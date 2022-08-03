ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke River Bridge Reopens after over a year of repairs on Blue Ridge Parkway

WSLS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 8-12

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

More rain to dodge this weekend, along with seasonable warmth and humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – We dealt with severe weather and flooding with storms on Friday and it appears more rain will be in the forecast to get the weekend started. We want you to know that the highest coverage of showers and storms will be west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. That means the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands will be our wettest zones.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete. Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street. A man who’s...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular brick-oven pizzeria has closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Multiple incidents cleared after travel disruptions Saturday

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: All crashes have been cleared. A crash along I-77N at mile marker 18.7 is causing two-mile delays. A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S at mile marker 42.7 has closed the right lane and shoulder. Wythe County. A crash at mile marker 65 in Wythe County along I-81N is...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

$1.85 million invested in Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project

ROANOKE, Va. – A new milestone is now complete in the Melrose neighborhood in Roanoke. On Friday, Roanoke City leaders celebrated the completion of the Melrose-Orange Target Area. After years of input, city leaders listened and took action – they created the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project. Stan...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Annual Touch-A-Truck event drives into Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready to honk horns and blare sirens because the 7th annual Touch-A-Truck NRV event is returning to Christiansburg on Saturday!. The New River Valley Home Builders Association (NRVHBA) is presenting the event on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Uptown Christiansburg located at 782 New River Road, in the back parking lot.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSET

Branch Group opens new headquarters in City of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Construction company, Branch Group, has opened its new headquarters in the City of Roanoke. The city shared the news about the ribbon cutting on its Facebook page. The Branch Group's new headquarters is 58,000 square feet, and allows for expansion and consolidation of its three...
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia

This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
AXTON, VA
visitshenandoah.org

The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
STAUNTON, VA
wfirnews.com

Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway

While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

