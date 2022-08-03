A Look at Attendance at the Thurston County Fair After Two-Year Absence

Read on www.chronline.com
Related
Chronicle
Lewis County Decides on New Location for Animal Shelter
Lewis County officials have announced they are finalizing the purchase of the Washington State Employees Credit Union building located at 2015 Northeast Kresky Ave. in Chehalis to be the new site for the Lewis County Animal Shelter. The county will pay $960,000 for the property. The site was originally released...
Chronicle
Forest Road Fixes Haven’t Caught Up With East County’s Tourism Boom
It is a chilly Thursday morning. Mist is coating the windshields outside the Tall Timber Restaurant and Lounge in Randle. Once a month, folks gather here for breakfast to advocate for the area’s large population of veterans. As the last sips of coffee are downed and everyone walks out...
thurstontalk.com
55+ Living: Harbor Heights Creates Connection Opportunities for Residents with Summer Activities
As a 55+ active living community, Harbor Heights provides exceptional opportunities for residents to stay connected and active well into their golden years. Transitions like retirement or downsizing from the family home can feel isolating, but Harbor Heights provides ample ways for residents to get together and stay active and engaged. Harbor Heights’s new Sales and Events Manager, Elizabeth Keith, is eager to create unique and inviting experiences for residents that help them stay vibrant and healthy.
northcoastnews.com
Grays Harbor County Fair begins Aug. 10
Summertime is filled with seasonal festivities. Some kids go off to camp. Some families travel to coastal beaches or favorite camping grounds. Some even get a thrill when it gets time to dust off the air conditioner to stay cool. Regardless of what is going on, summer is the most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Another Round of Heat Hits Lewis County This Weekend
Lewis County had a much-needed reprieve from the heat this week, but with high temperatures back in the weather forecast through the weekend, health advisers encourage residents to do what they can to stay cool and hydrated. As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service’s Seattle office was forecasting that...
thejoltnews.com
Logged for investment return, now reclaimed for conservation
In June, neighbors near 20th Avenue NW and Cooper Point Road were surprised by a logging operation about which that they had had no meaningful notice. Many trees in a beautiful, forested area were being logged, and few answers were found at the time. The 25 acres of Green Cove...
Chronicle
West Thurston Fire Levy Leaning Toward Failure in Thursday Ballot Count
While more Rochester- and Littlerock-area voters have voted in favor of the fire authority’s levy proposal than have voted against it, the two ballot measures hadn’t received the required 60% supermajority as of Thursday’s ballot count. The levy proposal itself is split into two ballot items, one...
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Mossyrock Blueberry Festival; Antique Fest; Winlock Pickersfest
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Aug. 5 through 7 in Downtown Centralia; Fri: 3 to 7 p.m., Sat: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be an outdoor vintage flea market that will include “vintage,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Local Blueberries Ready After Long Wait
Offers blueberries and other farm products at their farm stand. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, including during the Blueberry Festival. U-pick or farm stand offers fresh and frozen blueberries as well as honey, candles, flowers and barn quilts. Cash or check only. Blackriverblues.com or @BlackRiverBluesBlueberryFarm on Facebook. Bunker...
Chronicle
With Fatal Disease Reported Nearby, Rabbits Will Not Be Allowed at the Southwest Washington Fair
One week after news of the Southwest Washington Fair staff decision to not host poultry in order to prevent spread of bird flu, Lewis County Parks and Recreation Director Connie Riker made a similar announcement regarding rabbit exhibits this week. “I am sad to announce that we will not be...
KOMO News
Pierce County announces burn ban starting Friday for residents unincorporated residents
TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County announced a countywide burn ban starting this Friday and lasting until further notice. The burn ban, which starts Friday at 12 a.m., was announced because of a predicted dry weather pattern on the way. This burn ban applies to all land clearing and yard...
thejoltnews.com
Are you ready to pay 47% more for fire and EMS in 2024 than you did in 2022?
The Regional Fire Authority (RFA) planning committee will meet for the 12th time this Monday, August 8 at 5:30 p.m. to prepare its recommendations to Olympia and Tumwater city councils the following day. The committee is set to vote on key aspects of the proposed RFA to be included in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
100 Years and Counting: Woodland Village in Chehalis Celebrates Lives of Eight Centenarians
Woodland Village in Chehalis celebrated the lives of eight centenarians on Monday. Ahead of the celebration, The Chronicle was able to interview four of them as they reflected on their more than 100 years of life and shared their experiences. Louise Carpenter, 100, was born on April 15, 1922, in...
KXRO.com
Grays Harbor led state on how many local residents are in prison
A recent report tracked what part of the state Washington’s imprisoned population comes from, and Grays Harbor leads the list. The report from the Prison Policy Initiative called “Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in Washington,” was released this week. PPI states...
Chronicle
Jaime Herrera Beutler Visits as VA Brings Mobile Medical Unit to Chehalis
The tension was palpable on Wednesday as Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, entered the Veterans Affairs (VA) Puget Sound’s Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) in Chehalis. The unit is an RV fashioned into a miniature doctor’s office parked outside the Veterans Memorial Museum. It arrived months after Herrera Beutler...
KOMO News
Planned site for new Tacoma homeless shelter angers, frustrates neighborhood residents
TACOMA, Wash. — Residents of a Tacoma neighborhood are frustrated and upset about current plans for a homeless shelter to be built on city-owned land and operated in partnership with the Tacoma Rescue Mission. Two people who live in the area, Sean Hein and his neighbor Scott Maziar, said...
South King County mayors urge county, state to tackle rising crime
(The Center Square) – Eight South King County Mayors have pleaded with county and state officials to address the “rising tide of crime and violence in our communities,” in a joint message. The mayors of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton and Tukwila believe...
Yakima Herald Republic
November clashes beckon as primary results solidify in WA races
Voters gained a bit more certainty Thursday about the November matchups that will help decide who runs Washington, as another tranche of primary election results was released. But a handful of outcomes still hang in the balance, including the race for secretary of state and some pivotal South King County clashes.
southseattleemerald.com
Columbia City’s Polar Cleaners Laundromat Faces Closure
In South Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, Polar Cleaners has made its home at the southwest corner of Rainier Square Plaza for almost 50 years. As the only safe laundromat in the area, Polar Cleaners has become a community lifeline and place for neighbors to gather. Owner Bonniejean Crone worked...
Chronicle
Housing Shortage Has Spread Across Pacific Northwest, New Study Shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
Comments / 1