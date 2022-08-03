ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas, Tarrant counties enlist community health partners to help administer monkeypox vaccine

WFAA
WFAA
 3 days ago
WFAA

What's next for Wells Fargo in its Texas expansion?

IRVING, Texas — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. On Thursday night, Irving City Council approved incentives totaling $31 million for a forthcoming office development that is expected to be home to a new Wells Fargo regional campus.
IRVING, TX
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Sales tax holiday draws families from out of state

DALLAS — Texas will have its Sales Tax Holiday between Aug. 5 through Aug. 7, just as parents and children are gearing up for the beginning of the school year. The impact of the holiday can already be felt in the crowds seen at Galleria Dallas. "We definitely have...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Plano mayor asks for water conservation through mid-September

PLANO, Texas — The city of Plano is asking residents to limit their water usage over the next month and a half. Mayor John Muns shared a message Tuesday asking residents to "increase their water conservation efforts" by reducing watering times by two minutes in each sprinkler zone until Sept. 15.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Texas ranchers rush to sell cattle amid drought

DECATUR, Texas — Inside of the Decatur Livestock Market, buying and selling cattle is normal. This week, however, the amount of ranchers that rushed there to sell their cattle, was not. The livestock market’s owner, Kimberly Irwin, told WFAA the drought is the culprit. It has created challenging conditions...
DECATUR, TX
WFAA

Police investigating double homicide in southwest Dallas

DALLAS — Police are investigating the circumstances and motive surrounding a double homicide in southwest Dallas on Friday evening. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 10:57 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. DPD said that...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Watermelon day at the Dallas Farmers Market

There’s nothing like a juicy, sweet watermelon on a hot summer day and here in north Texas we have been getting plenty of those. So, let the seed spitting begin –Tomorrow is watermelon day at the Dallas Farmers Market. For all the mouthwatering details, go to DallasFarmersMarket.org.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Parkland, Jubilee Park opening clinic in Fair Park

DALLAS — Fair Park can expect a new community clinic open in August, a part of Dallas with significant healthcare disparities. The new park, called the Jubilee Park Community Clinic, is a joint venture between Parkland Health and Jubilee Park & Community Center. Jubilee Park Community Clinic will be...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

New Dallas ISD superintendent talks school safety, asks parents for help

DALLAS — Dallas Independent School District's (DISD) newest superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde called a news conference Tuesday, anxious to address school safety and security measures now that the 2022-2023 school year officially began. "Safety is a very complex problem," said Elizalde. The district's looking at a "multiprong approach." DISD...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Moving and improving the world

WABTEC is at the leading edge of making the rail industry more efficient and sustainable – and their operations in Fort Worth want you. For more information, go to WABTECCorp.com/Careers.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Man killed in Fort Worth furniture company truck robbery

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: Information from police initially reported the victim had been shot. Police issued a correction indicating that it had not been confirmed the victim was shot. The story has been updated to reflect those details. Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide of a...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth man becomes first Black four-star general in the Marines

FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas man has made history with a recent announcement of his new role with the U.S. military. Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley is the first Black four-star general in the U.S. Marines’ 246-year history. The confirmation Tuesday by the U.S. Senate also means he officially assumes command of all U.S. military forces in Africa.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Home showings down 30% in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Home showings across Dallas-Fort Worth dropped 30% year-over-year in June — further evidence that the North Texas housing market is cooling fast. Showings in North Texas fell faster than...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas, TX
Dallas local news

