Conway man sentenced for importation of illegally taken wildlife

Four defendants indicted in Little Rock mail theft
LITTLE ROCK — Four defendants have been indicted for their alleged involvement in stealing mail from mail receptacles. Byrannia Burks, 20, James Miller, 26, Kobe Powell, 24, and Eshawn Tucker, 21, all of Little Rock, have been charged by a grand jury with possession of stolen mail. Tucker and Burks were also charged with unlawful possession of a mail receptacle key.
Arizona police officers say they killed Arkansas truck driver to end violent rampage
On May 24 last year, Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a long haul truck driver with ties to Baxter County, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Nogales, Arizona. Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller of Shirley in Van Buren County, filed a civil suit in federal court in Arizona seeking unspecified monetary damages for the death of her son. An attorney for the police officers named as defendants has now filed an answer to the allegations contained in the mother’s suit in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders
MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
Arkansas officer and deputy attacked during call for service, suspect shot
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while they responded to a call about a trespasser on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on the morning of August 6, 2022. They arrived to find 31-year-old Cody Weidemann of...
Sheriff: Suspect shot after attacking officers with edged weapon
Two law enforcement officers were wounded Saturday morning in Cleburne County. The suspect was shot in the incident. On Saturday morning, August 6, a Cleburne County deputy and a Heber Springs police officer made contact with an individual concerning a call for service, a press release from the sheriff said. During their interaction, the suspect is alleged to have attacked the deputy and the officer with an edged weapon. The suspect was also shot during the altercation.
Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs
An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
Deputy, police officer wounded; suspect shot in Heber Springs
A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs Saturday morning. About 8 a.m., local law enforcement authorities were notified of a trespasser at 295 Wilburn Road. The...
Police: Juvenile victim in Mayflower apartment complex shooting dies
Deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim in a Friday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Mayflower has died.
Deputy and police officer injured, person shot in Cleburne County during call for service
Three hurt, including a Heber Springs police officer and a Cleburne County sheriff's deputy after a violent encounter Saturday morning.
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
Arkansas animal rescue shelter helps Kentucky animal rescue shelter in flooding disaster
An Arkansas animal rescue shelter traveled to Kentucky to help another rescue shelter amid the flooding disaster in eastern Kentucky. Terre Wood, founder of NovaStar Rescue in Dover, Arkansas, said she got word that Ruby Whiskers Animal Shelter in Hazard, Arkansas was needing aid. Wood said her rescue shelter fundraised...
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
Fatal collision on S. University Ave.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, officers witnessed a white Toyota Corolla strike a traffic signal pole at 1:52 a.m. on the 6000 block of University Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, Benjamin Barnett, was found unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and later informed officers...
ASP: Little Rock city director Ken Richardson arrested for resisting, obstruction after crash
Officials with the Arkansas State Police said Little Rock city director Ken Richardson was arrested following a crash he was involved in Tuesday night.
Dr. Jason Pelton Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero
Dr. Jason Pelton, a cardiologist in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. The nomination praised Dr. Pelton for the kindness, courage and helpfulness he showed after a recent tragedy in Hot Springs, writing “if it had not been for his actions, the outcome could have been drastically different.”
Man struck and killed on Interstate 30 near Benton Friday night
BENTON, Ark. — A man is dead after being struck by a semi Friday night in Saline County. The identity of the deceased person has not been determined. It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 30 eastbound near mile marker 114. According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the man ran onto […]
Little Rock housing officials release results of Big Country Chateau inspection
Little Rock code enforcement has released its inspection report on a troubled apartment complex.
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
Arkansas Department of Transportation says road closures in LR metro are ahead Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While highway construction and road work continue across the Little Rock metro, road closures are ahead and are expected to cause traffic delays. Officials of the Arkansas Department of Transportation said work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve weekly lane closures.
