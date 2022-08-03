ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Navidad: Here's 4 tips to keep your pets from getting lost

Anthem Independent
Anthem Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HClIt_0h3rndNH00

Did you know one in three pets will become lost at some point during their life?

According to American Humane, every year approximately 10 million pets are lost in the United States and millions of those end up in animal shelters across our country.

One of our biggest fears as pet owners is that our pet will become lost. We do our best to keep our pets safe and secure, but we can’t always control every situation. Here are four precautions to help protect your pet from getting lost and bring them back home safely if they do.

1. Pet proof your home

One of the more common ways for a pet to get lost is by escaping their yard, so it’s important to secure your fence and check for any holes that your pet could get through.

You also never want to leave your pet unattended in the backyard for long periods of time because they may try to dig a hole or even learn to jump the fence.

2. Teach simple commands

Make sure your dog knows a few basic commands like “come” and “stay.” If your dog knows these two commands, it will help decrease your chances of your pet getting lost.

If your pet gets loose at the park or on a walk and knows what “stay” means then they may be more likely to stop when you call for them instead of continuing to flee.

3. Keep them secure

Always keep your pet on a leash when they are outside of an enclosed area. Pets can easily get spooked or distracted by something in their environment, which can cause them to flee.

I know you may think your pet will listen or knows to stay near you, but you can’t always control the situation, so it’s better to keep them on a leash when you are outside your home.

The same goes for when you are in the car with your pet. It’s best to keep them either in a secured pet crate or loosely tie their leash to the car seat. If there is a car accident, it will help keep them from running away in fear.

4. Microchip your pet

A microchip is a permanent form of identification for your dog or cat that is embedded under your pet’s skin.

It stores a unique code that can be scanned by animal shelters or vet offices to pull up your contact info, which makes it easier for you to be reunited with your pet in case they become lost.

Make sure that you keep your contact information up to date. And don’t forget to keep for your pet’s ID tag up to date too!

Losing your pet can be heartbreaking, but pets with microchips and ID tags are much more likely to be reunited with their families.

These simple precautions will help keep your pet safe and hopefully decrease their chance of becoming a lost pet. Worst case, if they do get lost then their microchip and ID tag will help bring them back home.

About the author

Alessandra Navidad is president and CEO of the Arizona Animal Welfare League. Visit aawl.org .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Humane#Getting Lost#Pet Owners#Cat#Dog
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Anthem Independent

Anthem Independent

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ
206
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the Anthem development in Arizona as well as portions of north Phoenix, focusing on the local people, places and neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/anthem-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy