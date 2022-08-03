ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, ND

Harvey 13-year old wins national speech competition

By Jordan Rodriguez
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKaMs_0h3rkhnY00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — North Dakota brings home a big award from a National speech competition, and it comes with patriotism, honor, and love.

13-year-old Halie Hoffer and her mom Tabatha traveled to Columbus, Ohio all the way from Harvey, North Dakota for the National God, Country, and Flag competition, a competition where children ages 10 to 15 prepare a three-minute speech about what God, their flag or their country means to them.

“My idea was to do a poem because I usually never hear anybody do a poem and I wanted to like talk about like what it meant to me mostly not like the date of history, mostly because I don’t want it to sound like a history lesson,” said the God, Flag, and Country winner, Halie Hoffer.

Since her return home, Halie has become quite the local celebrity.

At their local grocery store, she keeps getting stopped and told just how good she did.

“Just in Harvey mostly, there’s people that are recognizing me like right away and congratulating me like right away and it honestly feels like a great thing because it shows that people are showing to care and like knowing it,” said Hoffer

Halie looks forward to competing again next year and to inspire the kids in her community to participate in events like this as well.

Because you never know how far your words and love of country can take you.

Now that Halie is back home, she is looking forward to spending time with her dogs again.

To see some Halie’s speech, visit the FOE Wells Auxiliary 3080 Facebook .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Plans to meet regarding Critical Race Theory in the state

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction has now scheduled a public hearing at the State Capitol on Thursday, September 8th to talk about Critical Race Theory. The meeting is called to address proposed changes that allow for academic transparency on the subject of “Critical Race Theory” in K-12 schools.  The meeting will take place […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, ND
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Columbus, OH
Government
City
Harvey, ND
State
Ohio State
State
North Dakota State
valleynewslive.com

Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
FARGO, ND
Alina Andras

Three great pizza places in Ohio

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National
KX News

Cara Mund announces bid for Congress

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s official, Cara Mund is throwing her hat in the ring and announces her bid to run for a seat in Congress. According to her Facebook page, Mund wrote, “On the 57th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, I am proud to announce that I am seeking to be North […]
ELECTIONS
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
NEWARK, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
SuperTalk 1270

In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)

Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
KX News

North Dakota musician to appear on America’s Got Talent

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — America will be recognizing some North Dakota talent tonight when Grand Forks resident David Snyder takes the stage on America’s Got Talent. Snyder, a musician who attended Hatton-Northwood High School, is slated to appear on the show’s 17th season tonight at 7 p.m. CT. Upon leaving Grand Forks to train in […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy