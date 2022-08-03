ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Community Comes Together To Honor Officer & Firefighter Mark Bruning

By Anjelicia Bruton
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
Family, friends and the first responder community gathered to remember the life of a Guthrie Police Lieutenant taken far too soon.

Lieutenant Mark Bruning was found dead inside his home last week.

Father, husband, brother are just a few words folks use to describe Mark Bruning. But among all, folks said the 47-year-old was a true servant.

First responders from all over Oklahoma filled the Community Church parking lot honoring Mark Bruning along with his family. Guthrie Police Chief Don Sweger said there are now some big shoes to fill.

“Mark's sudden absence leaves his family, my department, and the Guthrie community with a massive void that will not heal soon. We already miss his sage advice and his unique sense of humor,” Sweger said.

Mark Bruning served the Logan County community for over 25 years. He was a Lieutenant with the Guthrie Police Department, instructor with Heartland Medical Direction and captain with the Woodcrest Volunteer Fire Department.

“He set the bar so high many will never reach it, but the bar is set, and we will strive for it,” Luke Young, Woodcrest Volunteer Fire Chief said.

When he wasn't in uniform, Bruning loved to fish. He was also a family man, and many would call him Jeremy.

“I'm asking God to watch over him and when I say watch over him. I mean adult supervision. Somebody has to watch over him because I can only imagine what it will be like when I finally meet him again and what it's like up there,” Judge Louis Duel said.

Pastor Bill Williams said it's okay to mourn this loss, but he encourages folks to remember Bruning’s impact as a man that loved his family and community.

“He would say to you stay strong, keep serving, keep protecting, laugh more, and laugh again. Help make other people laugh right, love more, and live today in light of eternity,” Williams said.

