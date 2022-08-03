ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Association between early left ventricular ejection fraction improvement after transcatheter aortic valve replacement and 5-Year clinical outcomes

By Michael Wong, Alex Chan
2minutemedicine.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.2minutemedicine.com

Comments / 1

Related
physiciansweekly.com

Liposomal Bupivacaine Effectiveness on Postoperative Pain After Abdominal Wall Reconstruction

For a study, researchers sought to know the efficacy of liposomal bupivacaine on postoperative opioid needs and pain following abdominal wall reconstruction. Despite the huge usage of liposomal bupivacaine in transversus abdominis plane block, there was inadequate evidence demonstrating its importance in open abdominal wall reconstruction. Investigators hypothesized that liposomal bupivacaine plane block would have resulted in decreased opioid needs differentiated with placebo in the first 72 hours after surgery. Adult patients (at least 18 yrs of age) undergoing open, elective, ventral hernia repairs were randomized to surgeon-performed transversus abdominis plane block with liposomal bupivacaine, simple bupivacaine, or normal saline (placebo). The main result was opioid needs in the first 72 hours after surgery. Secondary results involved total inpatient opioid use, pain scores determined utilizing a 100 mm visual analog scale, length of hospital stay, and patient-reported quality of life. Of the 164 patients who were included in the analysis, 57 patients received liposomal bupivacaine, 55 patients received simple bupivacaine, and 52 received placebo. There were no variations in the total opioid utilized in the first 72 hours after surgery as evaluated by morphine milligram equivalents when liposomal bupivacaine was differentiated with simple bupivacaine and placebo (325±225 vs. 350±284 vs. 310±272, respectively, P=0.725). Similarly, there were no variations in all the inpatient opioid utilization, pain scores, length of stay, and patient-reported quality of life. There were no apparent clinical benefits to utilizing liposomal bupivacaine transversus abdominis plane block when differentiated with simple bupivacaine and placebo for open abdominal wall reconstruction.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aortic Stenosis#Aortic Valve Replacement#Diseases#General Health#Tavr#Lv
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Daily Mail

NHS nurse, 46, who thought persistent cough was long Covid after she worked through pandemic learns she is dying of cancer

An NHS nurse and mother of two who worked throughout the pandemic has been diagnosed with terminal cancer - after believing her cough was a result of long Covid. Victoria Puar, 46, who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital as a ward sister, says she caught the virus during a camping trip with her family in August 2021 and suffered with a horrible cough for months afterwards.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Good News Network

Vitamin D Could Help Protect Women Against and Even Reverse Ovarian Cancer – Study

Researchers believe vitamin D could be key in preventing ovarian cancer, one of the most lethal, as they found it stopped a key transformation in the metastasis of the cancer. Furthermore, vitamin D actively reversed a process by which ovarian cancer turns the host’s defenses against them, suggesting it could also be key as part of a treatment plan for early stage diagnosis.
CANCER
SELF

How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People

Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice

A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy