The child's foster mother reported her foster daughter Chasity Sellman, 16, is also missing with...
Hot morning in Green County, scattered showers possible
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — You can't help but notice the heat when you walk out of your house this morning, but there is an approaching boundary that could bring some relief in the way of cloud cover or maybe even a scattered shower. There remains a chance Thursday morning...
Muskogee police search for stolen waterpark logs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding stolen floating logs from a local waterpark. Police say two of the floating log branches were stolen from the River County Waterpark last week. Anyone with information on the stolen floating logs is asked...
Bixby police identify Friday night murder-suicide victims
UPDATE: Bixby police identified the two victims as Jin Yu Wang and Rocchio Vincenzo. Yu Wang was an operator of a local spa and was leaving a business near 131st and Memorial with an acquaintance, police said. Video evidence from nearby security cameras detailed the exchange between Yu Wang and...
Man arrested in Stillwater after striking trailer house with car and fleeing, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police say they arrested a man early Friday morning after he struck a trailer house with a vehicle and attempted to flee. SPD responded to a call around 1:45 a.m. that reported a vehicle has struck a trailer house and the driver was attempting to leave.
Serial rapist sentenced to life in prison
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Friday, a Tulsa man was sentenced to serve multiple life sentences in prison after admitting to raping or attempting to rape three women during the fall of 2021. Nineteen-year-old Branon Bills entered a blind plea to 14 charges, including two charges of first-degree tape...
TPD arrests January homicide suspects
Tulsa police arrested two suspects in a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred Jan. 22 when Brad Hale was shot and killed near 21st and 129th. Warrants were issued for Edson Bellefleur and Zion Crawford on Thursday, according to police. Crawford was in custody on unrelated charges and was charged on...
Man arrested after trying to break into car twice in one morning, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a man has been arrested after attempting to break into a car twice in the same morning. On Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment complex near 21st and Sheridan just after 1 a.m. for a burglary from a vehicle call. Witnesses...
Two men arrested after stealing catalytic converters, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested two men they say were caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters. On Thursday, officers responded to a catalytic converter theft in progress at an apartment complex near 71st and Yale. Police say the victim saw two men under his car...
