ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotts Valley, CA

Structure Fire in Scotts Valley

By Derrick Ow
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNwMa_0h3roYwj00

SCOTTS VALLEY, CALIF, (KION TV) UPDATE AT 4:38 PM: Scotts Valley PD confirmed to KION that the fire is now out, the fire department will remain on scene for cleanup. They still advise residents to avoid the area while the fire cleans up.

ORIGNAL STORY

Scotts Valley PD told KION that there is a structure fire at the 100 block of Oak Creek Blvd. Scotts Valley Fire and PD have advised the community to stay out of the area until further notice.

This is a developing story...

The post Structure Fire in Scotts Valley appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that 6,811 people are currently without power in the Seaside and Marina areas. The outages were first reported at 9:17 a.m., and there is no known cause yet. Power is estimated to be restored at 12:30 p.m., according to PG&E. This is a developing story. The post Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scotts Valley, CA
Scotts Valley, CA
Government
Local
California Government
KSBW.com

Carmel Valley in Party Mode as Annual Fiesta returns

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Fiesta Days on the Green are in full swing this weekend at Carmel Valley Community Park, with arts and crafts, food vendors, and free concerts. The Kiwanis Club of Carmel Valley started the tradition in 1989. Over three days the volunteer organization hosts a "Hoopla" barbecue, a trail run, a car show, a dog show, a horseshoe tournament, and a pancake breakfast.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
pajaronian.com

Volunteers clear truckloads of trash from Pajaro River

WATSONVILLE—Armed with grabbers, cans, garbage bags and gloves, more than 25 volunteers gathered at Murphy Crossing Road early on July 29 for a community cleanup of a portion of the Pajaro River on the outskirts of Watsonville. The volunteers picked up plastic, cans, bottles, mattresses, tires, pallets, pieces of...
WATSONVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

Schedule for Hollister’s 150th celebration

10 a.m. – Parade will begin in downtown Hollister. 11:30 a.m. – Dedication of the Heritage Time Capsule Ceremony and Blue Star Memorial By-way Plaque by the VFW Post 9242 and City of Hollister’s 150th Committee at the Veterans Memorial Building. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. –...
HOLLISTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Structure Fire#Orignal#Scotts Valley Fire
benitolink.com

San Juan Bautista planners take up controversial issues

The Aug. 2 San Juan Bautista Planning Commission meeting began with an announcement that Luis Matchain had been removed from office as a commissioner for lack of attendance. This now leaves two seats open—Matchain’s, and the one previously held by appointee Mary Bains. There are now only three active commissioners: Chairwoman Yolanda Delgado, David Medeiros and Jackie Morris-Lopez.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

Person extricated from car on I-280

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A person was extricated following a vehicle crash on Interstate 280 southbound Saturday morning, according to a tweet by North County Fire Authority (NCFA). The extricated person was transported to a local hospital. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation. All lanes are currently open. KRON On is […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Pacific Grove approves next step for ‘Project Homekey’ funding

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove City Council voted to move forward with the city's "State Project Homekey" application for the next round of funding.  The recommendation passed 4 to 2, as one council member was absent.  This brings the city closer to creating new, affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness in Pacific Grove.  Now that council The post Pacific Grove approves next step for ‘Project Homekey’ funding appeared first on KION546.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Dougherty Road in Alameda County

Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal pedestrian crash on Dougherty Road on the night of Sunday, July 31, 2022. The incident took place around 10:00 p.m. on the 6200 block of Dougherty Road near Dublin Boulevard and Interstate 580. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Dougherty Road. The...
KION News Channel 5/46

Power restored to 2,000 customers without power in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE August 3, 2022, at 1:39 p.m.- Power has been completely restored to customers according to PG&E's outage maps. --- PG&E said 1,991 customers are currently without power around the Watsonville area. The outages were first reported at 11:16 a.m., and PG&E said they are working to figure out the cause. Power The post Power restored to 2,000 customers without power in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Homeless Count: 2,299 (Up 6%)

Santa Cruz County’s biannual Point-In-Time Count shows an estimated 2,299 homeless people in the county, up 6% from the last count in 2019. 1,774 people unsheltered with the rest in shelters. 1,073 people report substance use disorders. 818 people report serious mental illness. 59% decrease in homelessness among families.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Press Banner

SLV Residents Face Another Power Struggle With PG&E

For people living in Boulder Creek, Brookdale, Ben Lomond and Felton, power outages have become a prominent aspect of daily life rather than an occasional annoyance. During the last week of July, San Lorenzo Valley communities experienced a sustained loss of power every day for five days, sometimes multiple times per day. It would be one thing if the power flickered and came back on, but these outages lasted for hours and included the loss of phone and internet service to boot.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy