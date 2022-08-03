ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telluride, CO

Telluride Town Council hears goals and objectives update

By Suzanne Cheavens, Associate Editor
The Daily Planet
 3 days ago
Read on www.telluridenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Planet

Town’s 2023 community grant applications open

Countless nonprofit organizations contribute to the community and local businesses within Mountain Village. The Town of Mountain Village's Community Grant Program aims to support those organizations through grants allocated by a committee. Applications opened today (Friday) and will close at 5 p.m. on Sept. 2. The grant committee meets up to three times a year, and the Telluride Foundation helps with the applications.
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, CO
The Daily Planet

Skatepark celebration Saturday

The town and local skateboarding community will celebrate the new-and-improved Town Park skatepark Saturday at 11 a.m. The day’s events also include the 10th Annual Nate Soules Memorial Skateboard Competition (SK84N8). “The community celebration will recognize all those who played a part in planning, designing, funding and constructing this...
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Highway traffic up, Bustang fares drop

Highway traffic is busy these days, but at least on one crucial stretch of pavement between the Western Slope and the Front Range, not nearly busy enough for some. “We’ve had some complaints” about the wait along the Little Blue Creek Canyon stretch of U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison, public information officer Mavis Fitzgerald said.
MONTROSE, CO
The Daily Planet

What the Frick Frack?

There was a day in Telluride when a gambler could find any number of gaming houses open and ready to empty pockets. Some get lucky, most do not. Tonight (Friday), luck be a lady of most gracious comportment and temperament as the Sheridan Arts Foundation hosts a Frick Frack Blackjack night in the historic opera house, where not only conversational wagering will take place, but two local bands will entertain the throngs. The fundraiser — the aim is to purchase a much-needed lighting upgrade for the opera house — begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 with a $5 fee.
TELLURIDE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Telluride, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Telluride, CO
Government
The Daily Planet

Telluride Jewish Community announces in-person gatherings

After two years of communicating through newsletters, the Telluride Jewish Community (TJC) is back with a full schedule of in-person events. On July 8, Andrea Brenner and her husband Scott hosted a Shabbat Happy Hour and mini-service that included the lighting over Shabbat candles. Over 50 people attended and were spread throughout the Brenner's dining room, front porch and patio. Brenner said she was excited by how many people showed up to the event.
TELLURIDE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy