Mother and child suffer serious injuries in head-on crash in Standish

A woman and her 2-year-old child were taken to the hospital after their vehicle collided with a fully-loaded dump truck. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 4:00 Wednesday afternoon on Route 113 in Standish. A Volvo, driven by a 32-year-old Standish woman reportedly crossed the center line, crossing into the path of a dump truck. The truck, driven by a 55-year-old man, was fully loaded with dirt. Officials told WGME-TV that he was unable to avoid the crash.

STANDISH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO