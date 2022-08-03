A Look at Attendance at the Thurston County Fair After Two-Year Absence

As a 55+ active living community, Harbor Heights provides exceptional opportunities for residents to stay connected and active well into their golden years. Transitions like retirement or downsizing from the family home can feel isolating, but Harbor Heights provides ample ways for residents to get together and stay active and engaged. Harbor Heights’s new Sales and Events Manager, Elizabeth Keith, is eager to create unique and inviting experiences for residents that help them stay vibrant and healthy.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO