El Cajon, CA

Arrest made in stabbing at El Cajon trolley stop

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing another man at a trolley stop in San Diego's El Cajon neighborhood last weekend.

According to the El Cajon Police Department, Joshua Lee Martinez is being charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that left another man injured.

The stabbing happened on Saturday, 30 at around 9:15 p.m. on a trolley in the area of the Marshall Avenue trolley stop.

Police say the victim and his girlfriend were taking the trolley when they were confronted by Martinez. During the argument, Martinez allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the victim repeatedly in the head and arm.

Martinez then fled the trolley at the Arnelle Avenue trolley stop and was not found. The victim was taken to a local trauma center where he was treated and released after being expected to survive his injuries.

EPD says detectives were able to identify Martinez as the suspect after thoroughly investigating. He was found at his home and taken into custody without incident. A knife was recovered in Martinez's possession, but officers say at this time it is unknown if the knife is the same weapon that was used during the stabbing.

Martinez was booked into San Diego County Jail on his charges. Police say Martinez was found to be a convicted felon with an extensive violent criminal history with arrests including possessing a dangerous weapon, domestic violence, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, probation violation, and participation in a criminal street gang.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to call the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477 or online at SDCRIMESTOPPERS.ORG.

