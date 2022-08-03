Read on www.troymessenger.com
Related
aldailynews.com
Alabama municipalities request more than $3.1B in water, sewer funding
Alabama municipalities and their utility providers have applied this year for more than $3.1 billion for nearly 600 water and sewer projects. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is reviewing cities’ applications for potential federal funding, including $225 million in American Rescue Plan Act money allocated by state lawmakers earlier this year to water and sewer projects and about $765 million from last year’s $1 trillion federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
wtvy.com
Ross Clark Circle Phase III of expansion project begins
DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - This week the third phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project began. The third phase of the expansion project consists of installing additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from south of Meadowbrook Drive South to North Cherokee Avenue and on U.S. Highway 231 from Girard Avenue to Buyers Drive.
selmasun.com
Applications open for AHA grants for public humanities projects
Applications are open for grants from Alabama Humanities Alliance (AHA) with a deadline set for Aug. 15. Up to $10,000 is available for public humanities projects such as lectures and panel discussions, festivals, teacher workshops, oral history projects and others. Grants are given to nonprofit organizations in Alabama, accredited public...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
County officials speak on Dothan plant closing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In just a few months, Borden Dairy will have to stop its production and right now its leaving a sour taste in the mouth of county officials. “Concerned about the 200 employees that have been notified already about the closing, we’re disappointed for them, our community and the small town of Cowarts that’s growing and doing well,” Commissioner Doug Sinquefield said.
Troy Messenger
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
Troy Messenger
Concord/China Grove Cemetery gathering set
Those with family histories connected to China Grove, probably also have ties to the Concord/China Grove Cemetery. They, and all others who are interested in Pike County’s history, are invited to circle Sunday, August 21 on their calendars. That is the date for the “normal” old fashioned dinner on...
drivinvibin.com
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama
Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huntsville home values continue to soar as other Alabama cities see slowdown
Home values in Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - have all enjoyed significant growth since January of 2020, as the nationwide real estate market saw home values soar. But one city stands apart from the rest. According to data from Zillow, median home values...
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Alabama 2022
Online colleges in Alabama range from the large University of Alabama system campuses to private Christian colleges. Among them, you're sure to find the bachelor's or master's program for your academic and career goals. Many of the programs listed here are designed for working adults and prepare graduates for employment or career advancement in Alabama's top industries.
Alabama Board of Pardons & Paroles to start using electronic monitoring
By January of 2023, the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles says they plan to have a program in place to electronically monitor up to 4,000 individuals across the state.
Alabama State Superintendent weighs in on test scores, school safety, new laws ahead of new year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – Many Alabama students are heading back to class next week for what educators hope to be a more “normal” school year compared to the previous two. Alabama State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey says this will be the first school year since 2019 that all schools are reopening in-person on day […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Troy Messenger
Troy BOE approves personnel matters
On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Troy City Schools Board of Education held a meeting to approve more personnel matters ahead of the upcoming school year. After the listed personnel matters were approved, the board went into a brief execution session. Following the executive session, the board approved an undisclosed separation agreement. The personnel actions approved at the meeting are listed below.
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
wbrc.com
West Alabama first responder in dire need of EMTs
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - NorthStar Ambulance in west Alabama has a little bit of an emergency of its own. The first responder is short of employees, real short by more than 20. NorthStar says it needs at least 15 people to become EMTs, and to help them to do just...
Vincent police, Space Command, QB arrest, hurricane season: Down in Alabama
A city is blowing up over an off-color joke. The commander of U.S. Space Command is appearing in Huntsville next week. An Auburn quarterback was arrested. A cow slowed down I-65 traffic. New expectations are out for hurricane season. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to...
Is Alabama expanding Medicaid? What to know about $4 million effort to help postpartum moms
Alabama mothers could see state-funded health insurance coverage extended from 60 days to 12 months postpartum beginning in October. The state is starting a pilot project to extend the amount of time new mothers receive full insurance benefits from Medicaid. The $4 million effort was included in the state’s general fund budget for fiscal year 2023, which Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law in April.
Alabama Dollar Generals Are Dangerous For Customers And Employees
Dollar General stores Are popping up everywhere. Don't get me wrong I love the Dollar General as much as the next guy, But how close do they really have to be. In this case, it's less than an eighth of a mile. My only problem with that is that I...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama church helping those who choose life
Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
Comments / 0