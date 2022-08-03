Read on alachuachronicle.com
August 9 Alachua County Commission Special Meeting and Regular Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct a Special Meeting – Open Board Discussion and their Regular Meeting on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Special Meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Grace Knight Conference Room. The daytime portion of the Regular Meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening portion of the meeting begins at 5 p.m. The Regular Meeting is held in the Jack Durrance Auditorium. These meetings are held at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville).
WHAT’S NEXT: Gainesville commissioners respond to passing controversial single-family zoning plan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A split Gainesville city commission passed the controversial proposal to end single-family zoning throughout most of the city. Hours of public comment and hundreds of opposing residents could not keep the controversial zoning proposal from moving forward. Only three, that’s Cynthia Chestnut, Desmon Duncan-Walker and Harvey Ward...
GNV votes to keep part of Streatery pedestrian-only
Presented with two staff options for the future of the downtown Gainesville Streatery program, the Gainesville City Commission chose a third – committing to making some parts of downtown permanently pedestrian-only. Initially, the Streatery program was launched in 2020 to close parts of SW 1st Avenue and a section...
Homeowners react to single-family zoning changes
"I was you know very disappointed. I was hopeful right up until the last minute,” Johnsen said. Kurt Johnsen said he had hoped commissioners would change their minds. "That they would at least postpone or one of them would decide to align themselves with the overwhelming majority against this plan."
Lake City proposes new city manager candidate
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders have searched far and wide for a new city manager and it turns out he might have been in town all along. At Thursday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Steven Witt mentioned he had talked with Interim Manager Paul Dyal about taking the permanent position.
More questionable use of county resources by Zalak to support his election campaign
In a new public service video being shared to Marion County government’s 63,000 Facebook followers, County Commissioner Carl Zalak is seen standing alongside Sheriff Billy Woods talking about ways to keep kids safe from online predators. While no one would doubt the importance of the message, the timing of...
Road and Traffic Impacts for August 5-12, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for August 5-12, 2022. Depot roundabout closure: The roundabout at South Main Street and Depot Avenue has had a stormwater pipe failure. In order to repair the pipe, the roads leading to the roundabout will be closed to northbound and eastbound traffic from Monday, Aug. 8-Friday, Aug. 19. Traffic will be detoured via Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Fourth Street.
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition
State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
Local Employer Honored for Inclusive Hiring Practices
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Santa Fe College announced that the Florida Center for Students with Unique Abilities (FCSUA) selected The Village at Gainesville as its 2022 Inclusive Employer Award winner. The Village was nominated by SF’s Project SAINT for its embrace and support of diverse employees including several graduates of the Project SAINT program. The award was presented during the 2022 Florida Post-Secondary Education Program Planning Institute in Orlando.
FDOE tells school districts that federal guidance on transgender access to bathrooms can be disregarded
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A memo from Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. was recently sent to all public school districts, private schools, and charter schools in Florida to provide guidance in response to recent efforts from the federal government to expand the application of Title IX to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The guidance from Diaz states that allowing biological males who identify as female to use female bathrooms (as Alachua County Public Schools currently do), locker rooms, or dorms or to compete on female sports teams may “jeopardize the safety and wellbeing of Florida students and risk violating Florida law.”
Florida Turnpike extension halted due to heavy community backlash
Bowing to community pressure, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will halt the northern turnpike extension project at least temporarily. The department announced it has completed an alternative corridor evaluation study without a recommendation for a specific corridor and “will not pursue the project any further until options can be reassessed to address concerns of the department and the community.”
Cotton Club Museum chair honored
Vivian Washington Filer says that while a spotlight often shines on her, it is the people around her who deserve recognition for the work they do to help preserve history. Filer is the chair and founder of the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center board, a role she takes on with pride along with her efforts in storytelling African American history.
FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned
Gainesville — This is a developing story, which will be updated. After questions from CBS4, a UF Health Spokesperson shares Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned on July 8th. UF Health has not explained why Jimenez resigned. CBS4 requested a copy of the resignation letter Jimenez submitted, and a UF Health spokesperson refused that request.
Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing
Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home
UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
This Is Florida's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
Using AI, UF startup companies boost ailing citrus industry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As news broke that Florida’s citrus industry ended this year’s growing season with its lowest production in eight decades, an unlikely union has formed between two University of Florida startup companies to help reverse the trend. By combining expertise in precision agriculture with leading-edge...
Marriott’s Residence Inn to hold Root Beer Float fundraiser this Saturday, August 6
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The international hotel company Marriott International, which originally started as a nine-seat A&W root beer stand, will be using root beer to give back to the community. On Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Marriott’s Residence Inn will host its first Root Beer Float Day...
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews battle structure fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out a structure fire at The Hub on 3rd Ave on Thursday night. The student housing building caught fire on 1258 NW 3rd Avenue. A Gainesville Fire Rescue official said the fire was contained within the kitchen. . Crews were able to...
