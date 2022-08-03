ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

MPD: Wanted man chases driver, threatens to ‘blow their brains out’

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted in Shelby County and Southaven is behind bars after police say he chased a driver and threatened them on the road.

Police say on Monday around 3:35 p.m., a man and woman in a Chevy Cruze stopped officers as they were being chased by a Chevy Silverado.

The victims said the Silverado intentionally rammed their vehicle and the driver allegedly threatened to “blow their brains out.”

Officers attempted to stop the truck, and he refused. Police pursued the vehicle until it stopped in the 3700 block of Freeman Lane in Southaven.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Stacey Hardwick, ran from the Silverado and was arrested after a chase, according to police.

A passenger in the Silverado told officers when he tried to get him to stop, Hardwick allegedly threatened to harm him if he did not shut up.

Police discovered that the truck was stolen and the steering column was damaged. They also found drugs and cutting tools inside the vehicle.

Southaven Police Department took custody of Hardwick due to him having warrants in Mississippi for theft of catalytic converters.

Hardwick also has multiple warrants in Shelby County for burglary to a motor vehicle, theft of property $1,000 or less, evading in an automobile, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, petition to revoke a suspended sentence, possession of methamphetamine with the Intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, intent to evade arrest auto risk of death, aggravated assault, possession of burglary tools, evading arrest, driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, violation of financial responsibility, kidnapping, and reckless driving.

MPD says Hardwick will be transferred to Tennessee after his release from Southaven.

