Niagara County IDA holds public hearing on proposed Amazon project

Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
University District residents protest planned opioid addiction treatment facility
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighbors who live in the University District of Buffalo are rallying against the Hopewell Center Substance Abuse Clinic, which is set to open at the Cleveland Hill plaza on Kensington Avenue next year. It's not just because of the impact neighbors believe this addiction treatment center...
Advisory for Olcott Beach has been rescinded by Niagara County
OLCOTT, N.Y. — Olcott Beach in Niagara County has reopened for people who want to swim. Niagara County Department of Health workers sampled water on Friday, and the results showed the water quality is once again suitable for swimmers. The health department said the water will be monitored closely,...
Erie County clerk honors 15 Purple Heart recipients
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday is Purple Heart Day, and on Friday, Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns honored 15 veterans who have received the award. Those veterans at Friday's ceremony were added to the William J. Donovan 2022 Purple Heart Book of Merit. That book is available to see inside the county clerk's office, highlighting local recipients of the purple heart.
Hotel, leisure sector jobs remain below pre-pandemic levels, especially in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An afternoon on Old Falls Street felt like a pre-pandemic summer. Food carts were bustling with customers. Lines of people waited for a scenic bus tour of Niagara Falls State Park. Families and couples from a variety of countries were soaking in the views the Cataract City has to offer.
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
Starbucks United says worker fired due to union activity
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starbucks Workers United said Saturday that a 13-year worker at the store in Tonawanda was fired due to being a union leader. The union says that Starbucks claimed that Sam Amato was fired for closing the store lobby without permission from management, despite the fact the union says that were told […]
Purple Heart monument planned for Niagara County
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Those who have been wounded or killed defending our country's freedom will soon have a monument to their sacrifice in Niagara County. Earlier this week, the Niagara County Legislature voted to allocate up to $100,000 for the construction of a new Purple Heart monument on the grounds of the county courthouse in Lockport.
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area
AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
$1.5M will help remove another part of former Robert Moses Parkway
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A committee on Wednesday approved $1.5 million that will go toward removing another part of the former Robert Moses Parkway. They want to remove the part from Whirlpool State Park all the way up to the Town of Lewiston. This step helps the project move forward.
Purpose Day: The Bonadio Group gives back to WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bonadio Group celebrated its fifth annual Purpose Day on Friday. It's a time for the company staff to pay it forward, by volunteering at organizations across the area. Dozens spent the day packaging 1,000 meals at St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Organizers say this is...
Niagara Falls businessman pleads guilty to tax charge
A Niagara Falls businessman has pleaded guilty to a tax charge and as part of his plea he will pay over $100,000 and forfeit $1 million.
Yoga studio franchise YogaSix coming to Western New York
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A YogaSix franchise recently opened in the Buffalo area and more are on the way. Owner Jennifer Hatcher opened YogaSix Williamsville in May at 4311 Transit Road, Williamsville. She expects to open one more at Quaker Crossing in Orchard Park later this year and one most likely in the Northtowns next year.
Floor and Decor Outlets will build first Upstate store at Thruway Mall
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Floor and Décor Outlets of America Inc. selected a Cheektowaga site for its first Upstate retail outlet. The Atlanta-based home décor and improvement retailer will construct a 79,740-square-foot store within the footprint of the Thruway Mall. The $25 million project will be reviewed Aug 11 by the Cheektowaga Planning Board and is one of more than $74 million worth of projects on the town agenda.
Delaware Avenue has stripes again
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After weeks of chaos on one of Buffalo's busiest thoroughfares, Delaware Avenue is finally striped. There's now one lane in each direction and a middle turn lane, along with new bike lanes and marked pedestrian crossings. Earlier this summer, crews completely repaved the stretch from North...
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
Italian Center cuts ribbon on courtyard Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cut the ribbon today on a brand new courtyard. It’s called the Russel J. Salvatore courtyard. The restauranteur helped fund the project. It’s located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel. The courtyard has new statues, lights, tables along with a bocce court and community garden. […]
Big Ditch Brewing opens new production brewery in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, Big Ditch Brewing celebrated the opening of a new production brewery in downtown Buffalo. The production-only facility has 40 barrels, which more than doubles the company's production capacity. The expanded capacity will allow for Big Ditch to expand distribution across the state. Increased production...
Several ideas, but no firm plans by Buffalo Public Schools in place to tackle transportation challenges
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Amid a shortage of bus drivers and bus aides, a committee appointed to tackle the challenge of getting students to and from classes in the Buffalo Public Schools met with reporters on Friday. While committee members have brainstormed several ideas since they began meeting in July,...
