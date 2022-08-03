ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

UAB fall practice report: Linebacker depth and offensive line shuffle

By Evan Dudley
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

‘Twitchier off the ball’: Fish and Forte slim down to lead young D-line

Fish McWilliams and Isaiah Forte have that “Antonio Moultrie” glow-up heading into the 2022 season. Similar to the former UAB defensive lineman, who played both on the interior and as an edge-rusher before transferring to Miami, McWilliams and Forte shed weight, gained speed and packed on more muscle during the summer break to supplement the loss of three starters along the defensive line.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

‘Tuck in shirt’ mindset has Alabama disciplined for national title season

Discipline was the difference between Alabama’s undefeated College Football Playoff National Championship team in 2020 and last year’s group. The Crimson Tide’s squad in 2020 pushed together as a team, and young players responded well to experienced veterans. Last year, most players were about the team, but some were about themselves. Alabama lacked consistent discipline and focus, which led to it losing to Georgia in the CFP National Championship matchup in January. The Tide has a reminder of its shortcoming in the cafeteria inside the players’ facility. A participation trophy from the playoff stares players in the face each day.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

A look at Alabama’s new floor general

Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
College Sports
State
Alabama State
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama OL Emil Ekiyor is excited about JC Latham: “He’s going to have a really big year.”

Alabama head coach Nick Saban challenged his offensive line in Thursday’s presser. He wants the group up front to play with toughness and physicality. The Crimson Tide had issues last year with pass protection and running the football effectively as the front allowed 39 sacks of Bryce Young. Alabama did not solve its problem at center until the second half of the Iron Bowl with Seth McLaughlin. It had a revolving door at right tackle as Chris Owens, Kendall Randolph, and Damieon George all got a turn, but none were dominant.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Eli Gold’s top 5 favorite calls from his Alabama football career

Alabama football will miss Eli Gold for at least some of the 2022 season, but we’ll never forget the legendary broadcaster’s greatest calls as voice of the Crimson Tide. Alabama announced this week that Gold will miss the start the 2022 football season due to health issues. Chris Stewart, the longtime broadcaster Alabama basketball and other sports will fill in until further notice. Stewart will also host the Nick Saban radio show on Thursday nights during the season. The Brooklyn native’s streak of consecutive Crimson Tide games called ended at 409 after catching COVID-19 before the 2020 trip to Arkansas, according to AL.com’s Michael Casagrande. Before that, Gold had both shoulders replaced in 2020.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#Shuffling#Shuffle#American Football#College Football#Uab Fall
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Sets Date For Rematch Against Houston

Houston, TX -- The University of Alabama men's basketball team has announced the date that it will travel to Houston to face off against the Houston Cougars. The second game of the home and home series will take place on Dec. 10 at the Firtitta Center on campus as the University of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrc.com

Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
ASHVILLE, AL
uab.edu

UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation

Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy