Monkeypox on college campuses? Health experts say the risk is real.

Cuyahoga, several other Northeast Ohio counties, are in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Several counties in Northeast Ohio are listed by the CDC as being at a 'high' community level for this week. Among the new counties on the list is Summit County, which the CDC reports has a COVID case rate of 200 per 100,000 residents as well as 11.1 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces grant funding for local law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A selection of enforcement agencies across Ohio, including several in Northeast Ohio, will receive a fresh sum of grant funding from the state government, Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday. Altogether, 16 local and state law enforcement agencies will be awarded a total of $5.7 million,...
Ohio's tax-free weekend offers relief in face of soaring inflation
With back-to-school shopping on the horizon, Ohio's tax-free holiday this weekend could lessen inflation's impact for teachers and parents. Our Neil Fischer reports.
Verdict reached in trial involving man accused of operating fake funeral businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of running an unlicensed funeral business throughout the state was found guilty on multiple counts by a Lucas County judge on Friday. Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding ruled that Shawnte Hardin was found guilty on 31 charges:. Eight counts of...
Ohio joins rest of 49 states in national anti-robocall task force
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has joined with 49 other state attorneys general to form a national task force with the stated intent of ending illegal robocall scams that are costing Americans nearly $30 billion per year, Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday. Yost, a Republican, will be a member...
1,183 Ohio schools getting money for security upgrades: See if your child's school is on the list
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 1,000 K-12 schools throughout Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that Gov. Mike DeWine’s office says will “enhance the safety of students and staff.”. The 1,183 schools getting the money include many within Northeast Ohio, including locations in...
Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney beats Rep. Monique Smith in Democratic primary for Ohio's 16th Statehouse District
CLEVELAND — Ohio's controversial redistricting process led to not only new maps, but a second primary election due to continued court battles over the legitimacy of the boundaries. The changes led some General Assembly candidates to reconsider where they would run, and in Cuyahoga County, two incumbent Statehouse members were pitted against each other.
August Planet CLE challenge: Protect the water quality of our Great Lake, rivers and streams
CLEVELAND — Every month, as part of our year-long #PlanetCLE environmental initiative, we announce a different challenge. And because August is National Water Quality Month, we’ve decided to dive in and make water quality the focus of our current #PlanetCLE challenge. Clean water is not something that we...
'Can't we be decent people?': Same-sex marriage plaintiff Jim Obergefell runs for Ohio office
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Jim Obergefell, whose landmark case before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationally, is hoping he and fellow Democrats can make gains in the Ohio Statehouse this year with a message grounded in equality. "It really just all comes down to: Can't we all just...
Here's how those from around the region are helping Kentucky flood victims
EASTERN, Kentucky — Members of a Memphis-based rescue team aren't sure when they'll be coming home, but these team members are letting the whole country know that the Volunteer State can live up to it's name. In the wake of tragic flooding in Kentucky, different organizations have offered aid...
SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
GALLUP, New Mexico — A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces...
Ohio Supreme Court power could change under ‘independent state legislature’ theory
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. An obscure legal theory is in the sights of the U.S. Supreme Court, and that theory may create shockwaves, changing the power of the Ohio Supreme Court and the state legislature. The independent state...
Here are five adventures you can take in Northeast Ohio before summer ends
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point. It seems like it was just yesterday that school let out for the summer. And, yet, here we are in August!. Don't worry, though, summer...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Sand Fest, Lakewood Arts Festival and Trap Karaoke
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Veterans rally in Twinsburg for PACT Act after legislation blocked by GOP Senators
TWINSBURG, Ohio — For veterans across the country, and here in Northeast Ohio, the last three days have felt like a punch in the gut. Tim Hauser is a veteran. After fighting in Operation Desert Storm, he is now fighting at a rally in Twinsburg for the PACT Act. The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, named after an Ohio solider who died in 2020 from a rare form of lung cancer after serving in Kosovo and Iraq in the early 2000s, would help veterans exposed to toxic chemicals, such as burn pits.
More than 140,000 people have voted early in Ohio's special Aug. 2 primary election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohio waits for the polls to officially open for its special Primary Election Day, we're getting one last look at some of the early turnout numbers. Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office confirms more than 140,000 ballots have been cast ahead of Aug. 2, with about 76,000 of them being absentee or mail-in ballots. Additionally, more than 66,000 people have voted early in person at their local county boards of elections.
Northeast Ohio weather forecast: Heat and humidity is here to stay
Turn your ACs on, Northeast Ohioans: heat and humidity are high across the region. 3News Meteorologist Matt Wintz has today's weather forecast.
Death penalty upheld for George Brinkman in fatal shooting of Stark County couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation. Death row inmate George Brinkman pleaded guilty to the 2017 deaths of Rogell and...
Tracking more heat, humidity and rain chances: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for August 5, 2022
We have more scattered rain possible today. 3News' Payton Domschke has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Friday, August 5, 2022.
Cleveland weather forecast: Partly cloudy skies as rain and thunderstorms subside
While pockets of rain do remain, the short rainfall appears to have subsided in Northeast Ohio. 3News Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling has tonight's weather forecast.
