TreeJ
3d ago
Well, I'm not necessarily against having charging stations up here, however I'm pretty sure that it will show the impracticality of it.
radiokenai.com
Gas Prices On Kenai Peninsula Highest Average On Alaska Road System
AAA is reporting that, since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has declined ten cents to $4.11 while Alaska’s statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is at $5.03. The statewide average for regular gasoline yesterday was $5.05, $5.14 a week ago, $5.55 a month ago, and $3.65 a year ago. Prices locally are a different story as residents of the Kenai Peninsula are paying the highest gas price in the state on the road system currently, and they have remained relatively unchanged in the past month.
kinyradio.com
Alaska fair cancels poultry exhibits amid bird flu concerns
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials with the Alaska State Fair have decided against the usual array of poultry exhibits this year amid concerns about the avian flu. Fair CEO Jerome Hertel says officials believed it was best “to err on the side of caution.”. The Anchorage Daily News...
alaskasnewssource.com
Speaker discusses improving Anchorage’s appeal to visitors, potential workers
Some parents of Anchorage School District students say they’d like to know sooner rather than later how their children will get to school this year. Work begins on taking down iconic Fourth Avenue Theatre sign in downtown Anchorage. Updated: 7 hours ago. Crews began taking down the iconic Fourth...
ktna.org
The Susitna Salmon Co. Sells Fish With an Ethic
Twenty seven miles west of Anchorage, along one of the Ivan River arms of the Susitna estuary, Talkeetna resident Mike Wood and his business partner Ryan Peterson from Anchorage have a fishermen to seller direct setnet operation that provides sustainable meat to people in Anchorage and the Mat-Su—Susitna Salmon Co.
Moving on: Rep. Dr. Liz Snyder sells house in East Anchorage
Rep. Liz Snyder, the Floridian who came to Alaska for adventure and who stayed long enough to serve one term in the Alaska Legislature, has moved on. She and her husband sold their East Anchorage house in July for $500,000 in an off-market, not advertised sale. The Snyders bought the home in 2019 for $408,000, according to real estate listings.
alaskapublic.org
There are thousands of jobs open in Anchorage but not enough workers to fill them, says economic report
There are thousands of open job in Anchorage, and not enough workers to fill them, according a report from the Anchorage Economic Development Corp. AEDC CEO Bill Popp presented the corporation’s three-year economic outlook on Wednesday. Even before the pandemic, Popp said, the state was in rough fiscal waters as the price of oil began to drop in 2016.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ellie's Furcast: A pack that impacted millions
According to the Division of Environmental Health State Veterinarian's website, data indicates that of the over 40 million cases of confirmed bird flu in the United States, 107 of those have been reported in Alaska.
kinyradio.com
Bill Walker, Heidi Drygas sit down for Alaska Landmine interview
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Former Gov. Bill Walker and his running mate for Lt. Gov., Heidi Drygas, sat down for an interview this week with the Alaska Landmine. Walker and Drygas were asked about their thoughts on a number of issues. As Lt. Governor, Drygas, a former Commissioner of Labor,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Kasilof fishing report
According to the Division of Environmental Health State Veterinarian's website, data indicates that of the over 40 million cases of confirmed bird flu in the United States, 107 of those have been reported in Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
Juneau woman showcasing Alaskan seafood to the rest of the country at cooking competition
According to the Division of Environmental Health State Veterinarian's website, data indicates that of the over 40 million cases of confirmed bird flu in the United States, 107 of those have been reported in Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
Former Anchorage Mayors push to have ordinance removed from Anchorage Assembly
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Thursday, a group of former Anchorage Mayors, Anchorage assembly members, and citizens at large submitted a referendum application to the City of Anchorage clerk to petition the removal of A-O 2022-60. On July 12th, the Anchorage Assembly passed the ordinance 9-3, that would allow them to remove a sitting Anchorage may from office over a breach of public trust.
alaskapublic.org
The outdoor life of Congressional Candidates
Our guests for this show are congressional candidates Nick Begich and Mary Peltola. Your host, Lisa, reached out to the Sarah Palin campaign three times, but never received a response. In these interviews with Nick and Mary, she asked questions sourced from four leaders in the outdoor industry in Alaska: Mary Goddard of Sustainable Southeast Partnership, Steve Cleary of Alaska Trails, Lee Hart of Alaska Outdoor Alliance, and Kikkan Randall of Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage. They also chatted about their own personal experiences in the outdoors, what makes the Alaska outdoors special, and where they are happiest in the Alaska outdoors. (Alaska Public Media requested photos from the Begich campaign but did not receive any)
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police chief reconsidering policy for officers to carry Narcan
According to the Division of Environmental Health State Veterinarian's website, data indicates that of the over 40 million cases of confirmed bird flu in the United States, 107 of those have been reported in Alaska.
Efforts fail to save historic Alaska theater from demolition
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Demolition is scheduled to begin this week on a once-opulent downtown Anchorage movie theater designed by the architect of Hollywood’s famed Pantages Theater. Anchorage entrepreneur Austin “Cap” Lathrop opened the 4th Avenue Theatre, with nearly 1,000 seats, on May 31, 1947, with a showing of “The Jolson Story.” The art deco theater became the centerpiece of the downtown historic district. But the last movie was shown over 40 years ago, and the building has sat vacant for nearly half that time. The building’s current owners say bringing the building back to a usable venue after sitting vacant for more than 15 years is too costly, among other problems, and its use as a single screen movie theater is an outmoded business model. Instead, building owners Derrick Chang and Terence Chang said in statement earlier this year that they will attempt to salvage the impressive artwork inside the building and the iconic 4th Avenue art deco neon sign and incorporate them in a new $200 million redevelopment plan for the block that will include housing, office space, a hotel, retail and entertainment venues.
montanarightnow.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Montana
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskan bladesmith crowned Forged In Fire champion
The Alaska Energy Authority and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities submitted the State of Alaska Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Implementation Plan, on Friday according to the AEA’s press release. Salvation Army Captain Kevin Pope said it has already been able to find housing and placement for almost...
alaskapublic.org
Ship begins laying cable that will bring high-speed internet to the Aleutians
Work has started to lay 800 miles of subsea fiber-optic cable that project engineers say will bring high-speed internet to Unalaska and Akutan by the end of the year. “What you will get in Unalaska is what you would get here in Anchorage,” said GCI Rural Affairs Director Jen Nelson. “It’s going to open up so many capabilities, whether it be education, commerce, or entertainment.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska State Fair cancels poultry exhibits amidst avian flu outbreak
Juneau woman showcasing Alaskan seafood to the rest of the country at cooking competition.
Montana’s devastating wildfires are starting underground
Scorched earth and vegetation from the Richard Springs Fire behind the home of Rae Peppers. The wildfire, ignited by a coal seam, grew quickly, trapping and killing Peppers' herd of draft horses. Louise Johns / High Country NewsThe world’s least understood ignition source is causing devastating wildfires across Montana’s Powder River Basin.
alaskasnewssource.com
Oklahoma man receives fine, suspension of license for musk ox harvested on subsistence permit
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Oklahoma man was fined in Nome District Court after illegally harvesting a musk ox near Kotzebue in March 2020. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 56-year-old Paul Dewitt Atkins — an outdoor writer and pro staffer — illegally harvested a musk ox while claiming residency in both Alaska and Oklahoma.
