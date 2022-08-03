ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England, AR

fox40jackson.com

Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs

An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Four indicted in Little Rock mail theft

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four defendants from Little Rock have been indicted for their alleged involvement in stealing mail from mail receptacles. A grand jury charged 20-year-old Byrannia Burks, 26-year-old James Miller, 2-year-old Kobe Powell, and 21-year-old Eshawn Tucker, 21 with possession of stolen mail. Tucker and Burks received...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WREG

Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders

MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
CONWAY, AR
5newsonline.com

Death of Arkansas officer during training under investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The death of a Jonesboro police officer is being investigated after he reportedly had symptoms of "medical distress" before a training drill. Vincent Parks, a patrolman for the Jonesboro Police Department, arrived for training at Camp Robinson to participate in physical training around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to the Arkansas State Police.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Bruce Martin’s Country Mile Tour: Campaigning underway in Arkansas’ largest State House district

STUTTGART – Voters in Arkansas’s largest state House district, spanning more than 200 miles, are hearing from their candidate for the Arkansas Legislature as he launches his Country Mile Tour of the district. Bruce Martin is a lifelong Arkansan, veteran, and retired farm equipment businessman. After serving his community for decades alongside his wife Janette in activities and organizations like the Wings Over The Prairie Festival, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, and Yoder Ruritan, Martin has embraced the calling for public service.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart

ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

LRPD charges second suspect in 2020 homicide of a Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New information has emerged in a 2020 homicide investigation that has led Little Rock police to a second suspect who was charged on Thursday. According to officials, an arrest warrant for capital murder was obtained and served to Brian Shields who is currently serving time at the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
bentonpolice.org

BNPD: UPDATE ON OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

BNPD is continuing its investigation following an incident that resulted in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, July 24 around 8:15 p.m. A traffic stop that began near Cox and Edison resulted in a pursuit which ended in the 2000 block of Kay Road. The suspect, 42-year-old William Whitfield of Benton,...
BENTON, AR

