Roanoke River Bridge Reopens after over a year of repairs on Blue Ridge Parkway

Read on www.wsls.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 8-12
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
WSLS
More rain to dodge this weekend, along with seasonable warmth and humidity
ROANOKE, Va. – We dealt with severe weather and flooding with storms on Friday and it appears more rain will be in the forecast to get the weekend started. We want you to know that the highest coverage of showers and storms will be west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. That means the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands will be our wettest zones.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete. Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street. A man who’s...
WSLS
Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular brick-oven pizzeria has closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
WDBJ7.com
Multiple incidents cleared after travel disruptions Saturday
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: All crashes have been cleared. A crash along I-77N at mile marker 18.7 is causing two-mile delays. A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S at mile marker 42.7 has closed the right lane and shoulder. Wythe County. A crash at mile marker 65 in Wythe County along I-81N is...
WDBJ7.com
Weather On The Water: Hundreds of striped bass at Claytor Lake dead; how weather impacts the fish survival
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - This week for Weather On The Water we are traveling to Pulaski County to talk about an issue that happens often at Claytor Lake, but this year it is considered more significant. We are talking about the death of hundreds of striped bass. “This is...
WSLS
$1.85 million invested in Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project
ROANOKE, Va. – A new milestone is now complete in the Melrose neighborhood in Roanoke. On Friday, Roanoke City leaders celebrated the completion of the Melrose-Orange Target Area. After years of input, city leaders listened and took action – they created the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project. Stan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke shelters are full, adoption event Saturday to avoid heartbreaking decisions
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) are holding adoption events Saturday to avoid facing heart-wrenching decisions. On Saturday, Aug. 6 Angels of Assisi and the RCACP will be holding a dual adoption event from 1 p.m. to 5...
WDBJ7.com
Two beagles in Franklin Co. blazed a trail for thousands more
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - With their noses leading the way, two beagles took off across the yard, exploring almost every blade of grass. And while the dogs appeared right at home, they didn’t start out in the Franklin County countryside. “This is Daisy, which we got in 2020...
WSLS
Vision to reality: Community push continues for Smith Mountain Lake Center
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Smith Mountain Lake gains a ton of attraction during the warmer months, but area leaders would like to see that business all year-round. Their solution? A community center. WSLS 10 reported on the push for a community center in the Smith Mountain Lake area back...
wfxrtv.com
Annual Touch-A-Truck event drives into Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready to honk horns and blare sirens because the 7th annual Touch-A-Truck NRV event is returning to Christiansburg on Saturday!. The New River Valley Home Builders Association (NRVHBA) is presenting the event on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Uptown Christiansburg located at 782 New River Road, in the back parking lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Branch Group opens new headquarters in City of Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Construction company, Branch Group, has opened its new headquarters in the City of Roanoke. The city shared the news about the ribbon cutting on its Facebook page. The Branch Group's new headquarters is 58,000 square feet, and allows for expansion and consolidation of its three...
wallstreetwindow.com
Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia
This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
WDBJ7.com
I-81S back open in Montgomery Co. after vehicle fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road has been reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: VDOT says a vehicle fire has closed a portion of I-81S in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. The fire was reported at mile marker 127. Travelers can expect delays.
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
WSLS
Roanoke Valley’s Load the Bus to provide students with school supplies
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost time for students to head back to school and it’s important they will have all the supplies needed for the upcoming year. Load the Bus allows people the opportunity to donate school supplies or money for school supplies to school districts in the area.
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
wfirnews.com
Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway
While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
WSLS
110 Roanoke Valley teachers walk away with new supplies after Back 2 School Blast
ROANOKE, Va. – With back to school just around the corner, Roanoke organizations give back to teachers to set them up for success. The Rescue Mission partnered with Parkway Church on the Mountain to give 110 teachers a chance to collect school supplies. Teachers brought bins and bags to...
Comments / 1