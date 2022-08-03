Borden Dairy reportedly closing Alabama plant by Sept. 30

Read on www.al.com
WDAM-TV
Borden Dairy to close Hattiesburg, Dothan plants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Borden Dairy Co. has announced that it will close its operations in Hattiesburg and Dothan, Ala., along with many associated distribution branches, no later than Oct. 2. After this date, the company said it will no longer produce products in these states. In the statement, the...
One of the victims in recent Mississippi oil tank explosion dies
One of the six workers who were injured in a recent oil tank explosion has died. Officials with the Madison County coroner’s office said one of the victims, Luke Walker, 25, of Bay Springs, died at Merit Health Central on Aug. 4. The explosion happened at a saltwater disposal...
Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states
Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s largest locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia, to protest what they say are poor working conditions and unsafe COVID-19 policies. The call center workers, who handle the toll-free lines for the Medicare and […] The post Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
wbrz.com
More than 600 catfish seized in illegal fishing bust on Mississippi River
BURAS - Five men are on the hook for fines and possible jail time after wildlife agents caught them with several hundred catfish along the Mississippi River on Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents found the men, all from Mississippi, fishing on a levee near the Empire Locks. After checking their ice chests, agents found them in possession of 665 blue catfish, more than six times the daily limit of 100 per Louisiana law.
Mississippi State development team share their ‘First Impressions’ of Lucedale
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — A team of economic development consultants came to Lucedale this week to give feedback on the look and feel of the city. The First Impressions program by the Stennis Institute of Government and Community Development (SIG) is designed to help community leaders see their city through the lens of a visitor. […]
Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4. The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted […]
Hattiesburg in lawsuit to keep historic downtown train
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg and Valley Railroad Company are at odds over which entity owns Locomotive #300, the historic train on display at the Hattiesburg Train Depot. Pine Belt News reported the company holds two-thirds of the interest of the train and the city holds one-third of the interest. The company […]
WDAM-TV
Good News: Perry Co. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Even though they are two of the smallest districts in...
WDAM-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews cleaning up chemical spill on U.S. 49 in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorists traveling in Covington County should use caution as emergency crews are cleaning a chemical spill on U.S. Highway 49. According to the Covington County Emergency Management Agency, the right lane on U.S. 49 northbound is closed at Kola Road in Collins. Covington County EMA...
bobgermanylaw.com
Raleigh, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Collision at MS-35 & CR 528
The accident resulted in confirmed injuries. The severity and number of resulting damages have not been disclosed. All lanes were closed in both directions on the highway as a result of the accident. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured...
Boil water notice issued for 183 Jones County customers
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice has been issued for 183 Southwest Jones W/A-North customers in Jones County. The notice affects the following locations: Seminary Road Daryl Tisdale Road Watkins Road Rainey Road Sumrall Road Walley Road Dean Anderson Road Monroe Road Emmons Road Shelton Cedar Road Creel Road L.D. Bradley Road […]
Woman recants story police were involved in deaths of Alabama teens who vanished in 1999
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time. Rena Crumb, 53, recanted her allegations Thursday as she testified during a...
WDAM-TV
Petal lawyer reappointed to legal commission
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Marcus A. McLelland of Petal recently was reappointed to the Commission on Mandatory Continuing Legal Education by the Mississippi Supreme Court. Two other lawyers were appointed for the first time to the nine-member commission: Helen Morris of Cleveland and Katherine K. Farese of Ashland. Supreme...
Laurel breaks ground on new welcome center
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Laurel, the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority, the Jones County Board of Supervisors and the Laurel Housing Authority broke ground on the Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center on Thursday, August 4, 2022. According to officials, the welcome center is the result of a partnership […]
E. coli found in water supply in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said 3,474 customers, who are served by the Tallahala W/A-Antioch water supply in Jasper County, have been placed under a boil water notice. According to MSDH, water sampling showed the presences of E. coli bacteria. Health officials strongly recommend that all […]
WDAM-TV
Wayne County 2022 football schedule
8/25 – vs. Quitman – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – vs. Oak Grove – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Tylertown – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at Pascagoula – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at South Jones* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs....
WDAM-TV
Improvements set to come to Lincoln Road
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A well-traveled road in Hattiesburg will see some upgrades soon. The City of Hattiesburg accepted a base bid of $1,539,552.90 for the Lincoln Road Paving Project. According to Mayor Toby Barker, that $1.5 million-plus will go towards upgrades from Broadway Drive to 40th Avenue on Lincoln...
mageenews.com
Warrant Issued for the Arrest of Mayor Dale Berry
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, the Magee Police Department received a call concerning a dispute at Mayor Dale Berry’s home .Keilah Berry has filed assault charges against her husband.
Hattiesburg to get waterpark, sports fields
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is set to get a waterpark at the Hattiesburg Zoo and two new sports fields at Jaycee Park. City leaders said Jaycee Park, which is located along Quinn Street and North Hutchinson Avenue, will be the new home for Cameron Field. It will also house a new girl’s softball field […]
