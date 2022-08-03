Read on www.telluridenews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61
Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story
Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
Mary Alice, Actress in ‘A Different World’ and ‘Sparkle,’ Dies
Click here to read the full article. Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice, known for her roles as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on NBC‘s “A Different World” and as Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama “Sparkle,” died Wednesday in New York City, according to the NYPD. Her birth year had been reported both as 1936 and 1941 in various sources. In “The Matrix Revolutions,” she played the Oracle and also played the role in the video game “Enter the Matrix.” She appeared in “A Different World” for two seasons, and also played Ellie Grant Hubbard on “All My Children” in the 1980s. In films, she...
The 7 most heinous "Trainwreck: Woodstock '99" revelations from Netflix's docuseries
Woodstock, the three-day music & art extravaganza first held in August 1969, wholeheartedly embraced love, unity and harmony within its festivities. The outdoor jamboree, which was attended by at least 400,000 people, showcased how music can be a form of peaceful protest and later became a defining symbol of the counterculture generation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Marilyn Monroe movie trailer has dropped – this is the book that Blonde is based on
Set to premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, the official trailer for the much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde has dropped, showing Ana de Armas’s platinum transformation into the lead role.Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, the movie reimagines the life of the American singer, actor and model – from her volatile childhood through to her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements with notable figures including President John F Kennedy and the playwright Arthur Miller.The long-awaited film adaptation of Oates’ fictionalised Monroe has been in the works since 2014 and is set to be released globally on...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
ComicBook
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood got Dirty Harry because Frank Sinatra hurt his hand
If Clint Eastwood wasn’t already a star by Dirty Harry, the thriller movie would have certainly been the makings of him. As Harry Callahan, Westwood came to define a certain kind of uncouth but dedicated member of the force. It was perfect casting, and he only got it because Frank Sinatra hurt himself.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Luck’ Review: Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg Enliven Apple TV+’s Sweet, Familiar Animated Feature
Sam Greenfield (voiced by Hadestown’s Eva Noblezada) might just be the world’s unluckiest person. The 18-year-old protagonist of Apple TV+ and Skydance Animation’s wholesome film Luck is an expert in poor timing, unhappy accidents and minor disasters. (Sometimes major ones, too). Random objects fall on her head, she slips and trips, and almost everything she touches breaks. Despite her general misfortune, Sam is a perennial optimist — a woman who prefers to look on the brighter side. Luck tells the story of how Sam momentarily comes into better fortunes, loses that opportunity and sets out to find it again. If Apple’s extensive...
John Wayne Almost Lost His Movie Career for Being Nice to Vengeful Studio Executive’s ‘Girl’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne almost lost his movie career before it truly started when he returned a young female actor's 'idle flirtations.'
insideedition.com
60 Years After Marilyn Monroe's Death, Interest in Icon's Life Renewed With Upcoming Netflix Film 'Blonde'
It's been 60 years since Marilyn Monroe’s tragic death. The blonde bombshell, would be 96 years old today, died in her home, surrounded by prescription pills, on this day in 1962. The coroner ruled her death a probable suicide. But details surrounding her demise remain a mystery six decades...
John Wayne vs. Clint Eastwood: One of the Most Noticeable Differences in Their Movie Style
When you think of Western movies, there are two names that immediately come to mind. John Wayne helped usher in the genre as one of Hollywood’s most iconic styles, and Clint Eastwood in many ways served as a spiritual successor to Wayne’s trademark macho-laden western films. Both stars...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toronto Film Festival: Emily Bronte Movie ‘Emily’ to Open Platform Competition
The Emily Brontë movie Emily, with Sex Education breakout Emma Mackey playing the author in the movie from writer-director Frances O’Connor and U.S. distributor Bleecker Street, will open the Platform competition sidebar at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival. TIFF unveiled 10 features with world premieres for the festival section where international films outside the Hollywood studio orbit compete. This year’s selection includes Brazilian director Carolina Markowicz’s Charcoal, Daniel Goldhaber’s environmental activists thriller How to Blow Up a Pipeline and two Canadian titles: Anthony Shim’s Riceboys Sleeps and Stephane Lafleur’s Viking.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Sets Leadership for U.K. and...
Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Burns for Acceptance in New Music Video Role
Watch: Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley SHUTS DOWN Live Interview. As it turns out, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is going to dance. One last time. After dazzling viewers—and of course, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton—on the second season of the hit Netflix series, the actress is starring as the diamond in ODESZA's new music video, "Love Letter." While Simone is experienced in being the object of desire as Kate Sharma, she finds herself to be the bane of others' existence in the four-minute visuals.
GH Alum Jonathan Jackson Honored With a Royal Literary Magazine Award
Please join us in congratulating GENERAL HOSPITAL alum Jonathan Jackson (ex-Lucky) on being honored with the Distinction of Excellence from the Royal Literary Magazine Awards!. “Although I don’t feel worthy of this,” he shared on Instagram, “it is my sincere desire to assist in the promotion of authentic values. With this in mind, I will receive this very gracious honor in the spirit of humility and responsibility — a responsibility to continue every effort of repentance, faith, and love. My humble gratitude to everyone at the Royal Literary Magazine. This is a beautiful gift from God.”
thedigitalfix.com
The best A24 movies – from The Witch to Moonlight
What are the best A24 movies? Since launching in 2012, A24 has become a mark of quality. If you see that logo, you can be sure you’re seering of the best movies of the last decade. So many modern classics have been produced by the studio, from a number of notable first-time directors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Get back-to-school inspired with these 5 classic movies
As parents nationwide celebrate this annual occasion it’s time to take a look at five of the best school-based movies to watch as students begrudgingly return to class.
Peacock's They/Them Review: Kevin Bacon's Queer Horror Movie Offers Scares, Laughs, And An Emotional Story
It's a fun horror romp that mixes emotionality with laughs and screams.
‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2: The Cast, Release Date & More You Need To Know
The Gilded Age will return with more glitz, glamour, and drama in season 2. The HBO series was renewed for a second season on February 14, 2022. Production on season 2 got underway in May 2022 and will film in both New York state and Rhode Island. The period drama,...
Popculture
Marilyn Monroe Estate Speaks out Over Ana de Armas' Accent in Netflix Biopic
Marilyn Monroe's estate has spoken out over the controversy regarding actress Ana de Armas' accent in the forthcoming Netflix biopic, Blonde, about the Hollywood legend. Following the release of the film's recent trailer, some criticized De Armas for her voice not quite matching that of Monroe. Now, the estate responsible for the late movie icon has come out to praise De Armas for her performance.
Comments / 0