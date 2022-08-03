24-year-old truck driver ejected, killed in rollover crash on SR-20

Read on kjzz.com
kjzz.com
Colorado man dies after UTV crash in Beaver County
BEAVER, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died after a UTV crash in southern Utah, officials said. Deputies with the Beaver County Sheriff's Office said a 79-year-old man from Colorado was deceased when they arrived at the scene just after noon on Saturday. They said the man was the...
890kdxu.com
Arizona Man Sentenced For 2004 Cedar City Rape
(Cedar City, UT) -- An Arizona man could spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a Cedar City woman in 2004. David Slade was sentenced this week after pleading guilty and is currently serving 15 years in an Arizona prison for a similar crime. He was arrested after Arizona authorities identified him as the suspect in the Flagstaff rape in 2003 and the Cedar City rape in 2004. Both victims were around 18-years-old at the time.
Man shot and killed by police near Utah state border
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday near the Utah and Arizona Stateline, according to St. George Police. At approximately 7:21 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on I-15 northbound near the Stateline. Troopers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and located an […]
Biker falls 60 feet in Zion National Park
A 19-year-old bicyclist is in the hospital after falling nearly 60 feet at Zion National Park on Wednesday.
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
890kdxu.com
New Utah Tech Interim Police Chief Sworn-In
(St. George, UT) -- Utah Tech University swore in the school's interim Chief of Police Friday morning on-campus. Ron Bridge is a former police captain at the college, formerly known as Dixie State University. “We are thrilled that Captain Ron Bridge accepted the position of Interim Chief of Police for...
utahbusiness.com
How Nicole Tanner founded Swig
The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. I grew up on a dairy farm in Driggs, Idaho, and had an amazing childhood as the fifth of eight children. When you live out in the country, you have to create your own fun, so it helped that I had seven siblings to keep me entertained. I had a love for a good cold soda from an early age. I lived next door to my grandparents, and I have many fond memories of sneaking an ice-cold Coca-Cola out of their fridge and then also a Ding Dong or a Twinkie from their pantry.
