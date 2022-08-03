Thousands in Mid-Michigan still without power after storms

Read on www.wilx.com
WILX-TV
Power out - Michigan towns still recovering from Wednesday storms
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two days after storms put thousands of Mid-Michigan residents in the dark, many are once again forced to do without electricity. Consumers Energy reported Friday that at least 955 customers had lost power in Holt, while over a thousand were without power in the Jackson area, including parts of the City of Jackson, Blackman Township, Sandstone Township, Parma, Spring Arbor and more.
WILX-TV
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
WILX-TV
Flags to be lowered to honor fallen Clare Co. deputy
CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor a Clare County deputy who died while on duty. Deputy Nicole Shuff was injured in an accident while responding to a medical emergency at the Clare County Fairground on July 25. She passed away after suffering serious head injuries.
WILX-TV
Michigan Farm Bureau partners with University of Michigan for UP food insecurity study
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families in rural Michigan have faced new financial obstacles since the pandemic. The Michigan Farm Bureau (MFB) says around one in four children have experienced food insecurity in the state since 2020. Knowing this, MFB has helped create programs to combat the symptoms. Food insecurity is...
WILX-TV
Haslett Band marches their way into a new season
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Band and baseball?. You will see both at Friday’s Lugnuts Game as the Haslett Marching Band is set to play the National Anthem and part of their halftime performance. This year’s theme is Road Trip where the band will be playing songs like Holiday Road,...
WILX-TV
5 killed in fiery crash in California
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Five people were killed and at least nine injured in a fiery crash involving at least six vehicles in Los Angeles County on Thursday. It happened in the Windsor Hills neighborhood when authorities said a speeding car ran a red light. Authorities said the...
WILX-TV
6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Amber Alert issued Thursday by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother has been canceled after they were found safe. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Lawton Police Department were searching for Carson Sellman and his mother, Chasity Sellman, on Thursday,...
WILX-TV
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
