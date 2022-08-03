NS Fire & Rescue readies for new hires; Council will commit to look at future staff increases

BURRILLVILLE – Buckleupallofus and the Holliston Police Department hosted a National Night Out event this past Tuesday, August 2, at Goodwill Park located in Holliston, Mass. The event took place from 6 until 8:30 p.m., with a live concert and many exhibits, including balloon slides and a bouncy house provided by the Massachusetts National Guard, right next to the Buckleupallofus giant balloon showcase and Children Across America display tables.

HOLLISTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO