New Britain, CT

New Britain man arrested for fentanyl distribution

By Olivia Casey
 3 days ago

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man was indicted and charged with fentanyl distribution and firearm possession offenses on Tuesday, the Department of Justice said.

According to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, 29-year-old Thomas Rivera was stopped by police on June 3 and was found in possession of a bag containing approximately 140 grams of fentanyl, approximately 370 sleeves of fentanyl, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, and $1,323 in cash.

At the time, Rivera was arrested on state charges and posted a $1 million bond.

The indictment alleges Rivera has a criminal history of previous state felony convictions for firearm possession and drug distribution offenses, which forbids anyone convicted of a felony offense to posses a firearm.

In the indictment, Rivera was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case is currently under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force and the Hartford Police Department’s Vice, Intelligence, and Narcotics Division.

