The animals have arrived to the Wisconsin Valley Fair

WSAW
Watch the Animal Market Sale & Auction Live
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are streaming this year’s Wisconsin Valley Fair Animal Market Sale and Auction Live. Click here to watch it live now!
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 11th annual MK Splash-n-Dash duathlon will be held Saturday at Jack Lake. Racers will “Splash” into the crystal clear water of Jack Lake and “Dash” off on a 5k trail run. Race can be done either Solo or as a Tandem Team. The idea of the Splash-n-Dash came from Michelle Koss, who was tragically killed in a bike/car accident in 2016. She had hoped this race would be the sole fundraiser for Antigo Swim Club, to encourage heart-healthy activities, and bring the community together in a fun atmosphere. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
2 Wausau pools to close this weekend
Wausau residents have just a few final opportunities to cool off in city pools, with two facilities closing for the season this weekend. All three pools will be open on Saturday, when temperatures are expected to soar into the high 80s. Memorial Pool, on the city’s southeast side, is open...
washingtoncounty.news
53rd annual Wausau Possum Fest draws large crowds
The first Saturday in August has long been the day the Wausau Funday and Possum Festival is held, and this year is no exception. The Wausau Community Development Club hosted the event at the Possum Palace, kicking off festivities with the Possum King and Queen Contest on Friday and a concert featuring Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band.
WSAW
Ace Hardware begins bucket sale for Children’s Miracle Network
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - People can support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Marshfield Children’s Hospital Aug. 5-7 by shopping at Ace Hardware. To support CMN, visit Ace Hardware and make a donation of $5 or more to CMN Hospitals. You’ll receive a 5-gallon bucket and 20% off almost anything that fits in that bucket.
WSAW
New food truck debuts at the Wisconsin Valley Fair
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cheese curds, elephant ears, and funnel cakes are popular traditional fair foods. While the Wisconsin Valley Fair is rich with 154 years of tradition, one food truck is making its first appearance at the fair this year. The SmokeHouse Barbeque food truck specializes in smoked meats....
WSAW
Avoiding parking tickets at the Wisconsin Valley Fair
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some people are choosing to park inside the Wisconsin Valley Fair grounds, while others opt to park in neighborhoods and not pay the parking fee. But beware, the Wausau Parking Patrol is monitoring the streets for illegal parking. The Wausau Police Department said they’ve given out...
WSAW
Grilling with Sunrise 7: Boneless pork chops, corn, and pineapple
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Struggling to come up with a dinner recipe? Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market has the perfect recipe to combine sweet and salty for the grill. You’ll want to heat grill to about 350 degrees. Then, brush your pork chops with olive oil and mix your spices together. You’ll want to rub spices directly onto the pork chops. Then, put the pork chops on the grill directly over the flame and cook to an internal temperature of 145 degrees, flipping once. Allow the pork chops to rest for five minutes and enjoy.
WSAW
First English Lutheran Church serves up traditions at the Wisconsin Valley Fair
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cheese curds and french fries are usually the most popular food items at fairs. But for fair-goers ordering from First English Lutheran Church, meatloaf is the most popular. The First English Lutheran Church food stand has been at the Wisconsin Valley Fair since 1919. It’s known...
wpr.org
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
hubcitytimes.com
Hub City Days a huge hit
MARSHFIELD – In real estate, the name of the game is location. When it comes to outdoor festivals, Mother Nature reigns supreme. The organizers of Hub City Days could argue they had both on their side for this year’s event. Main Street Marshfield’s annual mid-summer bash July 29-30...
WSAW
Rhinelander Police cite shopper for leaving dog in car
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander Police say a person was cited Friday for leaving a dog in a car for more than an hour while shopping. Rhinelander Police responded to Aldi on Lincoln Street. The fine was more than $300. In a message on Facebook, the department said:. Let’s keep...
WSAW
Scholarship planned to honor longtime ag teacher and Spencer FFA advisor
SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Spencer FFA Alumni will form a scholarship to honor longtime agriculture education teacher and FFA advisor Mark Zimmerman. Zimmerman died June 29 died following a battle with cancer. He was 56 years old. He worked at the district for 33 years and was recently inducted...
WSAW
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
WSAW
Good sleep critical for children, parents upon return to school
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Whether its through shopping, commercials, or having kids of your own, you’re well aware that back to school season is upon us. They’ve been enjoying late nights, but that will soon change. As kids and parents alike prep for the return to school this month, it’s important to remember to have a healthy, consistent sleep schedule.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Shawano County, WI, Reports Case of Strangles
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed one case of strangles at a boarding facility in Shawano County. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. To read the alert and others, click here. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine...
wearegreenbay.com
Man in northern Wisconsin dies after home explosion, was making his own fireworks
CRESCENT, Wis. (WFRV) – In what authorities believe to be an accident, one man died after an explosion in Oneida County on Monday. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on August 1 around 7:25 p.m., authorities responded to a reported explosion that happened in a garage in the Town of Crescent. A man was found dead from the injuries that happened during the explosion.
WSAW
Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area hosts career panel
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area is on a mission to develop the next generation of strong and successful women. Thursday, the organization held its annual career panel as part of its ‘High Tea Series.’. The afternoon focused on a panel made...
Wausau area births, Aug. 2
Jeremy Bradley and Jamie Jameson announce the birth of their son Gibson James, born at 6:54 p.m. July 23, 2022. Gibson weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Grant and Penny Bub announce the birth of their daughter Eden Barbara, born at 4:03 p.m. July 22, 2022. Eden weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
WSAW
Stevens Point shooting suspect arrested in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning in Wausau following a shooting at a home in Stevens Point. Stevens Point police got a call about a shooting and kidnapping just after 5:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Johns Drive. Stevens Point police said...
