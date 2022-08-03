UAB fall practice report: Linebacker depth and offensive line shuffle

Read on www.al.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
UAB fall practice report: Running backs building depth; defensive line forming
The UAB football team wrapped up its fifth practice of fall camp Friday, ahead of its season opener against Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. It was a more seasonal-like day with temperatures and humidity rising throughout practice. Here are some observations from the limited access...
‘Twitchier off the ball’: Fish and Forte slim down to lead young D-line
Fish McWilliams and Isaiah Forte have that “Antonio Moultrie” glow-up heading into the 2022 season. Similar to the former UAB defensive lineman, who played both on the interior and as an edge-rusher before transferring to Miami, McWilliams and Forte shed weight, gained speed and packed on more muscle during the summer break to supplement the loss of three starters along the defensive line.
tdalabamamag.com
‘Tuck in shirt’ mindset has Alabama disciplined for national title season
Discipline was the difference between Alabama’s undefeated College Football Playoff National Championship team in 2020 and last year’s group. The Crimson Tide’s squad in 2020 pushed together as a team, and young players responded well to experienced veterans. Last year, most players were about the team, but some were about themselves. Alabama lacked consistent discipline and focus, which led to it losing to Georgia in the CFP National Championship matchup in January. The Tide has a reminder of its shortcoming in the cafeteria inside the players’ facility. A participation trophy from the playoff stares players in the face each day.
A look at Alabama’s new floor general
Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama OL Emil Ekiyor is excited about JC Latham: “He’s going to have a really big year.”
Alabama head coach Nick Saban challenged his offensive line in Thursday’s presser. He wants the group up front to play with toughness and physicality. The Crimson Tide had issues last year with pass protection and running the football effectively as the front allowed 39 sacks of Bryce Young. Alabama did not solve its problem at center until the second half of the Iron Bowl with Seth McLaughlin. It had a revolving door at right tackle as Chris Owens, Kendall Randolph, and Damieon George all got a turn, but none were dominant.
Olympic Legend Will Reportedly Speak To Alabama Football Team On Saturday
Nick Saban is well-known for his ability to bring in big-name speakers for his Alabama football program. According to reports from Crimson Tide insider Charlie Potter of 247Sports, the all-time great head coach has landed 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps as a guest speaker for his program. Phelps and...
Eli Gold’s top 5 favorite calls from his Alabama football career
Alabama football will miss Eli Gold for at least some of the 2022 season, but we’ll never forget the legendary broadcaster’s greatest calls as voice of the Crimson Tide. Alabama announced this week that Gold will miss the start the 2022 football season due to health issues. Chris Stewart, the longtime broadcaster Alabama basketball and other sports will fill in until further notice. Stewart will also host the Nick Saban radio show on Thursday nights during the season. The Brooklyn native’s streak of consecutive Crimson Tide games called ended at 409 after catching COVID-19 before the 2020 trip to Arkansas, according to AL.com’s Michael Casagrande. Before that, Gold had both shoulders replaced in 2020.
Alabama Football: Bold predictions for 2023 signing class
Even in the NIL-changed world of today’s college football, Nick Saban is still the game’s best recruiter. Not too many weeks ago, Alabama Football was lagging behind in recruiting, As in way behind. Now the Crimson Tide has arguably the nation’s best class. Alabama has the No....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Alabama Basketball Player Earns Head Coaching Position
Former Alabama basketball player, Betsy Harris, was named the head coach of the East Central Community College women’s basketball program. The Mississippi Native will be returning home to lead the Lady Warriors who located in Decatur, Miss. Harris was a member of the Crimson Tide from 1990-94, where she...
Crimson Tide fan answers high school coach’s call to play – and she loves it
For a lot of Alabama high-school football coaches, recruiting the school hallways is important in building a roster. Adding depth – or even a big-time contributor – may be just a simple conversation in the lunchroom away. For Calera second-year head coach Jason Hamlin, his efforts last spring...
Goodman: Allegations against UAB involving rape can’t be ignored
The mishandling of sexual assault allegations is a disturbing pattern in higher education. For those reasons alone, this latest lawsuit involving a former student at UAB demands full attention. It cannot be ignored. Truth to power is what we say in journalism. Justice, we like to believe, is what protects...
Alabama Sets Date For Rematch Against Houston
Houston, TX -- The University of Alabama men's basketball team has announced the date that it will travel to Houston to face off against the Houston Cougars. The second game of the home and home series will take place on Dec. 10 at the Firtitta Center on campus as the University of Houston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Federal lawsuit claims UAB did nothing after UAB student reported rape by football player at Blazer Hall
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News BIRMINGHAM — A state lawsuit against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has been moved to federal court after a student claimed she was raped by a football player and the school didn’t do enough to help. The lawsuit claims the school violated Title IX of the Education Amendments […]
wbrc.com
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
wbrc.com
1972 Huffman Dixie Youth World Series Baseball Champs 50 Year Reunion
Chris Stewart Talks About Filling In for Eli Gold on Alabama Football Broadcasts. Chris Stewart joins Mike Dubberly to discuss his perspective in filling in for Eli Gold for Alabama football radio broadcasts. Eli is out indefinitely with unspecified health issues.
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
uab.edu
UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
‘Lucky to be alive’: Alabama man survives 35-foot tumble at waterfall
Zac Roden had been to Welcome Falls many times, and all of those times that he travelled the few miles from his home to visit the landmark left him confident in his abilities to traverse the slick terrain. But in June, a quick trip to show the falls to a friend left Roden with injuries that he is lucky to have survived.
Huntsville home values continue to soar as other Alabama cities see slowdown
Home values in Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - have all enjoyed significant growth since January of 2020, as the nationwide real estate market saw home values soar. But one city stands apart from the rest. According to data from Zillow, median home values...
Bham Now
Where’s Waldo? We found out—check out Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in Cahaba Heights
There’s a new chicken joint in town. We headed to the new Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in Cahaba Heights—the first Alabama location of a popular scratch-made chicken restaurant. Keep reading to find out what’s clucking. All about Waldo’s Chicken. This is the first Waldo’s Chicken...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0