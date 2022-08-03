ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Smithfield, RI

NS Fire & Rescue readies for new hires; Council will commit to look at future staff increases

By Sandy Seoane
nrinow.news
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nrinow.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nrinow.news

Sunday cartoon: Buckleupallofus & Holliston Police host National Night Out event

BURRILLVILLE – Buckleupallofus and the Holliston Police Department hosted a National Night Out event this past Tuesday, August 2, at Goodwill Park located in Holliston, Mass. The event took place from 6 until 8:30 p.m., with a live concert and many exhibits, including balloon slides and a bouncy house provided by the Massachusetts National Guard, right next to the Buckleupallofus giant balloon showcase and Children Across America display tables.
HOLLISTON, MA
nrinow.news

Property sales in North Smithfield between July 26 & August 4

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, July 26 and Thursday, August 4. Seller: Elizabeth Pawlowski (quit claim) Buyer: Kevin & Laurie Doherty. Price: $335,000. 10 Willerval Ave. Seller: Paul & Brenda Paris. Buyer: Christie & Todd Brenner.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Smithfield, RI
Government
City
North Smithfield, RI
nrinow.news

The Nashville Dispatch: Ya Gotta Luv It with Keith Bradford

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Welcome to The Nashville Dispatch, a new feature starting this week on NRI NOW. The Nashville Dispatch will be a monthly column submitted by Burrillville native Keith Bradford, host of Ya Gotta Love It, a country music show on NBRN based in Nashville, Tenn. Bradford will...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy