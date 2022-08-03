ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
aldailynews.com

Alabama municipalities request more than $3.1B in water, sewer funding

Alabama municipalities and their utility providers have applied this year for more than $3.1 billion for nearly 600 water and sewer projects. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is reviewing cities’ applications for potential federal funding, including $225 million in American Rescue Plan Act money allocated by state lawmakers earlier this year to water and sewer projects and about $765 million from last year’s $1 trillion federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
ASHVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Ross Clark Circle Phase III of expansion project begins

DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - This week the third phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project began. The third phase of the expansion project consists of installing additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from south of Meadowbrook Drive South to North Cherokee Avenue and on U.S. Highway 231 from Girard Avenue to Buyers Drive.
DOTHAN, AL
selmasun.com

Applications open for AHA grants for public humanities projects

Applications are open for grants from Alabama Humanities Alliance (AHA) with a deadline set for Aug. 15. Up to $10,000 is available for public humanities projects such as lectures and panel discussions, festivals, teacher workshops, oral history projects and others. Grants are given to nonprofit organizations in Alabama, accredited public...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
City
Eufaula, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Andalusia, AL
City
Troy, AL
State
Washington State
City
Wetumpka, AL
Troy, AL
Government
wdhn.com

County officials speak on Dothan plant closing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In just a few months, Borden Dairy will have to stop its production and right now its leaving a sour taste in the mouth of county officials. “Concerned about the 200 employees that have been notified already about the closing, we’re disappointed for them, our community and the small town of Cowarts that’s growing and doing well,” Commissioner Doug Sinquefield said.
DOTHAN, AL
Troy Messenger

Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Concord/China Grove Cemetery gathering set

Those with family histories connected to China Grove, probably also have ties to the Concord/China Grove Cemetery. They, and all others who are interested in Pike County’s history, are invited to circle Sunday, August 21 on their calendars. That is the date for the “normal” old fashioned dinner on...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
drivinvibin.com

Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama

Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
HARTSELLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Town Hall Meetings#Economy#County Government#Democratic#Congress#District Office#Evergreen
ZDNet

Best online colleges in Alabama 2022

Online colleges in Alabama range from the large University of Alabama system campuses to private Christian colleges. Among them, you're sure to find the bachelor's or master's program for your academic and career goals. Many of the programs listed here are designed for working adults and prepare graduates for employment or career advancement in Alabama's top industries.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Troy Messenger

Troy BOE approves personnel matters

On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Troy City Schools Board of Education held a meeting to approve more personnel matters ahead of the upcoming school year. After the listed personnel matters were approved, the board went into a brief execution session. Following the executive session, the board approved an undisclosed separation agreement. The personnel actions approved at the meeting are listed below.
TROY, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

West Alabama first responder in dire need of EMTs

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - NorthStar Ambulance in west Alabama has a little bit of an emergency of its own. The first responder is short of employees, real short by more than 20. NorthStar says it needs at least 15 people to become EMTs, and to help them to do just...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Is Alabama expanding Medicaid? What to know about $4 million effort to help postpartum moms

Alabama mothers could see state-funded health insurance coverage extended from 60 days to 12 months postpartum beginning in October. The state is starting a pilot project to extend the amount of time new mothers receive full insurance benefits from Medicaid. The $4 million effort was included in the state’s general fund budget for fiscal year 2023, which Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law in April.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

North Alabama church helping those who choose life

Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy