Brundidge, AL

Troy Messenger

Troy BOE approves personnel matters

On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Troy City Schools Board of Education held a meeting to approve more personnel matters ahead of the upcoming school year. After the listed personnel matters were approved, the board went into a brief execution session. Following the executive session, the board approved an undisclosed separation agreement. The personnel actions approved at the meeting are listed below.
TROY, AL
WSFA

City of Montgomery asks for input on homelessness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homelessness is not a new issue in Montgomery, but city leaders are looking for new ideas to handle it. Mayor Steven Reed addressed homelessness in the Capital City at Tuesday’s council meeting. In the spring, Reed launched a new task force aimed at addressing issues...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

BHS to host program on Sanborn maps of Brundidge

The Brundidge Historical Society will host a special program on the Sanborn Maps of Brundidge on Saturday, August 13 at the We Piddle Around Theater. Courtney Pinckard, from the Alabama Department of Archives, will be the guest speaker at both the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. programs. Admission is free and open to the public.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
wtvy.com

Ross Clark Circle Phase III of expansion project begins

DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - This week the third phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project began. The third phase of the expansion project consists of installing additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from south of Meadowbrook Drive South to North Cherokee Avenue and on U.S. Highway 231 from Girard Avenue to Buyers Drive.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Multiple Dothan streets listed for sewer repairs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will perform sewer repairs for various locations throughout the city. Suncoast, a Dothan contractor, will be repairing sewer lines across the city starting Monday, August, 8th. The following areas that will be affected by these repairs are the following:. •...
DOTHAN, AL
wvasfm.org

Mayor Reed, MF/R Chief Jordan and community leaders break ground on a new fire station in west Montgomery

On Tuesday, The City of Montgomery broke ground on a new state-of-the-art fire station near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. Initial plans for the new Fairview Fire Station include approximately 20,000 square feet of space. It will be home to a new engine truck, enhanced EMS response, two pumper trucks and two medic trucks, all capable to carry advance life support equipment, as well as other improvements. Additionally, the station will offer designated community meeting space for surrounding neighborhood associations.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs

Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
outdooralabama.com

Renovations Coming to Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake

Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake near Luverne, Alabama, will close this fall for renovations. During the closure, the aging dam structure will be evaluated and repaired by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). The lake will also be restocked to improve fishing quality.
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

SmartBank Purchases Historic Ellison Building

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SmartBank recently announced the purchase of Dothan’s historic Ellison building located at 170 East Main Street. This location in the heart of downtown will include a full-retail branch allowing the team to serve the Wiregrass area community with regional, commercial, private banking, and mortgage lending needs.
DOTHAN, AL
alabamanews.net

Building Donated to Selma Area Food Bank

The Selma Area Food Bank has provided food to thousands of people since COVID-19 hit. And it’s all thanks to a timely donation. “My wife and I, and my brother and his wife, and a gentleman from Birmingham named Harry Kampakis, we all owned this building together,” said Joe Mussafer of Montgomery.
SELMA, AL
Troy Messenger

Concord/China Grove Cemetery gathering set

Those with family histories connected to China Grove, probably also have ties to the Concord/China Grove Cemetery. They, and all others who are interested in Pike County’s history, are invited to circle Sunday, August 21 on their calendars. That is the date for the “normal” old fashioned dinner on...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise contractor allegedly ripped off customers

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—An Enterprise home contractor faces charges stemming from work he allegedly didn’t perform. Police say Efrain Hernandez-Ruiz faces two counts of first-degree insurance fraud. and a count of home repair fraud. Authorities say he intentionally entered a contract with the victim for home repairs. But, the...
ENTERPRISE, AL
lowndessignal.com

2023 DYW named for Lowndes County

Formally the Junior Miss, Distinguished Young Women (DYW) held their annual pageant/competition on July 23, 2022 at the historic Ritz Theater located in downtown Greenville. Harley Hooper, daughter of John and Michelle Hooper, beat out her competition and was awarded the DYW 2023 distinction. She also received $2,400 towards her future education expenses.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

A reminder of bus stop passing rules as schools return

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As schools return to the classroom it’s important to remember a few things when getting behind the wheel. Among those are the laws associated with a stopped school bus. When a school bus is stopped with its flashing stop sign active, all drivers must stop...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Macon County Schools hosting Back-2-School Bash Saturday

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A back-to-school bash this Saturday will offer Macon County students free supplies in preparation for the new school year. The drive-thru-only event will be held through a partnership with Rep. Pebblin Warren plus community and social groups. Supplies will be distributed from 10 a.m. until...
MACON COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

New opportunities coming to Dothan with HudsonAlpha Institute For Biotechnology

Dothan, we have news of a big business coming to town that’s going to bring agricultural, economic and educational growth. On August 2, the City of Dothan decided to partner with HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology to create a new location called HudsonAlpha Wiregrass in the city. Keep reading to learn all the details.
wtvy.com

Judge strikes blow to accused coed killer Coley McCraney’s defense

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County judge dealt a blow to Coley McCraney’s defense in a ruling he issued late Friday. Evidence that others than McCraney killed two Dothan teens will not be allowed during his upcoming murder trial. His attorneys hoped to implicate a now retired police...
DOTHAN, AL

