ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

A Look at Attendance at the Thurston County Fair After Two-Year Absence

By The Olympian
Chronicle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.chronline.com

Comments / 1

Related
Chronicle

Lewis County Decides on New Location for Animal Shelter

Lewis County officials have announced they are finalizing the purchase of the Washington State Employees Credit Union building located at 2015 Northeast Kresky Ave. in Chehalis to be the new site for the Lewis County Animal Shelter. The county will pay $960,000 for the property. The site was originally released...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

55+ Living: Harbor Heights Creates Connection Opportunities for Residents with Summer Activities

As a 55+ active living community, Harbor Heights provides exceptional opportunities for residents to stay connected and active well into their golden years. Transitions like retirement or downsizing from the family home can feel isolating, but Harbor Heights provides ample ways for residents to get together and stay active and engaged. Harbor Heights’s new Sales and Events Manager, Elizabeth Keith, is eager to create unique and inviting experiences for residents that help them stay vibrant and healthy.
OLYMPIA, WA
northcoastnews.com

Grays Harbor County Fair begins Aug. 10

Summertime is filled with seasonal festivities. Some kids go off to camp. Some families travel to coastal beaches or favorite camping grounds. Some even get a thrill when it gets time to dust off the air conditioner to stay cool. Regardless of what is going on, summer is the most...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Thurston County, WA
Health
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Thurston County, WA
Government
Chronicle

Another Round of Heat Hits Lewis County This Weekend

Lewis County had a much-needed reprieve from the heat this week, but with high temperatures back in the weather forecast through the weekend, health advisers encourage residents to do what they can to stay cool and hydrated. As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service’s Seattle office was forecasting that...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Logged for investment return, now reclaimed for conservation

In June, neighbors near 20th Avenue NW and Cooper Point Road were surprised by a logging operation about which that they had had no meaningful notice. Many trees in a beautiful, forested area were being logged, and few answers were found at the time. The 25 acres of Green Cove...
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#State Fair#Future Farmers Of America#Barns#The Thurston County Fair
Chronicle

Local Blueberries Ready After Long Wait

Offers blueberries and other farm products at their farm stand. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, including during the Blueberry Festival. U-pick or farm stand offers fresh and frozen blueberries as well as honey, candles, flowers and barn quilts. Cash or check only. Blackriverblues.com or @BlackRiverBluesBlueberryFarm on Facebook. Bunker...
MOSSYROCK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
NWS
Chronicle

Jaime Herrera Beutler Visits as VA Brings Mobile Medical Unit to Chehalis

The tension was palpable on Wednesday as Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, entered the Veterans Affairs (VA) Puget Sound’s Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) in Chehalis. The unit is an RV fashioned into a miniature doctor’s office parked outside the Veterans Memorial Museum. It arrived months after Herrera Beutler...
CHEHALIS, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

November clashes beckon as primary results solidify in WA races

Voters gained a bit more certainty Thursday about the November matchups that will help decide who runs Washington, as another tranche of primary election results was released. But a handful of outcomes still hang in the balance, including the race for secretary of state and some pivotal South King County clashes.
WASHINGTON STATE
southseattleemerald.com

Columbia City’s Polar Cleaners Laundromat Faces Closure

In South Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, Polar Cleaners has made its home at the southwest corner of Rainier Square Plaza for almost 50 years. As the only safe laundromat in the area, Polar Cleaners has become a community lifeline and place for neighbors to gather. Owner Bonniejean Crone worked...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Housing Shortage Has Spread Across Pacific Northwest, New Study Shows

There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy