Monkeypox on college campuses? Health experts say the risk is real.

TWINSBURG, Ohio — For veterans across the country, and here in Northeast Ohio, the last three days have felt like a punch in the gut. Tim Hauser is a veteran. After fighting in Operation Desert Storm, he is now fighting at a rally in Twinsburg for the PACT Act. The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, named after an Ohio solider who died in 2020 from a rare form of lung cancer after serving in Kosovo and Iraq in the early 2000s, would help veterans exposed to toxic chemicals, such as burn pits.

TWINSBURG, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO