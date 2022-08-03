Mother and child suffer serious injuries in head-on crash in Standish

Read on www.wmtw.com
Guy Hughes
3d ago
Sadly we see people drifting into the opposite lane whenever we're on the road. Driving requires 100% concentration. 🙏
WMTW
Mexico death being investigated by Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit
MEXICO, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a death in the Oxford County town of Mexico. The agency confirmed Saturday evening that state police are assisting Mexico police in a death investigation. The death occurred on Intervale Avenue, according to Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright. No details on...
Standish Mom, 2-Year-Old Badly Hurt in a Car-Dump Truck Crash
A woman and her 2-year-old child were taken to the hospital after their vehicle collided with a fully-loaded dump truck. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 4:00 Wednesday afternoon on Route 113 in Standish. A Volvo, driven by a 32-year-old Standish woman reportedly crossed the center line, crossing into the path of a dump truck. The truck, driven by a 55-year-old man, was fully loaded with dirt. Officials told WGME-TV that he was unable to avoid the crash.
Maine Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter, Seriously Hurt After Collision With Dump Truck
According to WGME 13, Wednesday afternoon crash has left a Maine mom and her toddler-aged daughter in serious condition. The news station reports that the crash happened just before 4:30 on Route 113 in the Maine town of Standish. Officials tell reporters that a Volvo, driven by a 32-year-old woman...
Motorcyclist who died in Scarborough has been identified
The motorcyclist who died following a collision with a car Wednesday on Route 114 in Scarborough has been identified. Steven Lemieux, 67, died as a result of the crash that took place shortly after 9 a.m., according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Scarborough Police Department. Lemieux was...
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
Missing 88-Year-Old Damariscotta Man Has Been Located
Damariscotta Police have canceled a silver alert for an 88-year-old man with dementia after he was safely located. UPDATE: Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Ronald Slicer has been safely located. Katherine England with the Maine Department of Public Safety says Ronald Slicer of Damariscotta was last...
WMUR.com
Officials answer questions about Northfield killings of mother, 2 children
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — The press conference is over. Stay tuned for updates. The New Hampshire attorney general's office will be available on camera Friday afternoon to answer questions regarding a triple-homicide case in Northfield. Officials will speak about the shooting deaths of a 25-year-old woman and her two sons...
lcnme.com
Bremen Crash Leads to LifeFlight for Driver
One man was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland after a single-vehicle crash on Biscay Road in Bremen engulfed his truck in flames on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Bystanders and members of the Bremen Fire Department extracted the driver, Roy Benner, 67, of Damariscotta, from his blue...
WMTW
Pair of defense witnesses testify at Randolph motorcycle crash trial
The defense team in the trial of a man accused of causing a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists called two witnesses Friday morning. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, is on trial for multiple felony charges in the deadly crash on Route 2 in Randolph. >> Timeline: Zhukovskyy's driving history; see how...
wabi.tv
One dead after motorcycle crash in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WABI) - A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Scarborough Wednesday morning. It happened just after 9 a.m. on Route 114. Scarborough police say a vehicle turning into a golf course hit the motorcycle. We’re told the motorcyclist died at the scene. No...
wabi.tv
Belgrade man killed in Winslow car crash
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - A Belgrade man was killed Tuesday night after a single-car crash in Winslow. It happened on the China Road just before 6 p.m. Police say 44-year-old Eric Drown lost control of his Jeep, went off the road and hit a telephone pole. We’re told the SUV...
WPFO
Speed, alcohol apparent factors in 3-car crash in Windham that sent 4 to hospital
WINDHAM (WGME) --Four people were injured after a three-car crash in Windham on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 302 and Albion. According to police, a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Portland woman crossed the center line and hit another vehicle and then struck a third vehicle.
Father ‘beyond devastated' after wife, sons found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities said Friday that no arrests have been made after a mother and her two young sons were found dead in their Northfield, New Hampshire, home earlier this week, NBC 10 News reports. Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward said they have been in contact with...
Police investigating death of two children, one woman in New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after three suspicious deaths were reported in a New Hampshire home on Wednesday afternoon. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says a woman and two children were found dead at a Northfield residence. Police were on scene in the area of Wethersfield...
WGME
Woman and 2 children found dead in New Hampshire; deaths ruled suspicious
NORTHFIELD, NH (WGME) -- Police in New Hampshire are investigating the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children, the attorney general's office said Wednesday. The AG’s office says the bodies of a woman and two juveniles were found at a home in Northfield, which is just north of Concord.
WMTW
Maine's largest police force hires new officers, but still faces shortage
PORTLAND, Maine — Many police and fire departments in Maine continue to struggle with staffing shortages, but in Portland, there is some good news. Portland Police held a ceremony Friday morning to swear in four new officers. The department has had 23 open positions for months. The department would be fully staffed with 158 officers.
Police find missing Livermore Falls teen
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls previously reported missing was found Monday night, police say. At approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, the girl was found safe 1 mile from her home, according to a news release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 247 calls for service for the period of July 26 to Aug. 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,311 calls for service. Shale L. Maynard, 32, of Jefferson was issued a summons July 28 for Operating under the Influence, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
Oh Deer, Why Is This Person Wearing a Deer Head in South Portland?
Scrolling through Facebook, I came across a group that of course, I had to join. The group is called Maine's Idiot Spotters. Now, if you are not a part of this group, you are not missing much. The group mainly posts photos of cars that are parked horribly (you know, when people like to take up multiple spots for no reason).
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
