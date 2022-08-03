Dallas, Tarrant counties enlist community health partners to help administer monkeypox vaccine

Read on www.wfaa.com
When hearing loss was a public hazard: Flashing back to 1974
DALLAS — As we navigate around multiple viruses and the dangers of extreme heat in the summer of 2022, we could be neglecting a health hazard that was a concern 50 years ago and has only gotten more dangerous. In May of 1974, a WFAA story archived in the...
Back to School COVID questions with Dr. David Winter
Dallas county remains in the red zone when it comes to COVID cases. This comes as parents get ready to send their kids back to school.
What's next for Wells Fargo in its Texas expansion?
IRVING, Texas — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. On Thursday night, Irving City Council approved incentives totaling $31 million for a forthcoming office development that is expected to be home to a new Wells Fargo regional campus.
When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?
Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
Sales tax holiday draws families from out of state
DALLAS — Texas will have its Sales Tax Holiday between Aug. 5 through Aug. 7, just as parents and children are gearing up for the beginning of the school year. The impact of the holiday can already be felt in the crowds seen at Galleria Dallas. "We definitely have...
'If we can go, we go' | Texas fire department made up of 100% volunteers face challenging summer
CRESSON, Texas — The hot Texas summer has brought with it plenty of wildfires and work for fire departments across the state to take care of. And for many of the smaller towns in the North Texas area, they are made up of firefighters devoting time outside the workplace to keep their communities safe.
Texas Republicans rally their base at CPAC, but draw criticism over Hungarian prime minister’s appearance
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. Texas Republican officials at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday prodded attendees to suit up for a “red wave” in the upcoming November midterm elections, criticizing federal immigration policy and inflation while boasting about Texas’ economic successes.
Plano mayor asks for water conservation through mid-September
PLANO, Texas — The city of Plano is asking residents to limit their water usage over the next month and a half. Mayor John Muns shared a message Tuesday asking residents to "increase their water conservation efforts" by reducing watering times by two minutes in each sprinkler zone until Sept. 15.
LIST: DFW-area cities under water restrictions due drought conditions
DALLAS — It's hot, really hot. So hot, in fact, with little rain coming our way that drought conditions have worsened, causing cities in the DFW area to enact water restrictions. We wanted to help keep track of which cities in our area have these designations. Here is a...
Texas ranchers rush to sell cattle amid drought
DECATUR, Texas — Inside of the Decatur Livestock Market, buying and selling cattle is normal. This week, however, the amount of ranchers that rushed there to sell their cattle, was not. The livestock market’s owner, Kimberly Irwin, told WFAA the drought is the culprit. It has created challenging conditions...
COVID-19 cases spiking in Tarrant County, health officials point to BA.5 variant as problem
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The Tarrant County Health and Human Services Department recorded 1,131 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday--the fifth day in a row where the department has recorded 1,000-plus COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday of this week, the department recorded over 2,000 cases. Tarrant County Health and Human...
Police investigating double homicide in southwest Dallas
DALLAS — Police are investigating the circumstances and motive surrounding a double homicide in southwest Dallas on Friday evening. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 10:57 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. DPD said that...
'Beauty In Becoming' | Scissor-tailed flycatcher sculptures coming to Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A series of sculptures will soon be installed in Fort Worth along Forest Park Boulevard adjacent to the South Holly Water Treatment Plant, according to the city. Artist Lynné Bowman Cravens created the piece, called "Beauty In Becoming," which is an artwork in five parts...
Watermelon day at the Dallas Farmers Market
There’s nothing like a juicy, sweet watermelon on a hot summer day and here in north Texas we have been getting plenty of those. So, let the seed spitting begin –Tomorrow is watermelon day at the Dallas Farmers Market. For all the mouthwatering details, go to DallasFarmersMarket.org.
Parkland, Jubilee Park opening clinic in Fair Park
DALLAS — Fair Park can expect a new community clinic open in August, a part of Dallas with significant healthcare disparities. The new park, called the Jubilee Park Community Clinic, is a joint venture between Parkland Health and Jubilee Park & Community Center. Jubilee Park Community Clinic will be...
New Dallas ISD superintendent talks school safety, asks parents for help
DALLAS — Dallas Independent School District's (DISD) newest superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde called a news conference Tuesday, anxious to address school safety and security measures now that the 2022-2023 school year officially began. "Safety is a very complex problem," said Elizalde. The district's looking at a "multiprong approach." DISD...
Moving and improving the world
WABTEC is at the leading edge of making the rail industry more efficient and sustainable – and their operations in Fort Worth want you. For more information, go to WABTECCorp.com/Careers.
Man killed in Fort Worth furniture company truck robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: Information from police initially reported the victim had been shot. Police issued a correction indicating that it had not been confirmed the victim was shot. The story has been updated to reflect those details. Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide of a...
Fort Worth man becomes first Black four-star general in the Marines
FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas man has made history with a recent announcement of his new role with the U.S. military. Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley is the first Black four-star general in the U.S. Marines’ 246-year history. The confirmation Tuesday by the U.S. Senate also means he officially assumes command of all U.S. military forces in Africa.
Home showings down 30% in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Home showings across Dallas-Fort Worth dropped 30% year-over-year in June — further evidence that the North Texas housing market is cooling fast. Showings in North Texas fell faster than...
